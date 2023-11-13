Modern Warfare 3 MTZ Interceptor loadout, best class build and how to unlock the MTZ Interceptor

The MTZ Interceptor is one of the new weapons you can find in Modern Warfare 3.

With its high damage, accuracy, and handling, it's undoubtedly the best in its class. You can make it even better with other attachments and perks.

In this guide, we’ll take a look at how to unlock the MTZ Interceptor in Modern Warfare 3, the best attachments for it, and the best class build, including perks, gear and equipment.

How to unlock the MTZ Interceptor in Modern Warfare 3 The MTZ Interceptor can be unlocked in Modern Warfare 3 via the Armory, which can be unlocked once you reach level 25. The Armory has specific weapons you can unlock via challenges, the MTZ Interceptor being one of them. The unlock requirement for the MTZ Interceptor is at the top left. | Image credit: Activision After unlocking the MTZ Interceptor, you can add it to your loadout and customise it according to your needs.

Modern Warfare 3 MTZ Interceptor Best Loadout and Attachments The MTZ Interceptor is already a deadly weapon in Modern Warfare 3, but it lacks specifically in its accuracy and recoil control. So, our attachments look to improve these stats of the marksman rifle specifically and complement the weapon as a whole. Before going into detail, here’s an overview of the attachments: Magazine: 20 Round Mag

20 Round Mag Muzzle: XRK Kraken

XRK Kraken Optic: Slimline Pro

Slimline Pro Rear Grip: MTZ Aggressor Grip

MTZ Aggressor Grip Underbarrel: VX Pineapple The first thing we did with the loadout was give the MTZ Interceptor a 20 Round Mag instead of the base 10. This ensures that you have enough ammo to take out your enemies without needing to worry about reloading. The attachments on the MTZ Interceptor on the Gunsmith screen. | Image credit: Activision For the muzzle, we chose the XRK Kraken because it massively helps in reducing the vertical and horizon recoil. The downside is that the ADS speed is significantly reduced as well. Though, with this marksman rifle, it won’t matter a lot. Another attachment that helps in controlling the recoil is the VX Pineapple underbarrel. In addition to that, this improves the aim walking steadiness and controls the gun kick noticeably. Again, the ADS and movement speed are reduced, but we have to keep in mind that the recoil control is key for this loadout. The XRK Kraken is pivotal in the MTZ Interceptor build to reduce recoil. | Image credit: Activision For the optic, anyone with a dot sight will do. We went with the Slimline Pro as it was quite popular in Modern Warfare 2, and it also helps in this one as well. There are a variety of others you can go with, including the Slate Reflector or Cronen Mini Red Dot. Finally, to curb that loss in ADS and movement speed, the MTZ Aggressor Grip is equipped. This grip greatly improves the overall handling and mobility of the rifle, so it is recommended you use this since the other grips don’t improve those. A lot of attachments were tested with the rifle, with the main issue being the recoil. But, after using the above attachments, we noticed that the recoil was significantly reduced and made two-shot kills much quicker.