Modern Warfare 3 Rival-9 loadout, best class build and how to unlock the Rival-9

The Rival-9 is a SMG that’ll unleash close-range chaos in Modern Warfare 3.

Competing with the likes of the Striker in Modern Warfare 3’s Submachine Gun category is tough, but the Rival-9 does its level best at providing a weapon for those players who love to get up close and personal, barrage shots into enemies, and run off.

With such an aggressive playstyle, the Rival-9 can struggle with range and recoil control. So, in this guide, we’ll be taking a look at how we can balance out those weaknesses without giving up the solid mobility and close-quarter combat capabilities of the gun.

Below, we’ll first delve into how to unlock the Rival-9 before taking a look at the best attachments and perks for the ultimate Rival-9 class build.

On this page:

How to unlock the Rival-9 in Modern Warfare 3 There’s a variety of different ways to unlock all the weapons in Modern Warfare 3 and they’re not just as simple as levelling up. To be able to equip the Rival-9 in Modern Warfare 3, you’ll need to reach player level 25 to open the Armory Unlocks feature. Within the Armory, you can then 'Activate' a weapon to be the Unlock Challenge you want to complete. You must then complete three daily or bonus challenges to earn the Rival-9. Image credit: Activision This new system means you’ll need to earn points to achieve the Armory challenge, but if you change your mind mid-unlocking to focus on another gun, equipment, perk, streak, or cosmetic, you can always pick up where you left off when you return.

Modern Warfare 3 Rival-9 best loadout and attachments While we've opted for the Striker as our best SMG in Modern Warfare 3, with the right loadout and attachments on the Rival-9, there's still a lot of potential for this rapid-fire SMG. Before we run through each attachment individually, these are the five we would recommend equipping to your Rival-9:

Rival-38E Fire Starter Barrel Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Rear Grip: Rival Vice Assault Grip

Rival Vice Assault Grip Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor S

Monolithic Suppressor S Magazine: 40 Round Mag Image credit: Activision First up, the Rival 38-E Fire Starter Barrel. For a SMG that excels in close-range gunfights, this short barrel supports an aggressive offensive strategy with buffs to ADS, movement, Sprint-to-Fire, and sprint speed. For the boost in mobility though, you’ll sacrifice some recoil control, aiming idle sway, and firing aim stability. We’ll make up for this with our third attachment. Before we get there, we’ve got more to bolster the speed in this build and that comes with the XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Underbarrel. Here, you’ll be provided once again with an improved mobility across a large spectrum of the MW3 speed stats. As mentioned our third attachment will help improve the steadiness of the gun that we sacrificed previously. The Rival Vice Assault Grip is equipped in your Rear Grip slot to provide major improvements to the Rival-9’s gun kick control, and a slight rise in firing aim stability and recoil control. All three of which we lost out on with the Barrel. Image credit: Activision We’ve also opted for the Monolithic Suppressor Muzzle to prop up your recoil control and, very importantly, take you off the enemies’ radar. The ability to sneak a little closer to your opponents before unleashing the barrage of bullets on offer with the Rival-9 can be a devastating move with this build. This leads us nicely onto the fifth and final attachment in our Rival-9 build, the upgrade to a 40 Round Mag. With a 30 Round Mag as standard on this SMG, 10 extra bullets can make all the difference. With higher Time-To-Kill in Modern Warfare 3 paired with the rapid ability of the Rival-9’s fire-rate, believe us when we tell you you’ll need these extra bullets. You can also opt for the 50 Round Drum here, but, fair warning, it does add a heaviness to the build that’ll work against the hard work your previous attachments have put into upping your mobility and speed. It’s a totally personal preference if you decide you’d like a little more. To equip all the attachments in this build, you’ll need to head to the Gunsmith in your weapon loadout to see how each one of these is unlocked. Find the attachment you’re after from the list above and you’ll be able to view the requirements for each there.