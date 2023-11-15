Modern Warfare 3 KATT-AMR loadout, best class build and how to unlock KATT-AMR
Make this high-damage sniper easy to handle.
The KATT-AMR is one of the new weapons added in Modern Warfare 3.
With its high damage and range, it's a formidable weapon to use if you’re a sniping expert. Though it does lack in some aspects, you can use a few attachments and perks to make it better.
In this guide, we’ll take a look at how to unlock the KATT-AMR in Modern Warfare 3, the best loadout for the sniper and the best class build, including the perks, gear and equipment to go along with it.
On this page:
How to unlock the KATT-AMR in Modern Warfare 3
The KATT-AMR can be unlocked at player level 4, the same as when the Gunsmith is unlocked in Modern Warfare 3.
Playing a few multiplayer matches or diving into the Zombies for a short time can help you reach level 4 quite easily if you’re just starting out in the game. You can start to customise this sniper rifle to your liking as soon as the armory is unlocked.
Modern Warfare 3 KATT-AMR Best Loadout and Attachments
The KATT-AMR is absolutely amazing in doing damage and at long range, but its biggest weakness is its handling. This is why our loadout is focused more on improving the handling than anything else, which is why you may see some stats decreasing a bit.
Before going into the details, here are the best attachments for the KATT-AMR in Modern Warfare 3:
- Barrel: Perdition 24" Short Barrel
- Bolt: Requiem -9 Heavy Bolt
- Laser: FSS Ole-V Laser
- Stock: Precision Stock Pad
- Rear Grip: Phantom Grip
For the Barrel, we went with the Perdition 24" Short Barrel as it improves the ADS, sprint to fire and movement speed. When moving around with this rifle, this will be useful.
Also adding to the ADS and sprint-to-fire speed is the Phantom Rear Grip. Though the overall recoil and gun kick control are affected, the weapon will be much easier to handle.
The FSS Ole-V Laser really comes in handy and shines in this KATT-AMR loadout as it really improves the aiming stability along with the ADS and sprint-to-fire speed. This is essentially the attachment that affects this weapon the most and, as such, is essential to its handling.
The FSS Ole-V Laser significantly improves the aiming stability, which makes it the star of this loadout.
Moving on, we chose the Precision Stock Pad as it provides comfort when aiming, thus making it much more accurate and deadly. When you’re focusing in ADS mode, this will give you much-needed stability.
Finally, the Requiem-9 Heavy Bolt comes in to give a smoothing rechamber that’ll allow the sniper to stay on target when you’re chambering for a new round.
The above attachments create a stable KATT-AMR that still proves to be deadly at any range. This isn’t the type of sniper rifle you’ll want to move around a lot with, but this loadout makes sure to make it a bit easy when needed.
Modern Warfare 3 KATT-AMR Best class build, vest, perks, gear, and equipment
A proper sniper build is suitable with the KATT-AMR in Modern Warfare 3, and that is exactly what we went with when picking out the following:
- Vest: Overkill Vest
- Perk 1 – Gloves: Marksman Gloves
- Perk 2 – Boots: Stalker Boots or Tactical Pads
- Perk 3 – Gear: Ghost T/V Camo
- Secondary Weapon: MCW or Striker or AMR9
- Tactical: Stun Grenade
- Lethal: Frag Grenade or Semtex
We chose the Overkill Vest because the KATT-AMR isn’t just suitable to be a standalone primary weapon. Having a solid secondary weapon like the MCW, Striker, or AMR9 will give this build the strength it needs. In addition to this, the Overkill Vest also increases weapon swap speed and lets you reload while sprinting.
The Marksman Gloves will reduce sway and flinch when you’re in ADS mode, thus ensuring the utmost accuracy when taking out a target.
For the boots, you can go with either the Stalker Boots or the Tactical Pads. The Stalker Boots increase your strafe and ADS movement speed. On the other hand, the Tactical Pads increase the slide distance and let you go to ADS mode when sliding. You can choose whichever suits you, as they both add to the build.
The Tactical and Lethal combo we’re going with is the Stun Grenade and Frag Grenade combo, although you can choose to use the Semtex instead of the latter.
Overall, this is a balanced build for the KATT-AMR, where every piece of equipment has a massive role in making the weapon stand out. Of course, you can tweak any part of it to your liking. The KATT-AMR is suited for long-range stakeouts, and you’ll only have to move when you’re compromised. As such, this build is suitable for this scenario.
