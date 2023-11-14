Choosing the Best Assault Rifle in Modern Warfare 3 is a tricky topic, especially as the best weapon will be subjective to each individual. One weapon may suit your play style more than another, and the one that suits you best may not gel with someone else.

Also, the way you customize and build your chosen weapon in the Gunsmith will determine its performance in Modern Warfare 3. This is why, for this list, we're looking at the base stats and capabilities of each weapon as well as its potential to be customized into something more powerful. Again, the best AR will be different for each person.

With this in mind, here are the best Assault Rifles in Modern Warfare 3.

Best Assault Rifles in Modern Warfare 3

Though you can use the SVA 545 quite early on, you will need to put some work in to level up to unlock MW3 weapons mentioned on this list. Also, if you want to try a weapon out before you're at the level needed to unlock it, look for it in preset loadouts when your match begins.

Remember that the list below is subjective, so the weapons listed on it may not necessarily be ones you agree with or find to be the best for you.

With that in mind and in no particular order, here are the best assault rifles in Modern Warfare 3:

MCW

The MCW unlocks at level 44, but you can use its base model by choosing the 'Counter-Invasion' loadout before entering a match.

MCW Base Model Stats:

Maximum Range - 45.2

- 45.2 Best Range - 26.7

- 26.7 Damage - 44/37/34

- 44/37/34 RPM - 714.3

- 714.3 DPS - 440

- 440 TTK - 0.42s

The MCW is thought to be one of the best guns in MW3, and can become even more powerful if you equip the best loadout MCW build for it too.

As mentioned in the weapon description, the MCW has 'phenomenal recoil control and versatility'. The high handling stat and recoil stat for the base model of the MCW gives you an insight into how powerful this Assault Rifle can be if you spend some time modifying it at the Gunsmith. Also, the base model's accuracy stat is nothing to be ignored. After all, what good is a weapon that's not accurate?

Recoil control is extremely important in any FPS game, but especially in Modern Warfare 3 where fast-paced battle environments ensure that enemies pop up all over the place and from unexpected hiding spots. The MCW's recoil control means that you can fire of consecutive shots without worrying too much about your aim being thrown off by the weapon's post-shot recoil, giving you a better chance at accurately wiping out two or three enemies in a row.

Also, the lightweight frame of the MCW improves the mobility and ease of handling this weapon. Plus, being able to hold 30 Rounds with 90 rounds in reserve (at it's base level) makes you feel unstoppable once this AR is in your hands.

DG-58

The DG-58 unlocks at level 25.

DG-58 Base Model Stats:

Maximum Range - 44.4

- 44.4 Best Range - 35.6

- 35.6 Damage - 61/48/44

- 61/48/44 RPM - 209.8

- 209.8 DPS - 168

- 168 TTK - 1.14s

Another Assault Rifle that demonstrates good recoil control is the 3-round burst fire DG-58. Even though it's base model recoil control stat is a little over half, which is lower than the SVA 545 on this list, it's the DG-58's potential that earns its spot on our list. You can modify this weapon in the Gunsmith and use one of the allotted mod slots to improve the recoil control to a very high level.

The base model of the DG-58 has a medium-high accuracy stat which is impressive without any attachments. The accuracy of this weapon helps it to perform best with mid to long range battles, which is also where the Recoil Control comes in. High Accuracy and high Recoil Control (after tweaking it a bit) makes the DG-58 AR a weapon you want in your hands, but not in an enemy's.

SVA 545

The SVA 545 is a starter Assault Rifle.

SVA 545 Base Model Stats:

Maximum Range - 51.8

- 51.8 Best Range - 31.8

- 31.8 Damage - 40/31/31

- 40/31/31 RPM - 681.8

- 681.8 DPS - 352

- 352 TTK - 0.44s

The SVA 545 is the first Assault Rifle you'll unlock in Modern Warfare 3 and, though it will be one of your first weapons, it continues to perform under pressure to assist you in gaining the upper hand against enemies.

Its base model, with no attachments and nothing added from the Gunsmith, the SVA 545 has a 30 round capacity with 90 rounds held in reserve. As it can hold a fair amount of ammunition at once, you can spend more time firing off shots without having to worry about changing your mag every five seconds.

The SVA 545 base model boasts a high fire rate, medium-high accuracy, decent recoil control and medium-high handling stats. Although they're not all incredibly high stats like the MCW, they combine to create a good Assault Rifle. Also, these stats only apply to the base model, meaning you can increase all of them and tweak them how you'd like to by using the five modification slots to customize it.

If you want to use this weapon, check out our SVA 545 best build loadout guide to learn more about this weapon's potential. You can even add a FT TAC-Elite V3 Stock to improve the accuracy of full-auto fire.

MTZ 556

The MTZ 556 unlocks at level 12.

MTZ 556 Base Model Stats:

Maximum Range - 41.9

- 41.9 Best Range - 26.7

- 26.7 Damage - 39/36/36

- 39/36/36 RPM - 810.8

- 810.8 DPS - 486

- 486 TTK - 0.37s

The MTZ 556 is one of the Assault Rifles you can get your hands on pretty soon after starting Multiplayer matches and it's base model has a reasonably high fire rate with impressive handling for an un-modded gun.

The base model's high fire rate will allow you to get off several shots in a row to eliminate an enemy if you focus your fire on them. Also, to compliment the fire rate, the MTZ 556 has decent damage, mobility and recoil control stats too. All of these stats combine to create a weapon that is not only stable but one that excels at mid-ranged and close quarters combat.

Once you get your hands on this weapon, you can elevate it even further by following our MTZ 556 best build guide, which includes adding a HMRES Mod Suppressor Muzzle to increase bullet velocity and to take you off an enemy radar!

HOLGER 556

The Holger 556 unlocks at level 37.

Holger 556 Base Model Stats:

Max Range - 47

- 47 Best Range - 36.8

- 36.8 Damage - 58/46/42

- 58/46/42 RPM - 588.2

- 588.2 DPS - 451

- 451 TTK - 0.41s

The Holger 556 Assault Rifle has squeezed its way onto our list, and though you may be wondering why on earth we've picked it, hear us out. The range of the 556 is extremely helpful in taking down enemies who are attacking from a distance, giving you a chance to get them without having to get any closer and put yourself in danger.

Also, the base model of the Holger 556 has an extremely high handling stat which is complemented by high damage, fire rate, and accuracy stats. Though it's missing some of the pizazz of the other Assault Rifles we've put on this list, the Holger 556 is a sturdy weapon that can be turned into something dangerous with a few small additions from the Gunsmith.

However, you don't need to add attachments to use this weapon, it does quite well on its own if it suits your preferred play style.

That's it for now! If you're looking for more MW3 content, check out our Reactor weapon and item locations guide or our Crash Site weapon and item locations page to help you with loadouts. Also, check out our Campaign Mission list and rewards page if you feel like following the story!