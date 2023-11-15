Modern Warfare 3 Sidewinder loadout, best class build and how to unlock Sidewinder
How to tame this high-damage battle rifle by improving its recoil control and making it more precise.
The Sidewinder is a new battle rifle you can find in Modern Warfare 3.
This is a high-damage battle rifle that’s perfect for those who love to fight in close and mid-range. It does lack in some areas, which makes it a bit unstable, but with specific attachments and perks, you’ll be able to tame this in no time.
In this guide, we’ll take a look at how to unlock the Sidewinder in Modern Warfare 3, the best attachments for it, and the best class build, including perks, gear and equipment.
How to unlock the Sidewinder in Modern Warfare 3
The Sidewinder can be unlocked via the Armory in Modern Warfare 3. The Armory itself can be unlocked once you reach player level 25.
After reaching level 25, you’ll have to complete specific daily challenges to unlock different weapons, including the Sidewinder. When you’ve completed those challenges and unlocked the Sidewinder, you can add it to your loadouts and customise it to your liking.
Modern Warfare 3 Sidewinder Best Loadout and Attachments
The Sidewinder’s range and recoil control are what we’re focusing on in our loadout. The attachments we’ve tested and picked out for this loadout enhance the battle rifle. The mobility and handling are affected but already quite high, and overall, it doesn’t affect the weapon’s performance.
With that in mind, here are the best attachments for the Sidewinder in Modern Warfare 3:
- Ammunition: Slimline Pro
- Magazine: 30 Round Drum
- Muzzle: Lockshot KT85
- Optic: Slimline Pro
- Underbarrel: FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip
We start off with the magazine, where we went with the 30-Round Drum. The Sidewinder does have 20 Rounds initially, but it’s not enough for the quick multiplayer modes, as you’ll need to spray fire as much as you can without worrying about reloading.
Adding to the recoil control as well as accuracy is the FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip. The aiming idle sway gets better and also offers better aim walking steadiness with the Sidewinder.
For the ammunition, we went with the 450 Hunstman High Grain Rounds, where the bullets are heavier and do some serious damage at long range. It affects the recoil quite a bit, but this is where the Lockshot KT85 muzzle comes in. It controls both the vertical and horizontal recoil at the cost of the ADS speed.
Finally, the Slimline Pro is the optic here that provides a precise sight picture via a red dot. You can go with any type of optic with this battle rifle, but we highly recommend those with a dot sight.
Modern Warfare 3 Sidewinder Best class build, vest, perks, gear, and equipment
With the recoil control adjusted properly, the class build we went with for the Sidewinder tries to improve its remaining stats via the perks and equipment.
Here’s an overview of our suggested class build for the Sidewinder in Modern Warfare 3:
- Vest: Overkill Vest
- Perk 1 – Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves or Marksman Gloves
- Perk 2 – Boots: Stalker Boots
- Perk 3 – Gear: Threat Identification System
- Secondary Weapon: Renetti Jak Ferocity
- Tactical: Stun Grenade
- Lethal: Frag Grenade
For the Vest, we went with the Overkill Vest mainly because it increases the weapon swap speed and lets you reload while sprinting.
While you can equip another primary weapon with the Overkill Vest, it’s not necessary, as equipping the Renetti Jak Ferocity will be just enough for when you need to swap. As the Renetti Jak Ferocity has a high fire rate, it’ll be just like having another assault or battle rifle.
With the gloves, we went with the Marksman Gloves as it helps to reduce flinch and sway while in ADS mode.
Since you’ll be moving quickly, we went with the Running Sneakers as they increase the tact sprint duration and reduce the refresh time.
For the gear, the Threat Identification System is a great choice, as it will let you ping enemy locations while in ADS mode. It’s perfect for swiftly eliminating any nearby and long-range threats.
The tactical and lethal combo is flexible, but the Stun and Frag Grenade combo rarely disappoints. However, you can change the latter with the Semtex if you wish to.
With our class build, moving with the Sidewinder becomes much easier and taking out targets feels more comfortable.
With our class build, moving with the Sidewinder becomes much easier and taking out targets feels more comfortable.