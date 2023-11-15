Modern Warfare 3 Lockwood 680 loadout, best class build and how to unlock the Lockwood 680

The Lockwood 680 in Modern Warfare 3 is a top-tier shotgun.

In fact, we voted it the best Shotgun in Modern Warfare 3 for its ability to excel at dealing out damage to enemies, even at a longer range.

For the Lockwood 680 in Modern Warfare 3, it’s a solid idea to take advantage of the Overkill and Gunner Vest perk to equip two primary weapons and run it as your close-range back-up. Although, there’s nothing back-up about the damage this shotgun deals out, which can dominate gunfights, especially in smaller maps.

We’ll delve more into that below, as well as covering how to unlock the Lockwood 680, the best perks and equipment for this class build, and a full rundown on the best Lockwood 680 attachments and how they support this class setup.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to unlock the Lockwood 680 in Modern Warfare 3 The Lockwood 680 is unlocked at player level 4 in Modern Warfare 3. Level 4 is also where you’ll unlock customisation of your Lockwood 680, and all other weapons, in the Gunsmith. Here, you’ll have access to gear perks, equipment, and attachments that are pretty essential for the loadout and class build we get into below. Image credit: Activision It’s important to note that in order to unlock all the attachments on the Lockwood 680, it’s not just about levelling up one gun. You’ll need to switch it up and play across a spectrum of guns, which have different unlockable attachments as you level up. To check out how to unlock these attachments, head to the Gunsmith, hover over the attachment you’re after and you’ll find the unlock requirements needed in order to equip it to your Lockwood 680.

Modern Warfare 3 Lockwood 680 best loadout and attachments Considering the Lockwood 680 is very much a close-range weapon, despite its fairly decent capabilities at a medium range, we’ll be focusing on making those close-quarter shots as devastating as possible in Modern Warfare 3. For this, we’ll be working on your mobility across the board. We’re talking fire-rate, gun reload speed, movement, and more. We’ll also be focusing on damage to make sure the shots you land have high raw damage. Before we go into more detail on each individual attachment, here’s the full rundown of attachments to equip for your Lockwood 680 loadout: Muzzle: Crown Breaker Choke

Crown Breaker Choke Stock: Sawed Off Mod

Sawed Off Mod Bolt: Express Light Bolt

Express Light Bolt Barrel: Bryson Hammerforged Long Barrel

Bryson Hammerforged Long Barrel Guard: Matuzek Xray Skeletonized Guard Image credit: Activision First up, Crown Breaker Choke is designed specifically to increase the accuracy of your shots by reducing spread with an impressive buff to hip fire and Tac Stance spread as well as tighter pellets. The Tac Stance is a new mechanic in Modern Warfare 3 that improves mobility by finding the middle-ground between hipfire and ADS that will help improve your shots in both ways. For the second attachment, we’ve opted for the Sawed Off Mod. This no-stock mod will increase your overall mobility in a big way. But, again, it will take from your gun kick control, recoil control, and slightly less on aiming idle sway and flinch resistance. Considering you’ll be incredibly up-close and personal when you use the Lockwood 680, to reward yourself with a lightweight shotgun while sacrificing some of the control, still works as a pretty deadly combination. Next up, the Express Light Bolt is a great choice for continuing our full throttle pelt towards speed. It’ll lower the accuracy stats on the Lockwood 680, but when you’re so close to the enemy, it’s pretty hard to miss. What we’d instead opt for is making sure that when you are in close-quarters, you get those shots away fast. With increased rechambering speed, you’ll see a significant increase in the Lockwood 680’s fire rate. Devastating shots, delivered quickly. We’re talking an almost 80% increase in rate of fire. Image credit: Activision To further improve mobility, the Bryson Hammerforged Long Barrel is a solid attachment. Plus, mobility isn’t the only thing this Barrel has to offer. You’ll also see increases in both range and damage in the Lockwood 680 to make those close range shots ever more impactful. Finally, the Matuzek Xray Skeletonized Guard furthers mobility in rechambering, movement, and sprint. There’s a slight knock back on flinch resistance, but nothing to write home about. We’ve said it time and time again, aiming when you’re that close is a lot easier, so focusing instead on how devastating you can make your shots is key. Just don’t try to fire the Lockwood 680 too far away… All these attachments combined create a deadly close combat shotgun that can deal out consistent one-shot kills, making it arguably one of the overpowered choices amongst the weapons on offer in Modern Warfare 3.