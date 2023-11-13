Modern Warfare 3 COR-45 loadout, best class build and how to unlock the COR-45
How to turn this handgun into an all-round superstar.
The COR-45 is a new weapon added to Modern Warfare 3.
This handgun is one of the starters you can find when you’re starting out. Overall, its base is pretty decent, but with the help of certain attachments and perks, it can be made even better.
In this guide, we’ll go through how to unlock the COR-45 in Modern Warfare 3, the best attachments for it, and the best overall class build, including perks, gear and equipment.
On this page:
How to unlock the COR-45 in Modern Warfare 3
The COR-45 is one of the base weapons available in Modern Warfare 3. As such, there are no requirements to unlock the COR-45. However, if you’re looking to fit it into a specific loadout, you’ll have to unlock the custom loadout by reaching player level 4.
Modern Warfare 3 COR-45 Best Loadout and Attachments
Logically, you’ll be using the COR-45 at close range most of the time in Modern Warfare 3, especially in moments when your primary weapon is out of ammo. As such, it is ideal to improve most of its stats so that it is quite effective in that range.
Before going into detail, here is the best loadout for the COR-45:
- Ammunition: .45 Auto High Grain Rounds
- Laser: FJX DIOD-70
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Rear Grip: Granular Grip
- Trigger Action: XRK V21 Heavy Match
For the ammunition, the Granular Rounds are definitely a good choice as they have higher bullet velocity and do more damage. This makes the COR-45 effective in mid-range as well.
We chose the FJX DIOD-70 laser mainly because it vastly improves the ADS and sprint-to-fire speed of the handgun, as well as the aiming stability. Having these improvements makes the COR-45 much easier to accurately take out targets.
Optics on a handgun are not a popular choice among players, but we see that it greatly helps out in taking out targets. Out of all the options, we went with the Slate Reflector since it provides a precise sight when in ADS mode.
The Granular Grip will help with the gun kick and recoil control when you’re using the handgun.
Finally, the XRK V21 Heavy Match trigger action will not only improve the fire rate but also the ADS and sprint to fire speed. This’ll make the COR-45 much more rapid when you’re using it normally, as well as in ADS mode.
With all these, you’ll have a powerful handgun that’s easy to handle and swift to use. It’s essential to use it as a secondary weapon to maximise its effectiveness. Otherwise, you may be overwhelmed in certain modes using it as a primary.
Modern Warfare 3 COR-45 Best class build, vest, perks, gear, and equipment
With our build focus on being rapid, the whole class for the COR-45 in Modern Warfare 3 reflects that. Here’s our choice for everything else for the COR-45:
- Vest: Overkill Vest
- Perk 1 – Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves
- Perk 2 – Boots: Stalker Boots
- Perk 3 – Gear: Threat Identification System
- Primary Weapon: MTZ-556 or MCW or AMR9
- Tactical: Stun Grenade
- Lethal: Frag Grenade
The Overkill Vest helps increase weapon swap speed and can let you reload while sprinting. This is essential to maximising the effectiveness of the loadout.
The Quick-Grip Gloves and Stalker Boots are a great combination to use with any weapon, and the COR-45 is no different. The Gloves increase weapon swap speed while the Boots improve the strafe and ADS movement speed.
For the gear, we went with the Threat Identification System because it helps you in pinging enemies when in ADS mode. In all honesty, you can be flexible with the gear because in terms of the COR-45, it doesn’t affect the performance that much.
As you’ll be using it mainly as a secondary weapon, it's necessary to have a good primary weapon. We recommend picking out any Assault Rifle or SMG in the primary slot. Good examples include the MTZ-556, MCW, or AMR9.
The lethal and tactical combo we’re going with is the Stun Grenade and Frag Grenade. These rarely disappoint, and you’ll notice most of the players using this.
The main goal of this build is to maximise the COR-45’s performance as a secondary weapon. The primary weapon is also pivotal in any loadout, so you’ll have to tweak a few things to make sure that it shines as well.
Overall, the COR-45 is a reliable choice as a handgun in any of the multiplayer modes. And, with our build, you’ll be able to take down enemies quicker than usual.
We also have loadout guides for weapons such as the Striker and KV Inhibitor if you want to check them out. Alongside them, there’s a guide for the best guns in MW3 and how to get and use double XP tokens as well.