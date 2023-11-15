Modern Warfare 3 Sidewinder loadout, best class build and how to unlock Sidewinder

The Sidewinder is a new battle rifle you can find in Modern Warfare 3.

This is a high-damage battle rifle that’s perfect for those who love to fight in close and mid-range. It does lack in some areas, which makes it a bit unstable, but with specific attachments and perks, you’ll be able to tame this in no time.

In this guide, we’ll take a look at how to unlock the Sidewinder in Modern Warfare 3, the best attachments for it, and the best class build, including perks, gear and equipment.

How to unlock the Sidewinder in Modern Warfare 3 The Sidewinder can be unlocked via the Armory in Modern Warfare 3. The Armory itself can be unlocked once you reach player level 25. The unlock requirements for the Sidewinder. | Image credit: Activision After reaching level 25, you’ll have to complete specific daily challenges to unlock different weapons, including the Sidewinder. When you’ve completed those challenges and unlocked the Sidewinder, you can add it to your loadouts and customise it to your liking.

Modern Warfare 3 Sidewinder Best Loadout and Attachments The Sidewinder’s range and recoil control are what we’re focusing on in our loadout. The attachments we’ve tested and picked out for this loadout enhance the battle rifle. The mobility and handling are affected but already quite high, and overall, it doesn’t affect the weapon’s performance. With that in mind, here are the best attachments for the Sidewinder in Modern Warfare 3: Ammunition: Slimline Pro

30 Round Drum Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Slimline Pro Underbarrel: FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip The attachments on the Sidewinder on the Gunsmith screen. | Image credit: Activision We start off with the magazine, where we went with the 30-Round Drum. The Sidewinder does have 20 Rounds initially, but it’s not enough for the quick multiplayer modes, as you’ll need to spray fire as much as you can without worrying about reloading. Adding to the recoil control as well as accuracy is the FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip. The aiming idle sway gets better and also offers better aim walking steadiness with the Sidewinder. The FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip greatly improves the accuracy and recoil control of the Sidewinder. | Image credit: Activision For the ammunition, we went with the 450 Hunstman High Grain Rounds, where the bullets are heavier and do some serious damage at long range. It affects the recoil quite a bit, but this is where the Lockshot KT85 muzzle comes in. It controls both the vertical and horizontal recoil at the cost of the ADS speed. Finally, the Slimline Pro is the optic here that provides a precise sight picture via a red dot. You can go with any type of optic with this battle rifle, but we highly recommend those with a dot sight.