If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission list and rewards

Including how long it takes to complete MW3's campaign.

captain prive kneeling in grass holding a sniper rifle, with a huge mountain surrounded by misty clouds in the background
Image credit: Activision
Jessica Orr avatar
Guide by Jessica Orr Senior Guides Writer
Published on

You can earn multiplayer rewards for completing campaign missions in Modern Warfare 3.

Most of the rewards are very helpful for your multiplayer needs, as they include Operators and Double XP Tokens for both characters and weapons.

To help you plan your time accordingly, we've detailed the campaign length, and have a complete MW3 mission list below, which includes the campaign rewards for Modern Warfare 3.

On this page:

Modern Warfare 3 mission list and rewards

The Modern Warfare 3 campaign has 14 missions, and 13 of these provide a reward upon completion. As with previous Call of Duty campaigns, the action is split across various continents as it jumps between the perspectives of multiple characters.

This campaign includes Open Combat missions where you deploy to wide-open locations and gear up with Supply Boxes, Armor Plates, Vests, and more. You can take a stealthy approach or go loud with the biggest gun you can find.

With the exception of the 'Passenger' mission, you get one reward that can be used in MW3's multiplayer modes. Additionally, you receive a weapon Blueprint for completing all 14 missions on any difficulty.

promotion image for modern warfare 3 showing captain price, a zombie soldier, and makarov
Image credit: Activision

Here's the complete list of Modern Warfare 3 missions and campaign rewards:

MW3 mission Completion reward
Operation 627 Breather Calling Card
Precious Cargo 30 mins Double Player XP Token and 30 mins Double Weapon XP Token
Reactor Corso Operator
Payload Ghillie Guy Calling Card
Deep Cover 30 mins XP Token and 30 mins Weapon XP Token
Passenger None
Crash Site Pathfinder Operator
Flashpoint Toxic Drip Calling Card
Oligarch 1 hour Double Player XP Token and 1 hour Double Weapon XP Token
Highrise Doc Operator
Frozen Tundra Skull Rhapsody Calling Card
Gora Dam 1 hour Double Player XP Token and 1 hour Double Weapon XP Token
Danger Close Jabber Operator
Trojan Horse Soapy Emblem and Brogue Weapon Blueprint

Remember, you can complete these missions on any difficulty to claim your rewards.

Modern Warfare 3 campaign length

The Modern Warfare 3 campaign length varies depending on what difficulty you play on, and whether you're trying to get Trophies or Achievements along the way. If you're a completionist, you'll also want to go hunting in Open Combat missions for every collectible item, which can add a lot of time.

With that said, generally speaking, if playing on Recruit or Regular difficulty and only focusing on clearing each level once, the campaign of Modern Warfare 3 last for five to seven hours.

three soldiers holding their assault rifles up while storming a room covered in an orange tint
Image credit: Activision

Once you've unlocked weapons in the campaign, you can retry missions with different loadouts, which is great if you want to experiment with Modern Warfare 3's arsenal, or nail the perfect run of an Open Combat Mission. Good luck taking on Makarov!

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023)

PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Related topics
Activision PC PS4 PS5 Shooter Sledgehammer Games Xbox One Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Jessica Orr avatar

Jessica Orr

Senior Guides Writer

Jessica is a guides writer from Northern Ireland who likes screaming at her TV. Often at horror movies, occasionally at a Fortnite win. When not damaging her vocal cords, Jessica likes stressing over her inventory in RPGs, and getting lost in open worlds.

Comments