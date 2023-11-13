Modern Warfare 3 AMR9 loadout, best class build and how to unlock the AMR9
Learn how to turn this sub into a close-range beast.
The AMR9 is a fully automatic submachine gun newly added to Modern Warfare 3.
This weapon excels in close to mid-range when used properly, and with a handful of attachments, it can be made even deadlier.
In this guide, we’ll go through how to unlock the AMR9 in Modern Warfare 3, the best attachments for it, and the best class build, including perks, gear and equipment, for this sub.
How to unlock the AMR9 in Modern Warfare 3
To unlock the AMR9 in Modern Warfare 3, you’ll have to reach level 55, which is the maximum you can achieve as of right now.
To reach level 55, you will need to earn a lot of XP, which you can do by completing multiplayer matches, getting kills, and completing in-game challenges. If you have XP boosts, we suggest that you use them during your gameplay session, as they will help you level up quickly.
When you reach level 55, the AMR9 will be available to equip in your loadout, and you can customise it to your needs.
Modern Warfare 3 AMR9 Best Loadout and Attachments
The AMR9 is amazing at mid-to-close range in Modern Warfare 3, so we’ll be looking to boost specific stats that can make it devastating in its effective area as well as easier to handle when you’re roaming a lot.
Before we dive into details, here is an overview of the best attachments for the AMR9:
- Ammunition: 9MM High Grain Rounds
- Barrel: AMR9 Commando Pro Barrel
- Laser: VLK LZR 7MW
- Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip
- Underbarrel: FTAC MSP-98 Handstop
First off, we chose the 9MM High Grain Rounds as the ammunition for this sub, as they do much more damage over longer range and improve the bullet velocity as well. This ensures that the AMR9 is not just limited to mid and close-range encounters.
The AMR9 Commando Pro Barrel is probably the star here as it massively improves the ADS along with the movement speed at the cost of recoil and aiming stability.
Aiming stability is important to ensure that the VLK LZR 7MW is picked because not only does it improve that, but also the ADS and sprint to fire speed. This will massively help you when you’re on the move a lot.
We equipped both the FTAC MSP-98 Handstop underbarrel and the Sakin ZX Grip to make up for the loss in recoil. Another thing to note here is that the underbarrel also adds to the already improved ADS and movement speed as well.
When you use all of these, you’ll create a proper mid-to-close range beast that can do well in long range too. With the enhanced ADS and movement speed, you’ll rack up kills very quickly and level up. While the lack of an optic is noticeable in this loadout, the iron sights are quite alright in combat.
Modern Warfare 3 AMR9 Best class build, vest, perks, gear, and equipment
With speed being the focus of our AMR9 build for Modern Warfare 3, each part needs to reflect that in some way, which is why we pick out the following:
- Vest: Overkill Vest
- Perk 1 – Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves
- Perk 2 – Boots: Stalker Boots
- Perk 3 – Gear: Threat Identification System
- Secondary Weapon: COR-45 or Renetti Jak Ferocity
- Tactical: Stun Grenade
- Lethal: Frag Grenade
The Overkill Vest and the Quick-Grip Gloves increase the weapon swap speed. The Vest also lets you reload while sprinting, thereby adding to our build’s strengths.
The Stalker Boots improves the strafe and ADS movement speed, adding to the build’s strengths again.
For the gear, we went with the Threat Identification System. When you’re in ADS mode, it’ll automatically ping enemy locations which can certainly help you when you’re moving a lot.
In terms of the secondary weapon, with the Overkill Vest equipped, you can choose any primary weapon in the secondary slot. But, we recommend picking out a handgun as they are much quicker to switch to. The COR-45 or the Renetti Jak Ferocity are good choices here.
Finally, for the Tactical and Lethal, the Stun Grenade and Frag Grenade combo is something that never goes out of style. Though it's dependent on how you play, this combo is a safe bet.
There are a lot of options to customise or tweak your AMR9 build so that it suits your playstyle. But, one thing that remains constant is that it is a beast to use in close range particularly.
