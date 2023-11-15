Modern Warfare 3 BAS-B loadout, best class build and how to unlock BAS-B
Prepare the best BAS-B loadout to hit the matches in MW3.
One of the shining stars among the vast options of guns in Modern Warfare 3, BAS-B is the go-to option for those looking for an exceptional battle rifle.
Although finding the best gun for you in Modern Warfare 3 is a matter of personal taste, it’s unquestionable that some are just good across the board. By taking one of these and using the right attachments and perks, you can customize guns to better fit your playstyle.
In this guide, we cover the best Modern Warfare 3 BAS-B loadout, class build, as well as how you can unlock this gun.
On this page:
How to unlock the BAS-B in Modern Warfare 3
BAS-B is not one of the early weapons at your disposal in Modern Warfare 3. However, it won’t take a lot of time to add it to your arsenal. To unlock the BAS-B battle rifle you need to reach rank 17.
Rank levels increase with the experience points earned by participating in matches and killing enemies. In the beginning, raising your rank doesn’t require a lot of experience, so you can reach rank 17 pretty quickly. In case you’d like to speed up the process, check our guide on how to level up fast in Modern Warfare 3.
Once you can use the gun, you will need to start playing with it to unlock attachments for it, pieces of equipment necessary to create the right loadout for you.
Modern Warfare 3 BAS-B best loadout and attachments
The BAS-B battle rifle is an outstanding mid-to-close range gun that you have access to pretty early in Modern Warfare 3. While you can try your luck aiming for distant opponents, BAS-B is great when you find yourself closer to them. With solid damage and recoil, this gun can easily carry a match.
Below are the attachments we recommend for the BAS-B:
- Optics: KR V4 1X Riser
- Barrel: Wyvern’s Respite Long Barrel
- Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor
- Underbarrel: FTAC Tiger Grip
- Magazin: 30 Round Mag
This loadout has the goal to maximize the gun's best attributes while trying to compensate for some of its flaws. The KR V4 1x Riser optic is a good option when it comes to going for mid-range – even long-range – enemies. In any case, running this specific optic is not mandatory and it falls to your personal taste.
Wyvern’s Respite Long Barrel is a great option for this weapon considering how much mobility it adds to it. In addition to that, with this barrel, which increases the gun’s damage and range, BAS-B becomes a stronger version.
The third attachment you want to have is the VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L, a solid option that adds recoil control to the build. At the same time, it makes your shots undetectable by radars, giving you the upper hand in many situations.
Adding an underbarrel to BAS-B is important to help with accuracy in most cases. The FTAC Tiger Grip barrel falls under this category, by increasing Aiming Idle Sway and Hip Fire Accuracy. It also adds a little bit of Recoil Control, which is enough considering all the other attachments, to make the weapon easier to handle.
Running the 30 Round Mag, with a list of four cons, might sound less optional than adding other attachments, but bear with me here. The BAS-B regular magazine ammo capacity is 20 rounds, which is more than enough to put an enemy down. But this amount of bullets requires constant reloading, which will put you in dangerous situations. So, this upgrade is more than welcome after a long fight.
Modern Warfare 3 BAS-B Best class build, vest, perks, gear, and equipment
Even though BAS-B checks most boxes when it comes to being a solid gun for most situations, other pieces of equipment work great with it, filling the gaps in this weapon’s kit.
First of all, we’re going for a double-primary build. While BAS-B is a great gun for mid-to-close range combat, it’s not a quick finisher, capable of instantaneously killing an enemy that comes out of nowhere in front of you. So, we want a powerful gun to quickly change and finish enemies.
Considering these aspects of the BAS-B, here is the class build we are running with this gun:
- Vest: Overkill Vest
- Perk 1: Scavenger Gloves
- Perk 2: Lightweight Boots or Tactical Pads
- Perk 3: Mission Control Comlink
- Secondary Weapon: Lockwood 680
- Lethal: Drill Charge or Frag Grenade
- Tactical: Stun Grenade
The Overkill Vest should be your pick since allows you to carry two primary weapons and keep three perks. This vest also increases the weapon swap speed and allows reloading your weapon during sprints. Sure, you can run Gunner Vest as a secondary – but less effective – option in case you haven’t unlocked Overkill yet.
With all the three slots of perks available, you should consider running the Scavenger Gloves to prevent situations where you can’t shoot an enemy because you ran out of ammo.
Along with this, the Lightweight Boots is a solid more general option, which increases movement and swim speed as well as reduces noise while swimming, whilst Tactical Pads may suit you better depending on your playstyle. The latter increases stance transition speed and crouched movement, which is great for more subtle approaches.
The last perk is totally a matter of personal preference but Mission Control Comlink works just fine, reducing Killstreaks costs – considering you keep sequences of killings to call for support.
As our secondary weapon, we opted to run the Lockwood 680 shotgun. However, picking this one is not mandatory. Go for an SMG or any other type of gun that suits you the best.
While Lethal and Tactical depend on how you enjoy approaching matches, we suggest running either Drill Charge or Frag Grenade for lethal due to their capacity to kill enemies that are either far or hidden behind walls. For tactical, Stun Grenade goes well with the kit, giving you time to either aim with BAS-B or finish enemies with your secondary gun.
Good luck dominating the matches with the BAS-B in Modern Warfare 3. But if you want to have more options of weapons to use, you may want to consider the best sniper rifles in Modern Warfare 3. You should also learn how to use the Tactical Stance to make the most of this new mechanic.