All Modern Warfare 3 Precious Cargo weapon and item locations
Where to find all 21 weapons and items in Farah's first mission.
Precious Cargo is the first Open Combat mission in Modern Warfare 3, and it contains 21 weapon and item locations to find.
You only need to find each weapon or field recon item once in an Open Combat mission in order to use it for your next starting loadout, or at loadout changing stations found within Open Combat maps.
We've detailed all Precious Cargo weapon and item locations in Modern Warfare 3 below to help you perfect your loadouts.
On this page:
- All Precious Cargo weapon and item locations
- Precious Cargo weapon and item location 1 (Silenced Expedite 12)
- Precious Cargo weapon and item location 2 (Heartbeat Sensor)
- Precious Cargo weapon and item location 3 (556 Icarus)
- Precious Cargo weapon and item location 4 (Snapshot Pulse)
- Precious Cargo weapon and item location 5 (Pila)
- Precious Cargo weapon and item location 6 (Munitions Box)
- Precious Cargo weapon and item location 7 (RPK)
- Precious Cargo weapon and item location 8 (Pulemyot 762)
- Precious Cargo weapon and item location 9 (Explosive Victus XMR)
- Precious Cargo weapon and item location 10 (Silenced ISO Hemlock)
- Precious Cargo weapon and item location 11 (MTZ-556)
- Precious Cargo weapon and item location 12 (Silenced WSP Swarm)
- Precious Cargo weapon and item location 13 (Recon Drone)
- Precious Cargo weapon and item location 14 (Silenced Rival-9)
- Precious Cargo weapon and item location 15 (GS Magna)
- Precious Cargo weapon and item location 16 (Bas-B)
- Precious Cargo weapon and item location 17 (Hybrid STB 556)
- Precious Cargo weapon and item location 18 (Signal 50)
- Precious Cargo weapon and item location 19 (Incendiary Bryson 800)
- Precious Cargo weapon and item location 20 (RGL-80)
- Precious Cargo weapon and item location 21 (KVD Enforcer)
All Precious Cargo weapon and item locations in Modern Warfare 3
We've got pictures and locations of exactly where to find each one below, but at a glance, here's a map picture of all Precious Cargo weapon and item locations in Modern Warfare 3:
Modern Warfare 3 Precious Cargo weapon and item location 1
Weapon: Silenced Expedite 12.
Location: In a shipping container in the southwestern area of the map. You have to jump up to get into this shipping container.
Modern Warfare 3 Precious Cargo weapon and item location 2
Item: Heartbeat Sensor.
Location: Inside a ground floor shipping container in the southwestern area of the map.
Modern Warfare 3 Precious Cargo weapon and item location 3
Weapon: 556 Icarus.
Location: On the ground floor of the small square armory room in the southern area of the map.
Modern Warfare 3 Precious Cargo weapon and item location 4
Item: Snapshot Pulse.
Location: On the ground floor of the small square armory room in the southern area of the map.
Modern Warfare 3 Precious Cargo weapon and item location 5
Weapon: Pila.
Location: On the roof of the small square armory room in the southern area of the map.
Modern Warfare 3 Precious Cargo weapon and item location 6
Item: Munitions Box.
Location: On the ground floor of the large southeastern building you go to for a story objective.
Modern Warfare 3 Precious Cargo weapon and item location 7
Weapon: RPK.
Location: In the northern middle room on the first floor of the large southeastern building you go to for a story objective.
Modern Warfare 3 Precious Cargo weapon and item location 8
Weapon: Pulemyot 762.
Location: In the southern room on the second floor of the large southeastern building you go to for a story objective.
Modern Warfare 3 Precious Cargo weapon and item location 9
Weapon: Explosive Victus XMR.
Location: On the roof of the large southeastern building you go to for a story objective.
Modern Warfare 3 Precious Cargo weapon and item location 10
Weapon: Silenced ISO Hemlock.
Location: In a very small building on the eastern side of the map, near the large building you go to for a story objective.
Modern Warfare 3 Precious Cargo weapon and item location 11
Weapon: MTZ-556.
Location: In a ground floor shipping container on the western side of the middle of the map. The Silenced WSP Swarm is in the same container.
Modern Warfare 3 Precious Cargo weapon and item location 12
Weapon: Silenced WSP Swarm.
Location: In a ground floor shipping container on the western side of the middle of the map. The MTZ-556 is in the same container.
Modern Warfare 3 Precious Cargo weapon and item location 13
Item: Recon Drone.
Location: In a ground floor shipping container on the western side of the middle of the map, just north of the container with the Silenced WSP Swarm and MTZ-556 in it.
Modern Warfare 3 Precious Cargo weapon and item location 14
Weapon: Silenced Rival-9.
Location: In a shipping container stacked on other shipping containers, in the middle of the map, just east of the container with the Recon Drone in it.
Modern Warfare 3 Precious Cargo weapon and item location 15
Weapon: GS Magna.
Location: On a small path in between shipping containers located in the western area of the middle of the map.
Modern Warfare 3 Precious Cargo weapon and item location 16
Weapon: Bas-B.
Location: On top of red shipping containers in the middle of the map.
Modern Warfare 3 Precious Cargo weapon and item location 17
Weapon: Hybrid STB 556.
Location: In the small rectangular building in the middle of the map, on the eastern side. The building is east of the Bas-B and GS Magna shipping containers.
Modern Warfare 3 Precious Cargo weapon and item location 18
Weapon: Signal 50.
Location: High up on the railings in the middle of the map, on the eastern side. You need to ascend a zipline to reach the Signal 50's location.
Modern Warfare 3 Precious Cargo weapon and item location 19
Weapon: Incendiary Bryson 800.
Location: In a small room on the northern side of the boat.
Modern Warfare 3 Precious Cargo weapon and item location 20
Weapon: RGL-80.
Location: In the small northern room of the bow side of the boat, near the bridge.
Modern Warfare 3 Precious Cargo weapon and item location 21
Weapon: KVD Enforcer.
Location: In the small southeastern room of the bow side of the boat, near the bridge.
Hope you have fun experimenting with Open Combat loadouts in Modern Warfare 3!