Call of Duty players unhappy $80 Kong glove costs more than the game

The Call of Duty team has released a new, King Kong-themed glove into the game, and it hasn't exactly gone down well with players.

This melee weapon is known as the BEAST glove (today I learned, BEAST stands for Bio-Enhanced Anatomech Seismic Thunder), and promises that its wielder will be able to "punch as hard as Kong". Which, on paper, sounds pretty useful.

However, this glove can only be acquired by purchasing the four other Godzilla x Kong themed bundles. And this is where the chagrin begins.

Each of these bundles costs players 2400 COD Points, which is $20. As I am sure you have worked out already, this means it will set players back $80 to obtain all four bundles required to get hands on the BEAST glove. This is more than the game itself, and effectively makes the glove one of Call of Duty's most expensive weapons. And, at the end of day, it hasn't lived up to expectations.

In a thread on reddit titled 'I got the BEAST Glove so you don't have to', poster xGrimaulOnXboxx did not mince their words. "Holy fuck it was not worth it," the wrote.

They added the glove "doesn't do anything special", noting that despite the promise of being able to punch like Kong, it didn't even ragdoll enemies. "And you can't even equip camos over it," they continued. "If you were interested in the melee blueprint, save your money, it is not worth $80."

Replies largly echo xGrimaulOnXboxx's thoughts. "If you 'inspect' the weapon you pound your fist like Kong, which is a plus but definitely not worth $80," came one reply. "I can't believe this thing isn't being talked about more. Don't get me wrong; I've bought bundles. But to advertise that the only way to get this single blueprint is to spend $80 plus tax is absolutely ridiculous," another added.

In a separate Call of Duty thread, one user stated Activision must be "tripping if they think that glove is worth $80".

Some have speculated this has all been a litmus test of sorts for Activision, with the developer perhaps planning on introducing more items in this nature down the line. Given the reactions so far, let's hope not... But who am I kidding.

