Looks like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is getting weed-themed parkour to go with playable Cheech and Chong

What is Call of Duty these days? I'm not sure. But I do know you can currently buy the weed-loving Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong from Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone's in-game shop.

The cheeky chaps will even let you puff your doobie down your gun barrel as a finishing move when you execute someone! Well, they do say smoking kills.

With associated gun skins named things like "Dankest" and "Hashassin", it's clear Call of Duty isn't going for subtlety. But dataminers have now found something a bit more meaningful to go alongside this collaboration - an upcoming competitive parkour-based map named G3T_H1GH that looks like a cross between Tron and a spacecake-induced fever dream.

You can see 10 minutes of gameplay from the parkour map below. There are moving platforms, checkpoints, and targets to hit - and it'll be multiplayer, of course, so you're racing other players. Do you think it looks dope?

Let's be blunt - it seems a fair bet we might see G3T_H1GH debut around 4/20 later this month. Until then, the game's recently-released Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 offers Capture the Flag, One in the Chamber, Minefield, and Escort multiplayer modes, plus the return of Rebirth Island in Warzone.