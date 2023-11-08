All Modern Warfare 3 Crash Site weapon and item locations

Crash Site is the third Open Combat mission in Modern Warfare 3, and it contains 10 weapon and item locations to find.

You only need to find a weapon or field recon item once in each Open Combat mission in order to use it for your next starting loadout, or at loadout changing stations found within Open Combat maps.

We've detailed all Crash Site weapon and item locations in Modern Warfare 3 below to help you perfect your loadouts.

On this page:

All Crash Site weapon and item locations in Modern Warfare 3

We've got pictures and locations of exactly where to find each one below, but at a glance, here's a map picture of all Crash Site weapon and item locations in Modern Warfare 3:

Modern Warfare 3 Crash Site weapon and item location 1

Weapon: Silenced Victus XMR.

Location: Small outside area enclosed in wooden fences in the southeastern part of the map.

Modern Warfare 3 Crash Site weapon and item location 2

Weapon: Kastov 762.

Location: Inside the southern house, on the east side.

Modern Warfare 3 Crash Site weapon and item location 3

Item: Heartbeat Sensor.

Location: Just below the southern house, by its southern wall.

Modern Warfare 3 Crash Site weapon and item location 4

Weapon: Silenced Crossbow.

Location: Outside in a wooden fenced area opposite a white lorry, in the southwestern area of the map.

Modern Warfare 3 Crash Site weapon and item location 5

Weapon: Incendiary Raal MG.

Location: Outside under a collapsed wooden fence, in the same western area you find intel required to complete the main objective.

Modern Warfare 3 Crash Site weapon and item location 6

Weapon: Incendiary Lockwood 680.

Location: Inside the northwestern house, on the western side.

Modern Warfare 3 Crash Site weapon and item location 7

Item: Armor Box.

Location: Outside in a wooden fenced area in the northern area of the map, just north of a house.

Modern Warfare 3 Crash Site weapon and item location 8

Weapon: Silenced M4.

Location: Next to barn shelves on the main path in the northeastern area of the map.

Modern Warfare 3 Crash Site weapon and item location 9

Weapon: Silenced SA-B 50.

Location: On the roof of the house located to the east of the plane's main crash site. You need to jump from the car beside the house to reach the roof.

Modern Warfare 3 Crash Site weapon and item location 10

Item: Munitions Box.

Location: Inside a narrow wooden shelter on the eastern side of the map.

Hope you have fun experimenting with Open Combat loadouts in Modern Warfare 3!