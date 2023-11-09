All Modern Warfare 3 guns listed, including new guns and returning Modern Warfare 2 guns

Picking the right gun for your Modern Warfare 3 playstyle is very important and, for this reason, it’s a good idea to know exactly which guns are in the latest Call of Duty instalment.

The weapons you can use in Modern Warfare 3 at launch range from a selection of new guns and returning Modern Warfare 2 guns. This means you have the choice of experimenting with new guns or sticking to old favourites.

Below you’ll find all of the new and returning guns in Modern Warfare 3 at launch listed, along with how many guns are in Modern Warfare 3 upon its full release.

How many guns are there in Modern Warfare 3? There are 114 weapons in total in Modern Warfare 3 at launch on Friday 10th November 2023. This number will, of course, increase as new updates introduce new guns, launchers and melee weapons to the game. This 114 starting total includes both primary and secondary weaponry. Modern Warfare 3 introduces 35 new guns in addition to two melee weapons, and includes 77 from Modern Warfare 2 and its past seasons. There will also be six new Aftermarket Parts available at launch. Image credit: Activision The Weapon Select Menu tells you which weapons come from either Modern Warfare 2 or 3, so, if you want to focus on experimenting with the new guns, you can easily avoid selecting an old gun you have more practice with. Image credit: Activision Any weapon carried over from Modern Warfare 2 will also have the Weapon Level you reached in that game in Modern Warfare 2, along with any associated attachments or camos. You can even continue unlocking both attachments and camos in Modern Warfare 2. Don’t worry about missing out on any weaponry if Modern Warfare 3 is your introduction to the series, because you’ll be able to unlock the Modern Warfare 2 guns as you progress through the game. Finally, it’s important to note that every weapon from Modern Warfare 2 has been balanced for its appearance in Modern Warfare 3. This has been done to ensure these older weapons can perform at the same level as the new guns and there will most likely be future patches later on in the game’s life cycle. The stats which this balancing might effect are: Attachment Pros and Cons values

Attachment value magnitudes

Damage location multipers (head, torso, legs)

Damage ranges

Damage values Image credit: Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Gun List: Every new Modern Warfare 3 guns listed Here are all of the new guns, 37 in total, being released in Modern Warfare 3 at launch: Assault Rifles There are six new Assault Rifles in Modern Warfare 3: DG-58

FR 5.56

Holger 556

MCW

MTZ-556

SVA 545 MCW. | Image credit: Activision Battle Rifles Modern Warfare 3 introduces three new Battle Rifles: BAS-B

MTZ-762

Sidewinder BAS-B. | Image credit: Activision Launcher There’s only one new Launcher in Modern Warfare 3: RGL-80 RGL-80. | Image credit: Activision Light Machine Guns Modern Warfare 3 has brought five new Light Machine Guns: Bruen Mk9

Holger 26

OG-58 LSW

Pulemyot 762

TAQ Eradicator Pulemyot 762. | Image credit: Activision Marksman Rifles Below are the four new Marksman Rifles introduced in Modern Warfare 3: DM56

KVD Enforcer

MCW 6.8

MTZ Interceptor MTZ Interceptor. | Image credit: Activision Melee Alongside all of the new guns, Modern Warfare 3 introduces two new melee weapons: Gutter Knife

Karambit Gutter Knife. | Image credit: Activision Handguns Modern Warfare 3 has introduced four new Handguns: COR-45

Renetti

TYR

WSP Stinger Renetti. | Image credit: Activision Shotguns Below you’ll find the three new Shotguns introduced in Modern Warfare 3: Haymaker

Lockwood 680

Riveter Lockwood 680. | Image credit: Activision Sniper Rifles There are three new Sniper Rifles in Modern Warfare 3: KATT-AMR

KV Inhibitor

Longbow KATT-AMR. | Image credit: Activision Submachine Guns Here are the six Submachine Guns introduced with Modern Warfare 3: AMR9

Rival 9

Striker

Striker 9

WSP-9

WSP Swarm AMR9. | Image credit: Activision

All returning Modern Warfare 2 guns in Modern Warfare 3 listed Below you’ll find the 77 Modern Warfare weapons which are returning at launch in Modern Warfare 3: Assault Rifles There are 15 Assault Rifles returning from Modern Warfare 2: Chimera

FR Avancer

ISO Hemlock

Kastov-74u

Kastov-545

Kastov 762

Lachmann-556

M4

M16

M13B

M13C

STB 556

TAQ-56

Tempus Razorback

TR-76 Geist Battle Rifle Five Battle Rifles are returning from Modern Warfare 2: Cronen Squall

FTAC Recon

Lachmann-762

SO-14

TAQ-V Launchers Here are the four Launchers returning from Modern Warfare 2: JOKR

PILA

RPG-7

STRELA-P Image credit: Activision Light Machine Guns Below you’ll find the six Light Machine Guns returning from Modern Warfare 2: HCR 56

556 Icarus

RAAL MG

RAAP H

RPK

SAKIN MG38 Marksman Rifles Here are the eight returning Marksman Rifles in Modern Warfare 2: Crossbow

EBR-14

LM-S

Lockwood Mk2

SA-B 50

SP-R 208

TAQ-M

Tempus Torrent Melee Six Melee weapons return from Modern Warfare 2: Combat Knife

Dual Kamas

Dual Kodachis

Pickaxe

Riot Shield

Tonfa Image credit: Activision Handguns There are eight Handguns returning from Modern Warfare 2: Basilisk

9mm Daemon

FTAC Siege

.50 GS

GS Magna

P890

X12

X13 Auto Shotgun Below you’ll find the six Shotguns returning from Modern Warfare 2: Bryson 800

Bryson 890

Expedite 12

KV Broadside

Lockwood 300

MX Guardian Sniper Rifles Seven Sniper Rifles are making a return from Modern Warfare 2: Carrack .300

FJX Imperium

LA-B 330

MCPR-300

Signal 50

SP-X 80

Victus XMR Image credit: Activision Submachine Guns Below you’ll find the 12 Submachine Guns returning from Modern Warfare 2: Bas-P

Fennec 45

FSS Hurricane

ISO 45

ISO 9mm

Lachmann Shroud

Lachmann Sub

Minibak

MX9

PDSW 528

Vaznev-9K

VEL 46