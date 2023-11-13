Modern Warfare 3 Riveter loadout, best class build and how to unlock the Riveter

The Riveter is one of the new weapons you’ll find in Modern Warfare 3.

At first glance, it may look like an assault rifle, but it is, in fact, a shotgun with an AR receiver attached. It packs a massive punch when you use it, but it does lack in certain areas. These can be mitigated with specific attachments and perks.

In this guide, we’ll take a look at how to unlock the Riveter in Modern Warfare 3, the best loadout, and the best class build, including perks, gear and equipment, for this unique shotgun.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to unlock the Riveter in Modern Warfare 3 The Riveter can be unlocked via the Armory in Modern Warfare 3, which itself is unlocked when you reach level 25. The unlock requirement for the Riveter is at the top left. | Image credit: Activision After unlocking the Armory, you’ll have the ability to unlock specific weapons within that by completing certain challenges, including the Riveter. Once you unlock the Riveter, you’ll be able to use it in your loadouts and customise it according to your needs.

Modern Warfare 3 Riveter Best Loadout and Attachments The Riveter has some noticeable lackings in its stats in Modern Warfare 3, particularly its damage and range. So, we’ll be looking to improve those with our overall loadout. Here’s an overview of the best Riveter attachments in MW3: Ammunition: .410 Gauge Slug Shells

.410 Gauge Slug Shells Barrel: JCX-L Suppressed Barrel

JCX-L Suppressed Barrel Optic: Slate Reflector or Cronen Mini Red Dot, or Cronen Mini Pro

Slate Reflector or Cronen Mini Red Dot, or Cronen Mini Pro Rear Grip: Phantom Grip

Phantom Grip Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip Starting off, we chose the .410 Gauge Slug Shells as the ammunition for this shotgun. The Slug rounds have low muzzle velocity and great stopping power, enough for doing lasting damage to your enemies. Not to mention, the bullet velocity improves quite a lot. The attachments on the Riveter on the Gunsmith screen. | Image credit: Activision The JCX-L Suppressed Barrel adds to the range and bullet velocity alongside providing much-needed suppression. The downside here, though, is that the ADS and sprint-to-fire speed are affected. To make up for the ADS and sprint to fire speed, the Phantom Grip is selected as they improve that. This overall keeps them balanced. The Slate Reflector is one of many optics available for Riveter. It's mainly dependent on your choice of which optic you want to use, but it's recommended you go with one that has a dot. For example, you can use the Cronen Mini Dot or Mini Pro in place of the Slate Reflector. The Slate Reflector is a good optic choice due to the presence of a dot. | Image credit: Activision Finally, the Commando Foregrip improves the aiming and much-needed recoil control. A lot of attachments were tested with the Riveter, and ultimately, these keep it stable while improving the damage and range.