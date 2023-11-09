All Modern Warfare 3 guns listed, including new guns and returning Modern Warfare 2 guns
Every gun and weapon in Modern Warfare 3 at launch listed.
Picking the right gun for your Modern Warfare 3 playstyle is very important and, for this reason, it’s a good idea to know exactly which guns are in the latest Call of Duty instalment.
The weapons you can use in Modern Warfare 3 at launch range from a selection of new guns and returning Modern Warfare 2 guns. This means you have the choice of experimenting with new guns or sticking to old favourites.
Below you’ll find all of the new and returning guns in Modern Warfare 3 at launch listed, along with how many guns are in Modern Warfare 3 upon its full release.
How many guns are there in Modern Warfare 3?
There are 114 weapons in total in Modern Warfare 3 at launch on Friday 10th November 2023. This number will, of course, increase as new updates introduce new guns, launchers and melee weapons to the game.
This 114 starting total includes both primary and secondary weaponry. Modern Warfare 3 introduces 35 new guns in addition to two melee weapons, and includes 77 from Modern Warfare 2 and its past seasons. There will also be six new Aftermarket Parts available at launch.
The Weapon Select Menu tells you which weapons come from either Modern Warfare 2 or 3, so, if you want to focus on experimenting with the new guns, you can easily avoid selecting an old gun you have more practice with.
Any weapon carried over from Modern Warfare 2 will also have the Weapon Level you reached in that game in Modern Warfare 2, along with any associated attachments or camos. You can even continue unlocking both attachments and camos in Modern Warfare 2.
Don’t worry about missing out on any weaponry if Modern Warfare 3 is your introduction to the series, because you’ll be able to unlock the Modern Warfare 2 guns as you progress through the game.
Finally, it’s important to note that every weapon from Modern Warfare 2 has been balanced for its appearance in Modern Warfare 3. This has been done to ensure these older weapons can perform at the same level as the new guns and there will most likely be future patches later on in the game’s life cycle.
The stats which this balancing might effect are:
- Attachment Pros and Cons values
- Attachment value magnitudes
- Damage location multipers (head, torso, legs)
- Damage ranges
- Damage values
Modern Warfare 3 Gun List: Every new Modern Warfare 3 guns listed
Here are all of the new guns, 37 in total, being released in Modern Warfare 3 at launch:
Assault Rifles
There are six new Assault Rifles in Modern Warfare 3:
- DG-58
- FR 5.56
- Holger 556
- MCW
- MTZ-556
- SVA 545
Battle Rifles
Modern Warfare 3 introduces three new Battle Rifles:
- BAS-B
- MTZ-762
- Sidewinder
Launcher
There’s only one new Launcher in Modern Warfare 3:
- RGL-80
Light Machine Guns
Modern Warfare 3 has brought five new Light Machine Guns:
- Bruen Mk9
- Holger 26
- OG-58 LSW
- Pulemyot 762
- TAQ Eradicator
Marksman Rifles
Below are the four new Marksman Rifles introduced in Modern Warfare 3:
- DM56
- KVD Enforcer
- MCW 6.8
- MTZ Interceptor
Melee
Alongside all of the new guns, Modern Warfare 3 introduces two new melee weapons:
- Gutter Knife
- Karambit
Handguns
Modern Warfare 3 has introduced four new Handguns:
- COR-45
- Renetti
- TYR
- WSP Stinger
Shotguns
Below you’ll find the three new Shotguns introduced in Modern Warfare 3:
- Haymaker
- Lockwood 680
- Riveter
Sniper Rifles
There are three new Sniper Rifles in Modern Warfare 3:
- KATT-AMR
- KV Inhibitor
- Longbow
Submachine Guns
Here are the six Submachine Guns introduced with Modern Warfare 3:
- AMR9
- Rival 9
- Striker
- Striker 9
- WSP-9
- WSP Swarm
All returning Modern Warfare 2 guns in Modern Warfare 3 listed
Below you’ll find the 77 Modern Warfare weapons which are returning at launch in Modern Warfare 3:
Assault Rifles
There are 15 Assault Rifles returning from Modern Warfare 2:
- Chimera
- FR Avancer
- ISO Hemlock
- Kastov-74u
- Kastov-545
- Kastov 762
- Lachmann-556
- M4
- M16
- M13B
- M13C
- STB 556
- TAQ-56
- Tempus Razorback
- TR-76 Geist
Battle Rifle
Five Battle Rifles are returning from Modern Warfare 2:
- Cronen Squall
- FTAC Recon
- Lachmann-762
- SO-14
- TAQ-V
Launchers
Here are the four Launchers returning from Modern Warfare 2:
- JOKR
- PILA
- RPG-7
- STRELA-P
Light Machine Guns
Below you’ll find the six Light Machine Guns returning from Modern Warfare 2:
- HCR 56
- 556 Icarus
- RAAL MG
- RAAP H
- RPK
- SAKIN MG38
Marksman Rifles
Here are the eight returning Marksman Rifles in Modern Warfare 2:
- Crossbow
- EBR-14
- LM-S
- Lockwood Mk2
- SA-B 50
- SP-R 208
- TAQ-M
- Tempus Torrent
Melee
Six Melee weapons return from Modern Warfare 2:
- Combat Knife
- Dual Kamas
- Dual Kodachis
- Pickaxe
- Riot Shield
- Tonfa
Handguns
There are eight Handguns returning from Modern Warfare 2:
- Basilisk
- 9mm Daemon
- FTAC Siege
- .50 GS
- GS Magna
- P890
- X12
- X13 Auto
Shotgun
Below you’ll find the six Shotguns returning from Modern Warfare 2:
- Bryson 800
- Bryson 890
- Expedite 12
- KV Broadside
- Lockwood 300
- MX Guardian
Sniper Rifles
Seven Sniper Rifles are making a return from Modern Warfare 2:
- Carrack .300
- FJX Imperium
- LA-B 330
- MCPR-300
- Signal 50
- SP-X 80
- Victus XMR
Submachine Guns
Below you’ll find the 12 Submachine Guns returning from Modern Warfare 2:
- Bas-P
- Fennec 45
- FSS Hurricane
- ISO 45
- ISO 9mm
- Lachmann Shroud
- Lachmann Sub
- Minibak
- MX9
- PDSW 528
- Vaznev-9K
- VEL 46
New Aftermarket Parts in Modern Warfare 3 explained
Six new Aftermarket Parts will be available from the launch of Modern Warfare 3, and each one has its own unlock challenge. More Aftermarket Parts will become available via Weekly Challenges throughout both the pre-season and upcoming Modern Warfare 3 seasons.
Don’t worry if you’re unable to complete an Aftermarket Part Weekly Challenge before a season expires, because the part will be moved into the Armory Challenges. Though the exact challenge may be different.
Remember - to apply an Aftermarket Part to a weapon, said weapon must first be at maximum level.
Here are the Aftermarket Parts available in Modern Warfare 3 from launch:
- Broodmother .45 Kit (WSP-9 - Submachine Gun)
- JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit (Pulemyot 762 - Light Machine Gun)
- JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit (Renetti - Handgun)
- JAK Heretic Carbine Kit (MTZ-762 - Battle Rifle)
- JAK Raven Kit (MCW - Assault Rifle)
- XRK Ip-VA Conversion Barrel (COR-45 - Handgun)
Hope you enjoy all of the new weaponry in Modern Warfare 3!