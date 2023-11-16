Modern Warfare 3 DG-58 loadout, best class build and how to unlock DG-58
Make this bullpup AR deadlier than ever.
The DG-58 is a new weapon you can find in Modern Warfare 3.
This assault rifle excels in mid and long-range and has great recoil control to complement its three-round burst fire. It’s already well-balanced in its base form, which makes it much easier to turn into an absolute delight with certain attachments and perks.
In this guide, we’ll take a look at how to unlock the DG-58 in Modern Warfare 3, the best loadout and attachments for this, along with the best class build, including the perks, gears and equipment.
On this page:
How to unlock the DG-58 in Modern Warfare 3
The DG-58 can be unlocked via the Armory in Modern Warfare 3, which itself is unlocked when you reach level 25.
After reaching level 25 and unlocking the armory, you’ll have to complete daily challenges for specific weapons, including the DG-58. After you complete the challenges for the DG-58 specifically, you’ll be able to equip it in your custom loadouts.
Modern Warfare 3 DG-58 Best Loadout and Attachments
Being already well-balanced, we focused on improving all the stats of the DG-58 to make it stand out. The attachments used here give a noticeable boost to some aspects while slightly deteriorating others. But, overall, these are pretty useful in getting the most out of this three-shot AR.
Here’s an overview of the best attachments for the DG-58 in Modern Warfare 3:
- Ammunition: 5.56 NATO High Grain Rounds
- Laser: FSS Ole-V Laser
- Optic: Slate Reflector (or any other dot sight)
- Rear Grip: Varanus Steady Grip
- Underbarrel: VX Pineapple
First off, we went with the 5.56 NATO High Grain Rounds for the ammunition. These are heavier rounds that hit harder from longer range, thus adding to the AR’s strength. The downside, though, is a bit of recoil control loss, but the other attachments mitigate that.
One of the attachments that help with the recoil control includes the VX Pineapple underbarrel. This attachment was very popular in Modern Warfare 2, and the same can be said about it in Modern Warfare 3. Not only does it improve the recoil control but also the gun kick control, aim walking steadiness and the hipfire and tac stance spread.
Another returning attachment from MW2 is the FSS Ole-V Laser. It greatly helps with the aiming stability of the DG-58 and improves its ADS and sprint-to-fire speed.
Adding to the stability as well as the recoil control is the Varanus Steady Grip, which makes a noticeable contribution to improving the accuracy of the weapon.
Finally, for the optic, we went with the Slate Reflector, but any other with a dot sight is applicable to the laser, including the Cronen Mini Dot or Slimline Pro.
Overall, these attachments improve certain aspects of the DG-58, thereby making the weapon even more balanced.
Modern Warfare 3 DG-58 Best class build, vest, perks, gear, and equipment
The class build we went with reflects the balancing seen with the loadout of the DG-58, including every perk possible.
Here’s what we included in our best class build for the DG-58 in Modern Warfare 3:
- Vest: Infantry Vest
- Perk 1 – Gloves: Commando Gloves
- Perk 2 – Boots: Lightweight Boots
- Perk 3 – Gear: Threat Identification System
- Secondary Weapon: COR-45 or Renetti Jak Ferocity
- Field Upgrade: Munitions Box or Dead Silence
- Tactical: Stun Grenade
- Lethal: Frag Grenade
The Infantry Vest is our choice for the best as it increases Tac Sprint duration and reduces the refresh time.
For the gloves, we went with the Commando Gloves, as it helps you reload while sprinting. This is vital as you’ll be moving around a lot in matches.
And, as you’ll be moving around a lot, the Lightweight Boots help with the movement speed.
We went with the Threat Identification System for the gear as it’ll automatically ping enemy locations when in ADS mode.
To complement the DG-58’s damage and swiftness, you can go with the Renetii Jak Ferocity or COR-45 as the secondary weapon. These are reliable choices for this slot and the best of their class, so we definitely recommend these.
The Field Upgrade we went with is the Munitions Box, but you can also use Dead Silence here. The Portable Radar is also a solid choice here. Ultimately, field upgrades are more dependent on player preference as each one is quite different and unique from the other. So, go with the one that suits you.
The Stun and Frag Grenade were chosen as the Tactical and Lethal combo as they are reliable choices for this slot. Of course, you’re welcome to tweak these as much as you want until you’re satisfied.
If you’re looking for more Modern Warfare 3 guides, we have a loadout guide for the Rival-9, MCW, Striker and a lot of others among the best guns in the game.