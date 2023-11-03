Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission list and rewards

You can earn multiplayer rewards for completing campaign missions in Modern Warfare 3.

Most of the rewards are very helpful for your multiplayer needs, as they include Operators and Double XP Tokens for both characters and weapons.

To help you plan your time accordingly, we've detailed the campaign length, and have a complete MW3 mission list below, which includes the campaign rewards for Modern Warfare 3.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Modern Warfare 3 mission list and rewards

The Modern Warfare 3 campaign has 14 missions, and 13 of these provide a reward upon completion. As with previous Call of Duty campaigns, the action is split across various continents as it jumps between the perspectives of multiple characters.

This campaign includes Open Combat missions where you deploy to wide-open locations and gear up with Supply Boxes, Armor Plates, Vests, and more. You can take a stealthy approach or go loud with the biggest gun you can find.

With the exception of the 'Passenger' mission, you get one reward that can be used in MW3's multiplayer modes. Additionally, you receive a weapon Blueprint for completing all 14 missions on any difficulty.

Image credit: Activision

Here's the complete list of Modern Warfare 3 missions and campaign rewards:

MW3 mission Completion reward Operation 627 Breather Calling Card Precious Cargo 30 mins Double Player XP Token and 30 mins Double Weapon XP Token Reactor Corso Operator Payload Ghillie Guy Calling Card Deep Cover 30 mins XP Token and 30 mins Weapon XP Token Passenger None Crash Site Pathfinder Operator Flashpoint Toxic Drip Calling Card Oligarch 1 hour Double Player XP Token and 1 hour Double Weapon XP Token Highrise Doc Operator Frozen Tundra Skull Rhapsody Calling Card Gora Dam 1 hour Double Player XP Token and 1 hour Double Weapon XP Token Danger Close Jabber Operator Trojan Horse Soapy Emblem and Brogue Weapon Blueprint

Remember, you can complete these missions on any difficulty to claim your rewards.

Modern Warfare 3 campaign length

The Modern Warfare 3 campaign length varies depending on what difficulty you play on, and whether you're trying to get Trophies or Achievements along the way. If you're a completionist, you'll also want to go hunting in Open Combat missions for every collectible item, which can add a lot of time.

With that said, generally speaking, if playing on Recruit or Regular difficulty and only focusing on clearing each level once, the campaign of Modern Warfare 3 last for five to seven hours.

Image credit: Activision

Once you've unlocked weapons in the campaign, you can retry missions with different loadouts, which is great if you want to experiment with Modern Warfare 3's arsenal, or nail the perfect run of an Open Combat Mission. Good luck taking on Makarov!