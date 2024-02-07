Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 gets free multiplayer trial

Modern Warfare 3 is offering a free multiplayer trial this weekend, during the launch of Season 2.

Modern Warfare Season 2 begins later today at 5pm GMT / 12pm ET, and will add three new 6v6 maps called Stash House, Vista, and Departures.

Both Vista and Departures are medium-sized maps, while Stash House is small-sized. Here's a quick look at them from Activision.

To support the launch of Season 2, Activision is running a free trial from 8th to 12th February. The new Stash House map alongside eight other maps will be available to play across Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Kill Confirmed, Domination, and Team Gun Game modes.

The trial will also grant access to Modern Warfare Zombies, which will see the addition of new challenges and continue the story of The Dark Aether during the course of Season 2

Image credit: Activision

Last week, footage of a cancelled sci-fi Call of Duty game developed by Tony Hawk's studio Neversoft leaked, providing a look at the direction the series once could have gone in.

Modern Warfare 3 developer Sledgehammer Games suffered layoffs at the end of last month which affected about 30 percent (estimated to be between 150 to 300 people) of its staff as part of a wider round of layoffs by owner Microsoft which affected 1900 people in total.