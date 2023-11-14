By leveling up your rank, new weapons and accessories are unlocked in Modern Warfare 3.

Having access to more options of equipment and making new loadouts for every possible situation are core aspects of Modern Warfare 3. Doing so requires some dedication from players who need not only to reach the max level of 55 but also level up as many guns as possible.

To maximize the process and try to earn the highest amount of experience in a period, we’ve prepared this guide explaining how leveling up works and how to level up fast in Modern Warfare 3.

How leveling up works in Modern Warfare 3 Following a similar structure to the previous titles, Modern Warfare 3 ties leveling up with accessing equipment and features. By playing the different modes in the game, players can earn three types of experience: Rank XP, Weapon XP, and Battle Pass XP. Each of these different experience points raises specific ranks. The Rank XP raises the account rank up to the maximum of 55. Leveling up the account is the only method to unlock certain weapons, tactical and lethal equipment, field upgrades, killstreaks, and systems, such as loadouts and armory. The amount of experience players earn depends on the mode they are playing, in general, players receive 100 XP per kill. It varies depending on whether the player did something specific, such as jumping or shooting through the wall too. Other interactions, such as killstreaks, also give players extra experience points. In case the gun, piece of equipment or any other feature that players are looking for isn’t listed as one of the rewards for raising rank, then they are probably unlocked through the armory system. To level up guns, players need to earn the Weapon XP which is obtainable by using as well as killing enemies with them. Simply having a gun as part of a loadout gives a trivial amount of experience, so players should focus on using them as much as possible during a match. Leveling a gun up unlocks attachments, such as optics and grips, as well as camos. Lastly, we have the Battle Pass XP. Modern Warfare 3 has a battle pass that offers some prizes for free while others are only accessible to players who bought it. Differently from the other two types, instead of increasing their rank, Battle Pass XP actually gives access to tokens which are used to unlock cosmetics, operators, and weapons that are part of the Battle Pass.