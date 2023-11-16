Modern Warfare 3 DG-58 loadout, best class build and how to unlock DG-58

The DG-58 is a new weapon you can find in Modern Warfare 3.

This assault rifle excels in mid and long-range and has great recoil control to complement its three-round burst fire. It’s already well-balanced in its base form, which makes it much easier to turn into an absolute delight with certain attachments and perks.

In this guide, we’ll take a look at how to unlock the DG-58 in Modern Warfare 3, the best loadout and attachments for this, along with the best class build, including the perks, gears and equipment.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to unlock the DG-58 in Modern Warfare 3 The DG-58 can be unlocked via the Armory in Modern Warfare 3, which itself is unlocked when you reach level 25. The unlock requirement for the DG-58. | Image credit: Activision After reaching level 25 and unlocking the armory, you’ll have to complete daily challenges for specific weapons, including the DG-58. After you complete the challenges for the DG-58 specifically, you’ll be able to equip it in your custom loadouts.

Modern Warfare 3 DG-58 Best Loadout and Attachments Being already well-balanced, we focused on improving all the stats of the DG-58 to make it stand out. The attachments used here give a noticeable boost to some aspects while slightly deteriorating others. But, overall, these are pretty useful in getting the most out of this three-shot AR. Here’s an overview of the best attachments for the DG-58 in Modern Warfare 3: Ammunition: 5.56 NATO High Grain Rounds

5.56 NATO High Grain Rounds Laser: FSS Ole-V Laser

FSS Ole-V Laser Optic: Slate Reflector (or any other dot sight)

Slate Reflector (or any other dot sight) Rear Grip: Varanus Steady Grip

Varanus Steady Grip Underbarrel: VX Pineapple The attachments on the DG-58 on the Gunsmith screen. | Image credit: Activision First off, we went with the 5.56 NATO High Grain Rounds for the ammunition. These are heavier rounds that hit harder from longer range, thus adding to the AR’s strength. The downside, though, is a bit of recoil control loss, but the other attachments mitigate that. One of the attachments that help with the recoil control includes the VX Pineapple underbarrel. This attachment was very popular in Modern Warfare 2, and the same can be said about it in Modern Warfare 3. Not only does it improve the recoil control but also the gun kick control, aim walking steadiness and the hipfire and tac stance spread. The VX Pineapple underbarrel improves the recoil control and gun kick control, among others. | Image credit: Activision Another returning attachment from MW2 is the FSS Ole-V Laser. It greatly helps with the aiming stability of the DG-58 and improves its ADS and sprint-to-fire speed. Adding to the stability as well as the recoil control is the Varanus Steady Grip, which makes a noticeable contribution to improving the accuracy of the weapon. Finally, for the optic, we went with the Slate Reflector, but any other with a dot sight is applicable to the laser, including the Cronen Mini Dot or Slimline Pro. Overall, these attachments improve certain aspects of the DG-58, thereby making the weapon even more balanced.