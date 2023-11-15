Modern Warfare 3 SP-R 208 loadout, best class build and how to unlock the SP-R 208

The SP-R 208 in Modern Warfare 3 is one of the various Marksman Rifles carried across from Modern Warfare 2.

Thanks to Carry Forward, a new feature and franchise first for Modern Warfare 3, you'll be able to use all of your unlocked guns from MW2 in MW3.

Whilst it may be under the Marksman Rifle classification of guns, it's not a bad pick for anyone trying to get used to using a sniper, and may be a good pick if you're just starting off in MW3 and had played MW2 beforehand.

To prepare you for how best to use the weapon, we'll be running through how to unlock the SP-R 208 in Modern Warfare 3, the best attachments to pick, as well as the best class build in terms of vest, perks, gear, and equipment.

How to unlock the SP-R 208 in Modern Warfare 3

Whilst the SP-R 208 is a weapon you can unlock in Modern Warfare 2 and use in Modern Warfare 3, it's also up for grabs for anyone who didn't play the previous game too.

For players who played and unlocked the gun previously - acquired at player level 7 in MW2 – it'll be usable as soon as you reach player level 4 and unlock custom loadouts in MW3.

For those who didn't play MW2, or who just didn't unlock the gun, there's a specific set of unlock requirements in MW3 to acquire it.

To unlock the SP-R 208 in MW3, you'll first have to level up and reach player level 55 which will then reveal an unlock challenge you can complete to unlock the gun.

The type of unlock challenge you'll see for the unlock requirement of the SP-R 208. Once at level 55 however, this will then reveal an unlock challenge which, when completed, will open up access to the gun for you.

Once that challenge is complete, you'll then be able to equip, use, level, and customise the gun to your liking with all its compatible attachments within the Gunsmith.

Modern Warfare 3 SP-R 208 best loadout and attachments

As a marksman rifle, the SP-R 208 is great for hitting long-distance targets while also being capable of quick consecutive shots, qualities the set of attachments we'll pick enhances.

As a high-level view, we've selected a range of attachments that allow it to function as an effective long-range sniper-like option with some core improvements and stealth-focused enhancements layered on top.

Before delving further in, here are the attachments we're picking for the best Modern Warfare 3 SP-R 208 build:

Optic: SP-X 80 6.6X

SP-X 80 6.6X Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Barrel: 22.5" Elevate-11

22.5" Elevate-11 Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

FSS ST87 Bolt Ammunition OR Magazine: 7.62 High Velocity OR 10 Round Mag

As for the first attachment recommendation, we're going with an optic since the weapon doesn't actually come with one built-in. In equipping this, it offers more of a choice of using this weapon as more of a medium range rifle.

Specifically, we're going with the SP-X 80 6.6X optic, a 6.6x magnification scope – that has a toggle option of upping that to 11x – giving a multitude of ranges to use, perfect for any of the larger MW3 maps such as Wasteland or Invasion, or even some of the offerings in the Ground War mode.

As the second attachment, the Polarfire-S is a great choice for the muzzle, giving this rifle sound suppression, increasing its bullet velocity for those longer range shots and providing some firing aim stability for heightened accuracy. Thanks to the sound suppression, it'll also hide you off the radar when firing too.

The SP-R 208 in the Gunsmith view with all of our recommended attachments equipped.

It's worth noting this does cause some aim-idle sway and ADS speed and damage range decreases, but some of these are offset by upcoming attachments – though the ADS speed is a difficult one to offset especially when adding on a scope like we are for this build.

Moving onto the third attachment, we recommend the 22.5" Elevate-11 barrel. It will also further increase damage range and bullet velocity, with a bit of a boost to hip fire accuracy, if you want to try to hit a cheeky no-scope here and there.

Alternatively, if you'd rather free up another attachment slot, you could ditch the suppressor and instead take the 18.5" XRK Resonate barrel which comes with a built-in suppressor alongside some of the buffs of the previous barrel we mentioned such as bullet velocity, and some extra accuracy buffs. That said, it does reduce the damage range, and that might be something to avoid wherever possible, particularly when equipped with a longer scope – though of course, as with all builds, you're free to tweak as you see fit.

