Modern Warfare 3 MTZ Interceptor loadout, best class build and how to unlock the MTZ Interceptor
How to make this high-powered marksman rifle more accurate and deadly.
The MTZ Interceptor is one of the new weapons you can find in Modern Warfare 3.
With its high damage, accuracy, and handling, it's undoubtedly the best in its class. You can make it even better with other attachments and perks.
In this guide, we’ll take a look at how to unlock the MTZ Interceptor in Modern Warfare 3, the best attachments for it, and the best class build, including perks, gear and equipment.
How to unlock the MTZ Interceptor in Modern Warfare 3
The MTZ Interceptor can be unlocked in Modern Warfare 3 via the Armory, which can be unlocked once you reach level 25. The Armory has specific weapons you can unlock via challenges, the MTZ Interceptor being one of them.
After unlocking the MTZ Interceptor, you can add it to your loadout and customise it according to your needs.
Modern Warfare 3 MTZ Interceptor Best Loadout and Attachments
The MTZ Interceptor is already a deadly weapon in Modern Warfare 3, but it lacks specifically in its accuracy and recoil control. So, our attachments look to improve these stats of the marksman rifle specifically and complement the weapon as a whole.
Before going into detail, here’s an overview of the attachments:
- Magazine: 20 Round Mag
- Muzzle: XRK Kraken
- Optic: Slimline Pro
- Rear Grip: MTZ Aggressor Grip
- Underbarrel: VX Pineapple
The first thing we did with the loadout was give the MTZ Interceptor a 20 Round Mag instead of the base 10. This ensures that you have enough ammo to take out your enemies without needing to worry about reloading.
For the muzzle, we chose the XRK Kraken because it massively helps in reducing the vertical and horizon recoil. The downside is that the ADS speed is significantly reduced as well. Though, with this marksman rifle, it won’t matter a lot.
Another attachment that helps in controlling the recoil is the VX Pineapple underbarrel. In addition to that, this improves the aim walking steadiness and controls the gun kick noticeably. Again, the ADS and movement speed are reduced, but we have to keep in mind that the recoil control is key for this loadout.
For the optic, anyone with a dot sight will do. We went with the Slimline Pro as it was quite popular in Modern Warfare 2, and it also helps in this one as well. There are a variety of others you can go with, including the Slate Reflector or Cronen Mini Red Dot.
Finally, to curb that loss in ADS and movement speed, the MTZ Aggressor Grip is equipped. This grip greatly improves the overall handling and mobility of the rifle, so it is recommended you use this since the other grips don’t improve those.
A lot of attachments were tested with the rifle, with the main issue being the recoil. But, after using the above attachments, we noticed that the recoil was significantly reduced and made two-shot kills much quicker.
Modern Warfare 3 MTZ Interceptor Best class build, vest, perks, gear, and equipment
With the recoil controlled and handling improved, the other equipment of the class build is there to support the MTZ Interceptor in its own way in Modern Warfare 3. Overall, we aimed to move quickly between areas which is what the equipment reflects.
Here’s an overview of our recommend MTZ Interceptor class build:
- Vest: Infantry Vest or Overkill Vest
- Perk 1 – Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves
- Perk 2 – Boots: Lightweight Boots
- Perk 3 – Gear: Threat Identification System or Mag Holster
- Secondary Weapon: COR-45 or Renetti Jak Ferocity
- Primary Weapon: MTZ-556 or MCW (if Overkill is equipped)
- Tactical: Stun Grenade
- Lethal: Frag Grenade or Semtex
The Infantry Vest increases the Tac Sprint duration and reduces the refresh time, thereby letting you move quickly for longer. This is also complemented by the Quick-Grip Gloves. Another option is to use the Overkill Vest, which increases the weapons swap speed and lets you reload while sprinting.
The Lightweight Boots help in increasing the movement speed, which was affected by the attachments and thus mitigating their effects.
For the gear, there are a couple of options we genuinely recommend. The first is the Threat Identification System, which pings enemy locations in ADS mode. The other option is the Mag Holster, which improves the weapon reload speed.
For the secondary weapon slot, you’ll have to use a handgun, where we recommend the COR-45 or the Renetti Jak Ferocity. These are really good as secondary weapons and handle really well. Not to mention, the damage they do is commendable.
If you equip the Overkill Vest, then you’ll have the option to equip another primary weapon as well. In that case, we recommend any assault rifle or battle rifle, especially the MTZ-556 or MCW.
For the Tactical, the Stun Grenade is fairly reliable. On the other hand, you can use the Frag Grenade or the Semtex as the lethal option in this build.
With this class build, the MTZ Interceptor can be devastating in almost all types of modes, especially the 6v6 ones.
