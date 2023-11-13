Modern Warfare 3 MTZ-556 loadout, best class build and how to unlock the MTZ-556
Learn how to build the best MTZ-556 for you.
The MTZ-556 is one of the best assault rifles available in Modern Warfare 3.
This Modern Warfare 3 weapon takes inspiration from the CZ-805 Bren turned SA-805 in Call of Duty: Ghosts and the M13 from MW2 and Warzone 2.0 with similar attributes and look.
Dealing out rapid fire with competitive recoil control, the MTZ-556 has proven to be an excellent weapon of choice for those close-to-mid range gunfights.
In this guide, we’ll delve into all the details for the best MTZ-556 loadout from how to unlock the MTZ-556 in Modern Warfare 3 to equipping the best attachments, perks, and equipment and more.
How to unlock the MTZ-556 in Modern Warfare 3
To unlock the MTZ-556, you will need to reach player level 12.
In order to increase your player level, you’ll need to earn XP. This can be done fairly easily by competing in Multiplayer matches, completing objectives, keeping an eye on daily challenges, and more.
You’ll also find that by levelling up, you’ll be unlocking attachments across the broad spectrum of weapons in Modern Warfare 3. The same can be said about levelling up the weapons, so it’s worth mixing up your gun choice, giving you the opportunity to open attachments that’ll make an impact on your MTZ-556 loadout choices.
Modern Warfare 3 MTZ-556 best loadout and attachments
For the MTZ-556, we’re focusing on a build that supports the assault rifle’s strengths; fast-fire and close-to-mid range combat. We want to ensure that with this build, we’re steadying the gun as much as possible to make sure those rapid shots land.
Before we go into more detail on each, these are five attachments we’d recommend for the Modern Warfare 3 MTZ-556 loadout:
- Muzzle: HMRES Mod Suppressor
- Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip
- Stock: MTZ Marauder Stock
- Rear Grip: Bruen TR-24 Assault Grip
- Magazine: 50 Round Drum
First up, the HMRES Mod Suppressor Muzzle.
While there’s a fair few options when it comes to the Muzzle attachment for the MTZ-556, we’d recommend this one for its ability to one, take you off the enemy’s radar, and two, greatly improve the bullet velocity to boost the MTZ-556’s capabilities at a longer range.
For the second attachment, we’ve opted for the Bruen Heavy Support Grip Underbarrel. This foregrip is all about providing buffs on your accuracy and recoil control. You’ll gain a steadier gun with the biggest improvements across aiming idle sway, horizontal recoil, and gun kick control, with a little on firing aim stability.
As with most attachments, you’ll also suffer a little in some respects. For this foregrip, you’re looking at a decrease in your ADS speed and take a small hit on your vertical recoil.
In the bid to further steady the rapid fire of the MTZ-556, we’ve also chosen the MTZ Marauder Stock for its noticeable improvement on the assault rifle’s recoil control and gun kick control. Movement wise, it’ll make you a little slower, but we’ll get to supporting that in our perks and equipment later on.
The final piece of the puzzle when it comes to stabilisation for the MTZ-556 is an attachment that will keep you stable, whilst only having a slight reduction on your aiming idle sway.
The Bruen TR-24 Assault Grip Rear Grip is an addition to the MTZ-556 that, once again, offers increased recoil and gun kick control as well as a big buff on firing aim stability. The hit our aiming idle sway took from this Rear Grip is counterbalanced by our Underbarrel that boosted it earlier in the build.
Finally, we’ve opted to increase the 5.56 ammunition on the MTZ-556 with a 50 Round Drum. With the assault rifle dishing out bullets like they’re going out of business, it’s especially important to have reserves. Considering the gun only has 30 usually, an almost double up on the ammo stakes can truly make the difference between a win or a loss.
You’ll take a hit on overall movement with this attachment, along with the Stock we chose. Fortunately, the perks and equipment we’re about to talk about next will do their level best at ironing out those kinks and putting the pace back into your game.
Modern Warfare 3 MTZ-556 best class build, perks, and equipment
With MW3’s revamped perk system, there’s a lot more opportunity when it comes to what gear you’ll equip and, in turn, what perks they’ll offer you. Of course, it all depends on your playstyle as to how these will best suit what you want to achieve.
When it comes to the MTZ-556 though, you’ll need to consider its strengths and weaknesses. You’ve got an AR with great capabilities in close-quarters combat, so you’re likely to be in the thick of it when it comes to battle. For this, we’re creating a build that’s focused on damage-dealing, pace-setting, and map-dominating perks and equipment.
Before we delve into the details on each item that we recommend for your build, here’s a quick top-down view of the perks and equipment for the best MTZ-556 class:
- Vest: Infantry Vest
- Perk 1 – Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves
- Perk 2 – Gear: Bone Conduction Helmet
- Perk 3 - Boots: Lightweight Boots
- Secondary Weapon: Renetti with Jak Ferocity Carbine Aftermarket Part
- Field Upgrade: Munitions Box
- Lethal: Frag Grenade
- Tactical: Stun Grenade
First off, the Infantry Vest sets the tone for this build, providing you with the ability to keep the pace up with increased Tac Sprint duration and a reduced refresh time.
While you could also go for the Overkill Vest for the chance to run with two primary weapons, the MTZ-556 is a solid enough primary to hold the fort while the secondary is waiting in the wings to provide back-up.
When it comes to the Gloves, we’d recommend the Quick-Grip Gloves to enable you to switch rapidly to your secondary if you find yourself almost out of ammo in close-quarters combat.
In that Secondary spot, we’d put the Renetti with Jak Ferocity Carbine Aftermarket Part. If you’re going to switch out your MTZ-556 last minute, then the handgun turned fully-automatic SMG will be at your beck and call to step up the plate and tear through enemies with its rapid fire-rate.
Gear wise, we’d opt for the Bone Conduction Helmet. As you maintain a steady pace across the map, there will be many situations where you need to tune into the environment in order to track down your enemies’ location.
With a lot going on, this piece of gear will reduce the overall combat noise and hone in on the enemy footsteps and fire, meaning you can locate them a lot easier, and hopefully gun them down in the process.
For the Boots slot, we’re carrying on the surge for a pacey MTZ-556 class build with the Lightweight Boots. They’ll do their very best at increasing your movement across the map to get you both into and away from the action.
For this loadout’s Field Upgrade, it’ll very much come down to your personal preference. Since we’re creating a MTZ-556 build that is fast and furious with its engagement, we’d recommend the Munitions Box to give you the best chance at keeping your gun locked and loaded.
With the 50 Round Drum equipped, a little extra ammo to pick up in desperate times can make a real difference between win or lose in those close-range gunfights.
We’ve gone for the Stun and Frag Grenade combo when it comes to your lethal and tactical equipment choice. Throw in the Stun, slow down your opponent, follow up with a Frag to deal out some devastating damage, and follow it up with the MTZ-556’s high-speed bullets and you’ve got yourself a deadly mix.
It’s completely up to you what perks and equipment you go for, especially when it comes to the lethal and tactical choices as there’s a real opportunity to suit them to particular game modes and battle scenarios. A tweak here and there to suit your playstyle is always welcome to cater to your particular needs.
If you're keen to read more on loadout recommendations for MW3, we have many more on offer. Be sure to check out our guides to the MCW, Striker, KV Inhibitor and more, as well as the best guns in MW3.