The 18.5" XRK Resonate barrel and the pros and cons it comes with along with the built-in suppressor.

With the fast pace of Multiplayer matches, you'll want to make sure you're ready for encounters at all times, or that if you miss a shot or need to fire off a quick follow-up, you have the means to do so. With the FSS ST87 Bolt, you'll be able to achieve this more often thanks to its increase to the rifle's rechambering speed and rate of fire.

For the SP-R's final attachment recommedation, we're pointing to the 7.62 High Velocity ammunition type that'll increase bullet velocity, helping shots land quicker and useful to help compensate during any longer range engagements.

Though if you're finding five shots per mag isn't enough, feel free to swap that ammo type out instead pick the 10 Round Mag – it might be a good pairing if opting for the barrel with the built-in suppressor mentioned earlier.

Modern Warfare 3 SP-R 208 best class build, vest, perks, gear, and equipment

Since the SPR-208 is a Marksman Rifle, it's not entirely leaning into the Sniper Rifle class, so we're spinning that as an advantage to make this class balanced on either side of the medium-to-long-range spectrum.

Before diving into detail on all the different aspects, here are our picks for the best Modern Warfare 3 SP-R 208 vest, perks, secondary weapon and equipment:

Vest: Overkill Vest

Overkill Vest Perk 1 - Gloves: Marksman Gloves

Marksman Gloves Perk 2 - Boots: Stalker Boots

Stalker Boots Perk 3 - Gear: Ghost T/V Camo

Ghost T/V Camo Secondary: Holger 556, Striker or Expedite 12

Holger 556, Striker or Expedite 12 Field Upgrade: N/A

N/A Tactical: Tear Gas

Tear Gas Lethal: Thermite

For the overarching build in this class, we're picking the Overkill Vest, an option that'll take away your Field Upgrade, let you carry a second primary weapon - or secondary, if you'd prefer a handgun, launcher or melee weapon - as well as grant increased weapon swap speed and the ability to reload whilst sprinting.

An overview of the full recommended class build with the Overkill Vest equipped.

Whilst you could opt for the Gunner Vest to keep your Field Upgrade - albeit at the cost of losing a perk slot - or stick with the standard Infantry Vest for something more traditional, the Overkill Vest provides weapon handling benefits whilst retaining a full suite of perks and giving the option to take a second primary, an aspect we're leaning into for this recommendation.

In terms of the perks, we're looking at perks that enhance weapon accuracy and handling, as well as provide us with some extra stealth capability.

Marksman Gloves provide reduced sway and flinch whilst ADS, helping you be more accurate at range and have a higher chance of success in one-on-one gunfights. Boosting the handling in this class are the Stalker Boots which provide increased strafe and ADS movement speed, again helping in one-on-one fights, and staying mobile whilst aiming.

As for the third perk, Ghost T/V Camo is going to give you that extra bit of stealth thanks to its ability to hide you off enemy radar and sensors whilst you're moving.

To enhance the stealth and accuracy approach we've taken with this build, you're going to want a solid backup weapon to assist you further.

Our best pick would be either the Holger 556 Assault Rifle, or the Striker Submachine Gun, equipped with a suppressor to keep a low profile. Both are solid weapons, with the Holger being a stronger medium range option, and the Striker covering more close-quarters engagements.

Left: The recommended build we outlined for the Holger 556 in our loadout guide. | Right: The Striker SMG equipped with all the attachments recommended in our Striker loadout guide.

Alternatively, if you'd like something more punchy and have it unlocked, the Expedite 12 is a solid shotgun that will be a good backup to have alongside the SP-R.

If you're leaning into more of a support role, Tear Gas for your Tactical and Thermite for your Lethal are good shouts, letting you ambush and pin down enemies with area-of-effect equipment.

If instead you're playing alone or just want to have some extra awareness or stealth, picking a Smoke Grenade for your Tactical, and Claymore or Proximity Mine for your Lethal is the way to go, providing you some backup if you're sitting in one area for an extended period of time.

If you're on the hunt for other weapons to check out loadout guides for, we have several others such as loadout recommendations for the Riveter, MTZ Interceptor, and more, as well as pages comprised of all the best weapons including Assault Rifles, Sniper Rifles, and one general page on a rundown of all the best guns and current meta.