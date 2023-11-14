Modern Warfare 3 Kastov 762 loadout, best class build and how to unlock the Kastov 762

The Kastov 762 assault rifle in Modern Warfare 3 is a weapon many players of MW2 may have already unlocked.

Initially featured in Modern Warfare 2, this gun is essentially the classic AK-47, entirely unlockable and usable in Modern Warfare 3 by all players.

This is thanks to a new system called Carry Forward, letting all players - new and old - use all the weapons from the previous MW game.

In this guide, we'll be going through how to unlock the Kastov 762 in Modern Warfare 3, as well as the best attachments to equip, and the best class build in terms of perks, gear, equipment, and more.

How to unlock the Kastov 762 in Modern Warfare 3

The Kastov 762 is available to acquire by all players, regardless of if having played Modern Warfare 2 before or not.

If you're an owner of MW2 and reached Player Level 23, you'll have the Kastov immediately usable as soon as you reach Player Level 4 in MW3.

However, if you never played MW2 or didn't reach level 23, you'll have to acquire it a different way.

The unlock requirement of MW2 weapons in MW3 will generally consist of either reaching a specific level with another weapon, or by completing a challenge that will reveal itself once you reach Player Level 55.

A couple of examples of different unlock requirements for MW2 weapons in MW3. The left image shows a multiple-step, weapon level requirement to unlock, whereas the right image shows simply reaching level 55 will reveal a challenge to unlock the weapon for use.

In the Kastov's case, you'll need to reach level 55 to activate the gun's unlock challenge which - after completion - will allow you to equip, use and level the gun to unlock more attachments and select other MW2 weapons such as the Kastov 545 and RPK.

After gaining a few levels and unlocking its attachment slots, you can then also customise it to your liking within your own custom loadouts.

Modern Warfare 3 Kastov 762 best loadout and attachments

It's important to know off the bat that even with it being an assault rifle, this gun is not particularly great at hitting targets from long distances.

As such, our approach with this attachment setup is to stay mobile and consistent for short-to-mid-range engagements.

Here's our recommendation for the best Modern Warfare 3 Kastov 762 attachments:

Barrel: Kastovia 343

Kastovia 343 Optic: Cronen Mini Red dot

Cronen Mini Red dot Stock: KSTV-RPK Factory or Prolite TL3 Stock

KSTV-RPK Factory or Prolite TL3 Stock Rear Grip: True- Tac Grip

True- Tac Grip Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

First off, to increase mobility for the close-range encounters the Kastov will be built for, we're going for the Kastovia 343 barrel. This does reduce the bullet velocity and range, as well as introduce some aim-idle sway and lower hip fire accuracy, but it also comes with a quicker Aim Down Sights (ADS) speed, extra hip recoil control and more accurate hipfire and tac stance spread.

Whilst some may feel comfortable using the iron sights of the Kastov, we're picking the Cronen Mini Red Dot sight just to improve visibility and accuracy when aiming. Ultimately though, if you prefer another sight, or want to opt for another attachmennt, that option is very much open to you.

Our Kastov 762 attachment build recommendation in the Gunsmith.

Moving onto the third attachment, we're picking a stock, however there are a couple of suggestions we have depending on what might be your general preference.

If you'd rather opt for more accuracy, the KSTV-RPK Factory is a solid choice, boosting recoil and gun kick control, as well as a reduced spread and less sway when aiming. There are some speed reductions with this choice, so our alternate option may be more to your liking.

The Prolite TL3 Stock is more or less the opposite stat-wise to our first suggestion, and is all about increased mobility with boosts to aim-walking, sprint, crouch movement, and ADS speed. However its downsides are essentially the pros of the KSTV-RPK reversed, with multiple dropoffs to various accuracy and recoil control stats.

Leaning further into the mobility and quick response time we want this gun to be able to offer, we're picking the True-Tac Rear Grip which is going to increase your sprint-to-fire and ADS speeds, making it easier to ready your gun after being on the move. However, again this is hitting the recoil and gun kick control of the weapon, and so this is why leaning on the KSTV-RPK Factory stock from before might be a good pairing to try and keep accuracy in-check.

For the final attachment, we've got another couple of suggestions here.

