All Modern Warfare 3 Precious Cargo weapon and item locations

Where to find all 21 weapons and items in Farah's first mission.

farah holding binoculars at night
Image credit: Activision
Jessica Orr
Guide by Jessica Orr
Published on

Precious Cargo is the first Open Combat mission in Modern Warfare 3, and it contains 21 weapon and item locations to find.

You only need to find each weapon or field recon item once in an Open Combat mission in order to use it for your next starting loadout, or at loadout changing stations found within Open Combat maps.

We've detailed all Precious Cargo weapon and item locations in Modern Warfare 3 below to help you perfect your loadouts.

On this page:

All Precious Cargo weapon and item locations in Modern Warfare 3

We've got pictures and locations of exactly where to find each one below, but at a glance, here's a map picture of all Precious Cargo weapon and item locations in Modern Warfare 3:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Precious Cargo weapon and item location 1

Weapon: Silenced Expedite 12.

Location: In a shipping container in the southwestern area of the map. You have to jump up to get into this shipping container.

tactical map menu of precious cargo map with a weapon location circled
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Precious Cargo weapon and item location 2

Item: Heartbeat Sensor.

Location: Inside a ground floor shipping container in the southwestern area of the map.

tactical map menu of precious cargo map with a weapon location circled
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Precious Cargo weapon and item location 3

Weapon: 556 Icarus.

Location: On the ground floor of the small square armory room in the southern area of the map.

tactical map menu of precious cargo map with a weapon location circled
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Precious Cargo weapon and item location 4

Item: Snapshot Pulse.

Location: On the ground floor of the small square armory room in the southern area of the map.

tactical map menu of precious cargo map with a weapon location circled
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Precious Cargo weapon and item location 5

Weapon: Pila.

Location: On the roof of the small square armory room in the southern area of the map.

tactical map menu of precious cargo map with a weapon location circled
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Precious Cargo weapon and item location 6

Item: Munitions Box.

Location: On the ground floor of the large southeastern building you go to for a story objective.

tactical map menu of precious cargo map with a weapon location circled
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Precious Cargo weapon and item location 7

Weapon: RPK.

Location: In the northern middle room on the first floor of the large southeastern building you go to for a story objective.

tactical map menu of precious cargo map with a weapon location circled
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Precious Cargo weapon and item location 8

Weapon: Pulemyot 762.

Location: In the southern room on the second floor of the large southeastern building you go to for a story objective.

tactical map menu of precious cargo map with a weapon location circled
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Precious Cargo weapon and item location 9

Weapon: Explosive Victus XMR.

Location: On the roof of the large southeastern building you go to for a story objective.

tactical map menu of precious cargo map with a weapon location circled
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Precious Cargo weapon and item location 10

Weapon: Silenced ISO Hemlock.

Location: In a very small building on the eastern side of the map, near the large building you go to for a story objective.

tactical map menu of precious cargo map with a weapon location circled
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Precious Cargo weapon and item location 11

Weapon: MTZ-556.

Location: In a ground floor shipping container on the western side of the middle of the map. The Silenced WSP Swarm is in the same container.

tactical map menu of precious cargo map with a weapon location circled
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Precious Cargo weapon and item location 12

Weapon: Silenced WSP Swarm.

Location: In a ground floor shipping container on the western side of the middle of the map. The MTZ-556 is in the same container.

tactical map menu of precious cargo map with a weapon location circled
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Precious Cargo weapon and item location 13

Item: Recon Drone.

Location: In a ground floor shipping container on the western side of the middle of the map, just north of the container with the Silenced WSP Swarm and MTZ-556 in it.

tactical map menu of precious cargo map with a weapon location circled
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Precious Cargo weapon and item location 14

Weapon: Silenced Rival-9.

Location: In a shipping container stacked on other shipping containers, in the middle of the map, just east of the container with the Recon Drone in it.

tactical map menu of precious cargo map with a weapon location circled
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Precious Cargo weapon and item location 15

Weapon: GS Magna.

Location: On a small path in between shipping containers located in the western area of the middle of the map.

tactical map menu of precious cargo map with a weapon location circled
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Precious Cargo weapon and item location 16

Weapon: Bas-B.

Location: On top of red shipping containers in the middle of the map.

tactical map menu of precious cargo map with a weapon location circled
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Precious Cargo weapon and item location 17

Weapon: Hybrid STB 556.

Location: In the small rectangular building in the middle of the map, on the eastern side. The building is east of the Bas-B and GS Magna shipping containers.

tactical map menu of precious cargo map with a weapon location circled
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Precious Cargo weapon and item location 18

Weapon: Signal 50.

Location: High up on the railings in the middle of the map, on the eastern side. You need to ascend a zipline to reach the Signal 50's location.

tactical map menu of precious cargo map with a weapon location circled
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Precious Cargo weapon and item location 19

Weapon: Incendiary Bryson 800.

Location: In a small room on the northern side of the boat.

tactical map menu of precious cargo map with a weapon location circled
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Precious Cargo weapon and item location 20

Weapon: RGL-80.

Location: In the small northern room of the bow side of the boat, near the bridge.

tactical map menu of precious cargo map with a weapon location circled
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Precious Cargo weapon and item location 21

Weapon: KVD Enforcer.

Location: In the small southeastern room of the bow side of the boat, near the bridge.

tactical map menu of precious cargo map with a weapon location circled
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Hope you have fun experimenting with Open Combat loadouts in Modern Warfare 3!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023)

PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

About the Author
Jessica Orr avatar

Jessica Orr

Senior Guides Writer

Jessica is a guides writer from Northern Ireland who likes screaming at her TV. Often at horror movies, occasionally at a Fortnite win. When not damaging her vocal cords, Jessica likes stressing over her inventory in RPGs, and getting lost in open worlds.

