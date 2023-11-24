All Modern Warfare 3 Gora Dam weapon and item locations

Gora Dam is the 12th campaign mission and the 6th Open Combat mission in Modern Warfare 3, and it contains 21 weapon and item locations to find.

You only need to find each weapon or field recon item once in each Open Combat mission in order to use it for your next starting loadout, or to change at loadout changing stations found within Open Combat maps.

To help you perfect your loadouts, we've detailed all Gora Dam weapon and item locations in Modern Warfare 3 below.

All Gora Dam weapon and item locations in Modern Warfare 3

We've got pictures and locations of exactly where to find each one below, but at a glance, here's a map picture of all Gora Dam weapon and item locations in Modern Warfare 3:

Modern Warfare 3 Gora Dam weapon and item location 1

Weapon: KVD Enforcer.

Location: In the northeastern corner of the dam, by the road.

Modern Warfare 3 Gora Dam weapon and item location 2

Weapon: RGL-80.

Location: Inside a truck on the eastern side of the map. The Armor Box item is right next to the RGL-80.

Modern Warfare 3 Gora Dam weapon and item location 3

Item: Armor Box.

Location: Inside a truck on the eastern side of the map. The RGL-80 weapon is right next to the Armor Box.

Modern Warfare 3 Gora Dam weapon and item location 4

Weapon: Silenced M16.

Location: On the roof of the large building on the eastern side of the map. You can climb a ladder on the south side of the building, or use an Ascender on the north side when you pick one up.

Modern Warfare 3 Gora Dam weapon and item location 5

Weapon: Hybrid MTZ-556.

Location: Inside a small office building on the southeastern side of the map. The Recon Drone item is in the same room.

Modern Warfare 3 Gora Dam weapon and item location 6

Item: Recon Drone.

Location: Inside a small office building on the southeastern side of the map. The Hybrid MTZ-556 weapon is in the same room.

Modern Warfare 3 Gora Dam weapon and item location 7

Item: Munitions Box and Ascender.

Location: In a very small building on the southeastern side of the map, just across from the previous two item and weapon locations. You should pick up the Ascender on the desk next to the dead body while you're here, as it's needed to get to get to other weapon and item locations.

Modern Warfare 3 Gora Dam weapon and item location 8

Weapon: Holger 26.

Location: On the southern side of the bridge in the middle of the map.

Modern Warfare 3 Gora Dam weapon and item location 9

Weapon: Silenced EBR-14.

Location: On the roof of the small building just west of the bridge in the middle of the map.

Modern Warfare 3 Gora Dam weapon and item location 10

Item: Anti-Armor Rounds.

Location: On the western side of the dam, near a ladder leading up to a bomb location.

Modern Warfare 3 Gora Dam weapon and item location 11

Weapon: Silenced Rival-9.

Location: Inside the dam. You can get to the weapon's location by going through the small tunnels just north of the large building on the western side of the map.

Modern Warfare 3 Gora Dam weapon and item location 12

Weapon: Fennec 45.

Location: Halfway up the dam in the northwestern corner of the map. You can either parachute down to it at the start of the level, or use an Ascender and then jump up to the Fennec 45's location.

Modern Warfare 3 Gora Dam weapon and item location 13

Weapon: Silenced Expedite 12.

Location: On the ground floor of the large building on the west side of the map. The Pila and Signal 50 weapons are right next to the Silenced Expedite 12.

Modern Warfare 3 Gora Dam weapon and item location 14

Weapon: Pila.

Location: On the ground floor of the large building on the west side of the map. The Silenced Expedite 12 and Signal 50 weapons are right next to the Pila.

Modern Warfare 3 Gora Dam weapon and item location 15

Weapon: Signal 50.

Location: On the ground floor of the large building on the west side of the map. The Silenced Expedite 12 and Pila weapons are right next to the Signal 50.

Modern Warfare 3 Gora Dam weapon and item location 16

Item: Snapshot Pulse.

Location: On the first floor of the large building on the west side of the map. You can get to its location by using the stairs on the eastern side of the building.

Modern Warfare 3 Gora Dam weapon and item location 17

Weapon: Silenced 556 Icarus.

Location: In the southwestern corner on the roof of the large building on the west side of the map.

Modern Warfare 3 Gora Dam weapon and item location 18

Item: Heartbeat Sensor.

Location: In the eastern corner on the roof of the large building on the west side of the map.

Modern Warfare 3 Gora Dam weapon and item location 19

Weapon: MCPR-300.

Location: On top of the sniper tower on the southwestern side of the map. You need to use an Ascender to get to the top.

Modern Warfare 3 Gora Dam weapon and item location 20

Weapon: Incendiary RAAL MG.

Location: Inside the rectangular building on the southwestern side of the map.

Modern Warfare 3 Gora Dam weapon and item location 21

Weapon: Silenced Striker.

Location: On top of the small building found up a muddy path on the southwestern corner of the map.

Hope you have fun experimenting with Open Combat loadouts in Modern Warfare 3!