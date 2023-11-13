Modern Warfare 3 COR-45 loadout, best class build and how to unlock the COR-45

The COR-45 is a new weapon added to Modern Warfare 3.

This handgun is one of the starters you can find when you’re starting out. Overall, its base is pretty decent, but with the help of certain attachments and perks, it can be made even better.

In this guide, we’ll go through how to unlock the COR-45 in Modern Warfare 3, the best attachments for it, and the best overall class build, including perks, gear and equipment.

How to unlock the COR-45 in Modern Warfare 3 The COR-45 is one of the base weapons available in Modern Warfare 3. As such, there are no requirements to unlock the COR-45. However, if you’re looking to fit it into a specific loadout, you’ll have to unlock the custom loadout by reaching player level 4. Image credit: Activision

Modern Warfare 3 COR-45 Best Loadout and Attachments Logically, you’ll be using the COR-45 at close range most of the time in Modern Warfare 3, especially in moments when your primary weapon is out of ammo. As such, it is ideal to improve most of its stats so that it is quite effective in that range. Before going into detail, here is the best loadout for the COR-45: Ammunition: .45 Auto High Grain Rounds

Granular Grip Trigger Action: XRK V21 Heavy Match For the ammunition, the Granular Rounds are definitely a good choice as they have higher bullet velocity and do more damage. This makes the COR-45 effective in mid-range as well. The attachments on the COR-45 on the Gunsmith screen. | Image credit: Activision We chose the FJX DIOD-70 laser mainly because it vastly improves the ADS and sprint-to-fire speed of the handgun, as well as the aiming stability. Having these improvements makes the COR-45 much easier to accurately take out targets. Optics on a handgun are not a popular choice among players, but we see that it greatly helps out in taking out targets. Out of all the options, we went with the Slate Reflector since it provides a precise sight when in ADS mode. The FJX DIOD-70 is the standout of all the attachments in this COR-45 build. | Image credit: Activision The Granular Grip will help with the gun kick and recoil control when you’re using the handgun. Finally, the XRK V21 Heavy Match trigger action will not only improve the fire rate but also the ADS and sprint to fire speed. This’ll make the COR-45 much more rapid when you’re using it normally, as well as in ADS mode. With all these, you’ll have a powerful handgun that’s easy to handle and swift to use. It’s essential to use it as a secondary weapon to maximise its effectiveness. Otherwise, you may be overwhelmed in certain modes using it as a primary.