All Modern Warfare 3 Reactor weapon and item locations

Where to find all 29 weapons and items in Captain Price's first mission.

cropped mission select menu for the reactor level, showing captain price on a black background posing with his hands resting on his combat vest
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision
Jessica Orr avatar
Guide by Jessica Orr Senior Guides Writer
Published on

Reactor is the second Open Combat mission in Modern Warfare 3, and it contains 29 weapon and item locations to find.

You only need to find each weapon or field recon item once in each Open Combat mission in order to use it for your next starting loadout, or at loadout changing stations found within Open Combat maps.

We've detailed all Reactor weapon and item locations in Modern Warfare 3 below to help you perfect your loadouts.

On this page:

All Reactor weapon and item locations in Modern Warfare 3

We've got pictures and locations of exactly where to find each one below, but at a glance, here's a map picture of all Reactor weapon and item locations in Modern Warfare 3:

tactical map view of reactor level with all weapon and item locations marked with white numbers
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Reactor weapon and item location 1

Weapon: Silenced Holger 556.

Location: Inside a trailer in the northwestern area of the map. You need to climb the forklift then do a running jump to reach the trailer's roof, then jump down a hole in the roof to get inside the trailer.

tactical map view of reactor level with a weapon location circled in white
looking at an item in an open orange supply box on the reactor level
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Reactor weapon and item location 2

Weapon: Incendiary MCW.

Location: On the roof of a small building just east of the previous weapon location, in the northwestern area of the map. You need to use the ascender zipline to reach the roof.

tactical map view of reactor level with a weapon location circled in white
looking at an item in an open orange supply box on the reactor level
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Reactor weapon and item location 3

Weapon: Incendiary Sakin MG38.

Location: On the first floor of the empty building under construction in the southwestern area of the map, just west of the helicopter.

tactical map view of reactor level with a weapon location circled in white
looking at an item in an open orange supply box on the reactor level
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Reactor weapon and item location 4

Weapon: KV Inhibitor.

Location: High up in the small sniper's nest in the southwestern corner of the map. You need to use an ascender zipline to reach the top of the sniper's nest.

tactical map view of reactor level with a weapon location circled in white
looking at an item in an open orange supply box on the reactor level
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Reactor weapon and item location 5

Item: Snapshot Pulse.

Location: Beside stacked green boxes at the northern entrance of the fire station in the southern area of the map.

tactical map view of reactor level with a weapon location circled in white
looking at an item in an open orange supply box on the reactor level
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Reactor weapon and item location 6

Weapon: Minigun.

Location: The Minigun is behind a locked door inside the fire station in the southern area of the map. To unlock the door, you have to climb all the way to the roof and enter the small room marked by a red circle with an 'X' in the middle of it. Then, look down the hole in this room and shoot the red barrel. Return to the locked door after blasting it open with the red barrel to collect the Minigun.

looking through a window with no pane on a washed out wall with a red circle with an 'X' through it on the wall
looking at an item in an open orange supply box on the reactor level
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision
tactical map view of reactor level with a weapon location circled in white
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Reactor weapon and item location 7

Weapon: RGL-80.

Location: On the eastern side of the helicopter found in the western area of the map.

tactical map view of reactor level with a weapon location circled in white
looking at an item in an open orange supply box on the reactor level
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Reactor weapon and item location 8

Weapon: Silenced Cor-45.

Location: Atop the construction walkway wrapped around the circular building in the western side of the map, just north of a helicopter location.

tactical map view of reactor level with a weapon location circled in white
looking at an item in an open orange supply box on the reactor level
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Reactor weapon and item location 9

Weapon: Silenced Expedite 12.

Location: At the northwestern edge of the circular building in the middle of the map, across the zipline found at the Silenced Cor-45 location.

tactical map view of reactor level with a weapon location circled in white
looking at an item in an open orange supply box on the reactor level
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Reactor weapon and item location 10

Item: Heartbeat Sensor.

Location: Up the yellow stairs located in the middle of the circular building in the middle area of the map, it's on the same floor as the Silenced Expedite 12.

tactical map view of reactor level with a weapon location circled in white
looking at an item in an open orange supply box on the reactor level
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Reactor weapon and item location 11

Weapon: Incendiary Haymaker.

Location: On an open path just south of the circular building in the middle area of the map. The HCR 56 weapon is found right beside the Incendiary Haymaker.

tactical map view of reactor level with a weapon location circled in white
looking at an item in an open orange supply box on the reactor level
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Reactor weapon and item location 12

Weapon: HCR 56.

Location: On an open path just south of the circular building in the middle area of the map. The Incendiary Haymaker weapon is found right beside the HCR 56.

tactical map view of reactor level with a weapon location circled in white
looking at an item in an open orange supply box on the reactor level
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Reactor weapon and item location 13

Item: Munitions Box.

