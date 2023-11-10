Modern Warfare 3 Striker loadout, best class build and how to unlock Striker

The Striker is a new SMG from the Modern Warfare 3 set of weapons.

As is the case with Modern Warfare 3's MCW, this weapon bears a strong resemblance to the UMP 45 from the original Modern Warfare 2 and 3, and is one of the reasons it was making the rounds throughout the beta period.

Back again for launch, the Striker is a strong SMG that’s a brilliant choice for close-quarters, run-and-gun combat.

In this guide we’ll be running through how to unlock the Striker, as well as what are the best attachments, as well as the best Striker class build of vest, perks, and equipment.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to unlock the Striker in Modern Warfare 3

To be able to get your hands on the Striker and use it in your own custom loadouts in Modern Warfare 3, you’ll have to reach player level 4.

To increase your player level, all you need to do is play Multiplayer matches, completing objectives, netting kills, and more, and you’ll earn XP which in turn, increases your player level.

Once at level 4, you can then equip the Striker into your loadout and begin to level it up and open up its attachment slots.

Keep in mind though that since attachments are unlocked universally across all weapons, whilst you’ll need to unlock the slots to equip attachments by levelling the Striker up itself, you might also want to use a mix of other weapons to open up more options for what’s available.

Modern Warfare 3 Striker best loadout and attachments

As an SMG, the Striker is typically most versatile at close ranges, but with our attachment recommendations, we’re going to be leaning into those strengths whilst boosting its viable range and accuracy.

Before running through them individually, here are the five attachments we’re picking for the Striker SMG:

Optics : MK. 23 Reflector

: MK. 23 Reflector Barrel : Striker Recon Long Barrel

: Striker Recon Long Barrel Stock : FSS Titan Stock

: FSS Titan Stock Rear Grip : FTAC G-5 Exo

: FTAC G-5 Exo Ammunition: .45 Auto High Grain Rounds

The Striker on the Gunsmith screen with various attachments equipped.

Whilst many may remember the Striker in its original 'UMP 45' form back in the original Modern Warfare 2 and 3, the gun feels a bit different here even if it's carrying its likeness.

For example, its iron sights are not as clear and focused as they were back then, making this variant more challenging to use without an Optic – whilst that’s still an option, we’re recommending you use the MK.23 Reflector, just to clean up your sights and make it easier to locate and hit targets.

Though of course you’re free to stick to the iron sights and opt for another attachment instead if you’re comfortable with the base iron sights.

Since we’re looking to give the Striker a boost at longer ranges, the Striker Recon Long Barrel is a great pick since it not only increases bullet velocity and range, but also improves gun kick control, aiming idle sway, and firing aim stability.

It does impede the spread of tac stance and hipfire attacks and slows aim walking speed by a small amount, but since we’re building into extending the weapon's range, it's perhaps a necessary trade off, though one to keep in mind if you’d prefer to go all in on a build for close-range encounters. Personally from my experience, I didn't notice much difference when building the gun this way.

As for the stock, it is somewhat of an interchangeable part depending on which playstyle you’d rather lean into.

For a more medium-range-focused build, the FSS Titan Stock is a great shout since it’ll give you greater accuracy thanks to Recoil Control and Aim Stability buffs, but it does negatively impact your mobility across ADS, movement, and aim-walking speed.

As an alternative – and to lean into a more mobile and agile playstyle – we’d recommend the Lachmann MK2 Light Stock as this will boost both your movement and sprint speed, and even if it has increased aiming idle sway and less gun kick control, you'll at least be a bit more mobile than the other option.

The Lachmann MK2 Light Stock, an alternative stock choice for more mobility.

In terms of the fourth attachment, we’re picking the FTAC G-5 Exo Rear Grip which is going to help keep you more accurate and on-target during gunfights thanks to its boosts to flinch resistance and aim stability.

