Modern Warfare 3 MTZ-556 loadout, best class build and how to unlock the MTZ-556

The MTZ-556 is one of the best assault rifles available in Modern Warfare 3.

This Modern Warfare 3 weapon takes inspiration from the CZ-805 Bren turned SA-805 in Call of Duty: Ghosts and the M13 from MW2 and Warzone 2.0 with similar attributes and look.

Dealing out rapid fire with competitive recoil control, the MTZ-556 has proven to be an excellent weapon of choice for those close-to-mid range gunfights.

In this guide, we’ll delve into all the details for the best MTZ-556 loadout from how to unlock the MTZ-556 in Modern Warfare 3 to equipping the best attachments, perks, and equipment and more.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to unlock the MTZ-556 in Modern Warfare 3 To unlock the MTZ-556, you will need to reach player level 12. In order to increase your player level, you’ll need to earn XP. This can be done fairly easily by competing in Multiplayer matches, completing objectives, keeping an eye on daily challenges, and more. You’ll also find that by levelling up, you’ll be unlocking attachments across the broad spectrum of weapons in Modern Warfare 3. The same can be said about levelling up the weapons, so it’s worth mixing up your gun choice, giving you the opportunity to open attachments that’ll make an impact on your MTZ-556 loadout choices.

Modern Warfare 3 MTZ-556 best loadout and attachments For the MTZ-556, we’re focusing on a build that supports the assault rifle’s strengths; fast-fire and close-to-mid range combat. We want to ensure that with this build, we’re steadying the gun as much as possible to make sure those rapid shots land. Before we go into more detail on each, these are five attachments we’d recommend for the Modern Warfare 3 MTZ-556 loadout: Muzzle: HMRES Mod Suppressor

HMRES Mod Suppressor Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Stock: MTZ Marauder Stock

MTZ Marauder Stock Rear Grip: Bruen TR-24 Assault Grip

Bruen TR-24 Assault Grip Magazine: 50 Round Drum Image credit: Activision First up, the HMRES Mod Suppressor Muzzle. While there’s a fair few options when it comes to the Muzzle attachment for the MTZ-556, we’d recommend this one for its ability to one, take you off the enemy’s radar, and two, greatly improve the bullet velocity to boost the MTZ-556’s capabilities at a longer range. For the second attachment, we’ve opted for the Bruen Heavy Support Grip Underbarrel. This foregrip is all about providing buffs on your accuracy and recoil control. You’ll gain a steadier gun with the biggest improvements across aiming idle sway, horizontal recoil, and gun kick control, with a little on firing aim stability. As with most attachments, you’ll also suffer a little in some respects. For this foregrip, you’re looking at a decrease in your ADS speed and take a small hit on your vertical recoil. In the bid to further steady the rapid fire of the MTZ-556, we’ve also chosen the MTZ Marauder Stock for its noticeable improvement on the assault rifle’s recoil control and gun kick control. Movement wise, it’ll make you a little slower, but we’ll get to supporting that in our perks and equipment later on. The final piece of the puzzle when it comes to stabilisation for the MTZ-556 is an attachment that will keep you stable, whilst only having a slight reduction on your aiming idle sway. The Bruen TR-24 Assault Grip Rear Grip is an addition to the MTZ-556 that, once again, offers increased recoil and gun kick control as well as a big buff on firing aim stability. The hit our aiming idle sway took from this Rear Grip is counterbalanced by our Underbarrel that boosted it earlier in the build. Finally, we’ve opted to increase the 5.56 ammunition on the MTZ-556 with a 50 Round Drum. With the assault rifle dishing out bullets like they’re going out of business, it’s especially important to have reserves. Considering the gun only has 30 usually, an almost double up on the ammo stakes can truly make the difference between a win or a loss. You’ll take a hit on overall movement with this attachment, along with the Stock we chose. Fortunately, the perks and equipment we’re about to talk about next will do their level best at ironing out those kinks and putting the pace back into your game.