Location: Up the stairs in the southeastern corner of the circular building in the middle of the map.

tactical map view of reactor level with a weapon location circled in white
looking at an item in an open orange supply box on the reactor level
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Reactor weapon and item location 14

Weapon: Incendiary FJX Imperium.

Location: High up on the crane above the circular building in the middle of the map. You need to use an ascender zipline inside the circular building to reach the top of this crane.

tactical map view of reactor level with a weapon location circled in white
looking at an item in an open orange supply box on the reactor level
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Reactor weapon and item location 15

Weapon: Sidewinder.

Location: On the roof of the small warehouse in the northern area of the map. You need to use an ascender zipline to reach the roof.

tactical map view of reactor level with a weapon location circled in white
looking at an item in an open orange supply box on the reactor level
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Reactor weapon and item location 16

Weapon: Basilisk.

Location: Inside the small office building in the northern area of the map. You need to climb onto the roof and then shoot the glass below you to gain access to this building.

tactical map view of reactor level with a weapon location circled in white
looking at an item in an open orange supply box on the reactor level
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Reactor weapon and item location 17

Weapon: Hybrid STB 556.

Location: Beside green containers sitting under a truck in the northeastern area of the map, on the western side of the helicopter.

tactical map view of reactor level with a weapon location circled in white
looking at an item in an open orange supply box on the reactor level
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Reactor weapon and item location 18

Weapon: Pila.

Location: Under stacked brown wooden boxes in the northeastern area of the map, on the eastern side of the helicopter.

tactical map view of reactor level with a weapon location circled in white
looking at an item in an open orange supply box on the reactor level
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Reactor weapon and item location 19

Item: Anti-Armor Rounds.

Location: On top of a wooden pallet inside a small building in the northeastern area of the map.

tactical map view of reactor level with a weapon location circled in white
looking at an item in an open orange supply box on the reactor level
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Reactor weapon and item location 20

Weapon: Incendiary MTZ Interceptor.

Location: On a truck beside some trailers in the northeastern area of the map, to the east of the large circular building in the middle of the map.

tactical map view of reactor level with a weapon location circled in white
looking at an item in an open orange supply box on the reactor level
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Reactor weapon and item location 21

Weapon: Explosive Crossbow.

Location: On the northwestern edge of the roof below the dome of the circular building in the eastern side of the map. You need to use an ascender zipline to reach the roof.

tactical map view of reactor level with a weapon location circled in white
looking at an item in an open orange supply box on the reactor level
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Reactor weapon and item location 22

Weapon: Signal 50.

Location: On the southwestern edge of the roof below the dome of the circular building in the eastern side of the map. You need to use an ascender zipline to reach the roof.

tactical map view of reactor level with a weapon location circled in white
looking at an item in an open orange supply box on the reactor level
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Reactor weapon and item location 23

Weapon: Incendiary Bryson 800.

Location: Inside the building leading to the main reactor you go to towards the end of the mission.

tactical map view of reactor level with a weapon location circled in white
looking at an item in an open orange supply box on the reactor level
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Reactor weapon and item location 24

Weapon: Silenced Lachmann Sub.

Location: Inside the building leading to the main reactor you go to towards the end of the mission. It's in a small sidepath to the right of the door that leads to the reactor.

tactical map view of reactor level with a weapon location circled in white
looking at an item in an open orange supply box on the reactor level
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Reactor weapon and item location 25

Weapon: Fennec 45.

Location: In a small rectangular warehouse by the southeastern helicopter location.

tactical map view of reactor level with a weapon location circled in white
looking at an item in an open orange supply box on the reactor level
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Reactor weapon and item location 26

Weapon: Cronsen Squall.

Location: By the southeastern edge of the map, right beside the southeastern helicopter's location. The Holger 26 weapon can also be found here.

tactical map view of reactor level with a weapon location circled in white
looking at an item in an open orange supply box on the reactor level
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Reactor weapon and item location 27

Weapon: Holger 26.

Location: By the southeastern edge of the map, right beside the southeastern helicopter's location. The Cronsen Squall weapon can also be found here.

tactical map view of reactor level with a weapon location circled in white
looking at an item in an open orange supply box on the reactor level
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Reactor weapon and item location 28

Item: Armor Box.

Location: Inside an office trailer in the southern area of the map. You need to throw a grenade in through the window to blast away the chair blocking the door to get inside the trailer.

tactical map view of reactor level with a weapon location circled in white
looking at an item in an open orange supply box on the reactor level
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Reactor weapon and item location 29

Weapon: Silenced VEL 46.

Location: On top of a rectangular trailer located in the southern area of the map, overlooking large white pipes and yellow railings beside mounds of dirt.

tactical map view of reactor level with a weapon location circled in white
looking at an item in an open orange supply box on the reactor level
Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Hope you have fun experimenting with Open Combat loadouts in Modern Warfare 3!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023)

PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