For the final attachment we're recommending for the Striker, it's the .45 Auto High Grain Rounds in the ammunition slot, which not only hide enemy skulls when you net kills, but also increases both bullet velocity and damage range. There's a hit to recoil control, but most encounters you'll likely end up in are within close-quarters proximity, so this should be less of a noticeable issue.

Modern Warfare 3 Striker best class build, vest, perks, gear, and equipment

Since for this Striker loadout we’ve largely picked attachments that boost the weapon’s stability and medium range viability, for the gear and perks, we’ll be looking at options that improve mobility and speed to cater for a mobile playstyle.

Before delving into each item individually, here’s a high-level view of the equipment we’re recommending for this loadout:

Vest : Infantry Vest

: Infantry Vest Perk 1 - Gloves : Scavenger Gloves

: Scavenger Gloves Perk 2 - Boots : Lightweight Boots

: Lightweight Boots Perk 3 - Gear : Mission Control Comlink

: Mission Control Comlink Secondary Weapon : Renetti w/ Jak Ferocity Carbine Aftermarket Part

: Renetti w/ Jak Ferocity Carbine Aftermarket Part Field Equipment : Munitions Box OR A.C.S.

: Munitions Box OR A.C.S. Lethal : Frag Grenade

: Frag Grenade Tactical: Flash Grenade

The loadout build for the Striker SMG.

First up, the Infantry Vest is a large part of the core playstyle we’re building here.

Whilst you could pick the Gunner Vest to spawn with more ammo, as we’re picking the Scavenger Gloves that let you pick up ammo from defeated enemies, the Infantry Vest grants some mobility buffs from the outset thanks to an increased Tac Sprint duration and reduced refresh time, and the gloves will help you keep stocked up as you play.

To further increase the mobility of the class here, for the second perk, we’re recommending the Lightweight Boots, which increase both movement and swimming speed, as well as reduce the noise you make whilst swimming.

Ultimately, one of the main benefits here is the increased movement speed which helps offset the slowdown created by a couple of the Striker’s attachments.

As for the third perk – our recommended 'Gear' slot choice – we’re going with Mission Control Comlink, a fairly simple addition that makes the killstreak loop more rewarding at a quicker rate, reducing the number of kills you need to earn a streak by one, or 125 score if you’ve selected to earn streaks via score instead of kills.

For the secondary weapon, since the Striker – whilst still being great at close ranges – has been amped up a little to take on enemies at slightly farther away distances, we’re going with something intentionally designed for close range combat.

We’re taking the Renetti pistol, and equipping it with the Jak Ferocity Carbine Aftermarket Part that essentially turns the 3-round burst handgun into a full-auto, mini-SMG. You might want to throw on a mag size increase though, since it eats through ammo fast, and 15 in a mag doesn’t quite cut it.

The Renetti handgun with the Jak Ferocity Carbine Conversion Kit attachment equipped.

Moving onto the equipment, when it comes to Field Equipment, it’s generally up to you in terms of your preference.

For this class in particular, there are a couple of strong options. If you’re wanting to stay even more stocked up on ammo outside of what Scavenger is providing, the Munitions Box is a good shout.

However, if you want to focus on objectives as you move through the map, the A.C.S. is a strong choice since it’ll automatically capture objective points and temporarily hack nearby enemy devices too, which might be perfect for a more offensive, run-and-gun playstyle.

As for the Tactical and Lethal equipment slots, you can probably stick to Frag Grenade for the latter, but Battle Rage is a good shout for the Tactical slot since upon usage, it’ll regenerate your health quickly, tactical equipment affects are resisted, and your Tactical Sprint is constantly refreshed, capping off the mobility buffs of this class quite nicely.

As with all recommended loadouts, you might decide to tweak a few things to your liking as you play, and with so many attachments, perks, and equipment, there are many combinations to try to suit a class to your liking.

For more loadout recommendations like this one and guides in general for MW3, keep an eye out across our various guides pages, including the likes of our best guns guide