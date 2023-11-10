How to get and use Double XP in Modern Warfare 3

Double XP is a great way to climb those player, weapon, and Battle Pass levels in Modern Warfare 3.

The most useful of these are the Double Weapon XP Tokens to level-up your guns faster, and the standard Double Player XP Tokens to help rank up your player account, which unlocks weapons and features like the Armory the higher your level is. So if you want to have full customisation and access to some of the game's most useful benefits and best weapons, you'll want to rank up as fast as possible.

To help make the most of your time, we've detailed how to get Double XP in Modern Warfare 3 below, along with how to use Double XP once you've got your hands on some Tokens.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Modern Warfare 3 Double XP Tokens explained

Player Double XP Tokens are consumable items that give you double the XP for every kill you get, and for every objective, match, and challenge you complete while the Token is active. Playing each mode correctly - like going for the objective over your own personal KD Ratio - will give you more player XP in the long-term, so having Double XP active while playing well results in ranking up a lot faster.

Double Weapon XP Tokens are another consumable item that nets you double XP towards the specific weapon you're using. The more weapon XP you have, the more attachments and attachment slots you unlock for a weapon. Max out certain weapons' XP and you now get access to a special challenge in Modern Warfare 3 that unlocks a Conversion Kit when completed. These alter guns in unique ways, such as unlocking the ability to dual wield pistols.

There are also Double Battle Pass XP Tokens, which can be used to blast through the current Battle Pass to get its rewards quicker.

Image credit: Activision

All types of Double XP Tokens last for a set amount of time: 15 minutes, 30 minutes, 45 minutes, or an hour. Remember, this takes up real time, not game time, so get ready to play as much as you can while a Token is activate to make the most of it!

How to get Double XP in Modern Warfare 3

Here's how you can get Double XP in Modern Warfare 3:

Complete campaign missions

Take part in promotional collaborations

Claim free and premium Battle Pass rewards

Play during double XP weekends

You also might be able to get Double XP Tokens by watching the Call of Duty League live on Twitch, as Tokens were rewarded this way during the first year of MW2's multiplayer release.

Here's more details on each of these confirmed methods:

Complete campaign missions

There are four Player Double XP Tokens and four Weapon Double XP Tokens rewarded for completing four different campaign missions. We've got a full list of MW3 campaign rewards, but in short, here's details on just the missions that reward Double XP:

Precious Cargo (second mission) - 30 mins Double Player XP Token and 30 mins Double Weapon XP Token

- 30 mins Double Player XP Token and 30 mins Double Weapon XP Token Deep Cover (fifth mission) - 30 mins Double Player XP Token and 30 mins Double Weapon XP Token

- 30 mins Double Player XP Token and 30 mins Double Weapon XP Token Oligarch (ninth mission) - 1 hour Double Player XP Token and 1 hour Double Weapon XP Token

- 1 hour Double Player XP Token and 1 hour Double Weapon XP Token Gora Dam (twelfth mission) - 1 hour Double Player XP Token and 1 hour Double Weapon XP Token

Image credit: Activision

Take part in promotional collaborations

Special promotional collaborations differ depending on what country you're in, but at launch, we know that Monster Energy and fast food chains Burger King and Hungry Jack's are offering Double XP Tokens for Modern Warfare 3 in certain regions if you purchase valid items.

You can get these special Monster cans in the US and UK, but unfortunately, the Burger King promotion is not currently running in the UK or US.

The Burger King operator skin for Modern Warfare 3 🔥 #MW3 pic.twitter.com/2YsZ4APogQ — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) November 8, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

You can get MW3 rewards that include Double XP Tokens by purchasing valid Burger King and Hungry Jack's items online and using the 'CALLOFDUTY' code in the following countries:

Argentina

Aruba

Australia

Austria

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Honduras

Martinique

Netherlands

Nicaragua

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Puerto Rico

Spain

Uruguay

Venezuela

Claim free and premium Battle Pass rewards

You get more Double XP Tokens if you buy a Battle Pass, but there are still some up for grabs on free sectors! So make sure you check out each Battle Pass and scope out what sector the Double XP Tokens are in to start working your way towards them.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Play during double XP weekends

Although not running at launch, there will be Double XP Weekends in the future that don't require a Token to take advantage of. All you have to do is play during these boosted XP periods to maximise your XP gains.

Image credit: Activision

How to use Double XP Tokens in Modern Warfare 3

If you've got a Double XP Token burning a hole in your pocket, then you need to select a multiplayer game mode first to use it. Any multiplayer game mode from the main menu will do, but it's best to select the mode you want to play next to save some time after you activate a Token.

Once you're in a multiplayer game mode click the button displayed under the objectives menu on the left-hand side. This was 'LS' for us playing on an Xbox controller.

Check the left-hand side of the menu to see how to bring up your Double XP Token menu. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

A list of all your Double XP Tokens will then appear, and all you have to do is select the one you want to use in order to activate it. There is no pop-up to confirm your selection, so make sure you've selected the correct type of XP Token before you activate it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Good luck earning those Double XP Tokens in Modern Warfare 3!