Both are within the ammunition slot, and it's up to you whether you pick the 7.62 High Velocity rounds which will increase bullet velocity but lower damage range (less problematic due to the range we're suggesting you use the gun at), or the 7.62X39MM Low Grain Rounds that provide greater recoil control with some slight drop offs to damage range and bullet velocity.

The alternate suggestion for ammunition attachments, 7.62X39MM Low Grain Rounds, and its pros and cons.

As with all the builds and attachment recommendations, your personal preference can easily dictate how a gun should be used, and so if you'd rather lean into building for more range, you'll definitely want to include attachments that'll boost gun kick and recoil control since that's primarily where the Kastov struggles, so definitely something to keep in mind however you build the gun.

Modern Warfare 3 Kastov 762 best class build, vest, perks, gear, and equipment

Following on from our approach when it came to the gun's attachments, the class build in terms of vest, perks, and equipment will be focused on mobility, ensuring that you're always stocked up on ammo as you move throughout the map.

Here are our picks for the best Modern Warfare 3 Kastov 762 class build when it comes to vest, perks, and equipment:

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Perk 1 - Gloves: Scavenger Gloves

Scavenger Gloves Perk 2 - Boots: Stalker Boots

Stalker Boots Perk 3 - Gear: Data Jacker, Tac Mask, or Mission Control Comlink

Data Jacker, Tac Mask, or Mission Control Comlink Secondary: Renetti

Renetti Field Upgrade: Portable Radar, Munitions Box, or Player Preference

Portable Radar, Munitions Box, or Player Preference Tactical: Flash Grenade or Battle Rage

Flash Grenade or Battle Rage Lethal: Frag Grenade or Semtex

In keeping with the mobile approach we're taking for this gun's playstyle and build, the obvious choice for vest is the Infantry Vest, which increases Tac Sprint duration and reduces its refresh time, giving you the opportunity to move at maximum speed more often and for longer.

For the first perk, we're focusing primarily on ensuring there's always ammo to find and replenish stock, so with Scavenger Gloves, you'll be able to pick up ammo from all defeated opponents, ensuring you never run out of ammo.

The full loadout and class build of vest, perks, equipment, and more.

As for the second perk, whilst we could go for Lightweight Boots that'd increase your base movement speed, we're instead picking the Stalker Boots that applies that speed boost instead to strafe and ADS movement, which will pair well with the ADS-focused gunplay you'll no doubt be using a lot with the Kastov.

For the third perk, with such a long list of options, there are a few different ways you could take this class.

If it's battlefield awareness you want more of, Data Jacker is what you should pick, with a radar ping whenever you pick up a smartphone dropped by enemies you eliminate. Alternatively, you could go for Tac Mask that'll grant greater resilience against enemy tactical equipment - with immunity to shock, EMP, and Snapshot grenades - or maybe you just want to open up access to kill/scorestreaks quicker with Mission Control Comlink that'll reduce your streaks by 1 kill/125 score.

It's a run-and-gun class, and so each perk can be beneficial in different situations - remember you can always edit your loadouts in the menu during matches, so if something's not working, that's always worth keeping in mind.

As for a secondary weapon, you can take various approaches, though the Renetti is a solid choice, and if you have the Jak Ferocity Carbine Kit attachment, that could make it a good backup close-quarters option for when your Kastov needs a refill in the heat of battle.

Our recommended set of attachments for the Renetti with Jak Ferocity Carbine Kit equipped.

When it comes to the equipment selection, generally this is down to your own preference and what works best for you. We're recommending either the Munitions Box for extra ammo at varying intervals throughout matches, or the Portable Radar to serve a similar function as the aforementioned Data Jacker perk.

In terms of Tactical and Lethals, again your preference is what'll likely lead this predominantly, though in the Lethal slot, our recommendations are either Frag Grenade or Semtex for clearing out rooms or ambushing enemies, and in the Tactical slot, we'd go for Flash Grenade or Battle Rage - the former for assisting in ambushing enemy targets, and the latter to boost your overall resilience and mobility in combat.

If you're on the hunt for more loadout guides for MW3, be sure to check out some of our others on guns like the MCW and SVA 545, or see a whole list of what the meta is right now in Multiplayer with our best guns guide.