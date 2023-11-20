Modern Warfare 3 'MP7' loadout, best class build, and how to unlock Vel 46

The Vel 46 is an SMG in Modern Warfare 3, one that originated from the previous game.

Many longtime players of the franchise may notice that the Vel 46 here in Modern Warfare 3 is the same as the MP7 from the original MW3.

As a gun, it's one that's great for a run-and-gun playstyle and one on the upper end of the spectrum when it comes to rate of fire.

In this guide, we'll be going over how to unlock the Vel 46 (MP7) in Modern Warfare 3, the best attachments to use, and the best class build in terms of vest, perks, gear, and equipment.

On this page:

How to unlock the Vel 46 'MP7' in Modern Warfare 3

Since Modern Warfare 3 doesn't have any of the player unlocks carrying across from MW2, the requirements of some weapons have changed.

This hasn't affected all weapons, but much like the M4, the Vel 46 is one of the affected guns due to the new player level unlocks.

As such, to unlock the Vel 46 (MP7) in Modern Warfare 3, you need to reach player level 55, then complete a challenge that will be revealed upon reaching that level.

The Vel 46 will have an unlock requirement similar to this, requiring you to reach level 55 before a challenge is revealed - once that challenge is complete, you'll have access to the gun in your own custom loadouts.

Once you've completed that challenge, you'll then be able to equip, use, level, and customise the Vel 46 to your liking.

Modern Warfare 3 Vel 46 'MP7' best loadout and attachments

While the Vel 46 is great for a fast-paced approach similar to the FSS Hurricane and the MP5 (Lachmann Sub), it has potential for medium-range combat.

As such, for this guide we've chosen a selection of attachments that can help take advantage of that specific characteristic, boosting its recoil control whilst still keeping it an effective mobile option.

Before outlining the reasoning behind each pick, here are the best attachments to use with the Vel 46 (MP7) in Modern Warfare 3:

Optic: Cronen Mini Dot or Player Preference

Cronen Mini Dot or Player Preference Barrel: LM Series-7

LM Series-7 Stock: Demo RXT Stock

Demo RXT Stock Rear Grip: ZLR Combat Grip

ZLR Combat Grip Underbarrel: Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip

First off, we'll be taking an optic for this build - it's up to you whichever one you prefer, especially as there are around 60 to choose from, but we're going with the Cronen Mini Dot just to provide a clearer view of the target whilst ADSing.

The Vel 46 with our recommended attachments in the Gunsmith - the recoil reductions on this SMG build makes it quite the potent weapon if you can control what recoil remains.

For the second attachment, we're picking the LM Series-7, a barrel that's going to provide you with extra gun kick and recoil control, faster bullet velocity and and improved spread when firing from the hip, or in the Tac Stance.

There are some dropoffs to movement speed, but our third attachment - the Demo RXT Stock - will provide some bonuses to offset that thanks to boosts to crouch-movement, sprint, and ADS speed.

It does introduce less recoil control, but across between the next two attachments, these dropoffs should more or less be eliminated.

Out of the final two picks, we're taking the ZLR Combat Rear Grip for its buffs to gun kick and recoil control, with only some reduction to sway when aiming idle.

As for the last attachment, we're picking the Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip for its overall boosts to recoil control and aiming stability. It even has the positive of providing a bonus to aim-idle sway, reducing the negatives provided by the last attachment.

The Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip in the Gunsmith, showing how it looks on the gun, as well as the pros and cons to equipping the attachment.

Overall this leads to a build where we aren't really seeing any drawbacks and only increases to four of the gun's stats across range, accuracy, and mobility, with a larger boost to the gun's recoil control - a handy-to-have stat increase due to the weapon's high fire rate that'll cause the gun to kick a lot when firing. If you can control the remaining recoil that's there, you're bound to have a pretty stable experience even when attacking across longer ranges.

Modern Warfare 3 Vel 46 'MP7' best class build, vest, perks, gear, and equipment

To make the Vel 46 feel as snappy and effective as possible from a perk and playstyle standpoint, we're looking into abilities that'll help for staying stocked up on ammo, whilst keeping us mobile and avoiding enemy attacks and retaining a lock on them to return fire quickly and accurately.

Before delving into the specifics on each aspect of the class build, here are our picks for the best Modern Warfare 3 'MP7' Vel 46 class build, vest, perks, and equipment:

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Perk 1 - Gloves: Scavenger Gloves or Commando Gloves

Scavenger Gloves or Commando Gloves Perk 2 - Boots: Stalker Boots

Stalker Boots Perk 3 - Gear: Data Jacker or Mag Holster

Data Jacker or Mag Holster Secondary: Renetti, Tyr or .50 GS

Renetti, Tyr or .50 GS Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Field Upgrade: Munitions Box or Portable Radar

Since we're looking for greater mobility, the main pick for the whole class here is going to be the Infantry Vest, granting an extended Tactical Sprint duration and shorter refresh time, allowing you to sprint for longer and more often.

The loadout and full class build we're choosing for the Vel 46.

Since the Vel 46 is a fast-firing weapon, you might find yourself running out of ammo now and again, and so the Scavenger Gloves are a great pick to offset this thanks to the ammo pickups you'll get upon defeating enemies. If you feel comfortable with ammo - maybe with the Munitions Box equipped as your Field Upgrade to offset any potential ammo reductons - you could instead go for the Commando Gloves to be able to reload whilst sprinting, a great alternative to Scavenger.

To build on the mobility provided by the Infantry Vest, equipping the Stalker Boots is a really nice way to keep you mobile in gunfights, thanks to the increased strafe and ADS movement speed they provide.

The Commando Gloves perk that we suggested as an alternative to the Scavenger Gloves.

For your final perk, you could go a couple of different ways depending on how you want to build the class.

If it's more battlefield awareness you want, you should go for Data Jacker since it'll ping your radar and reveal nearby enemies after you collect the pickup from enemies you defeat. However, if you'd rather be able to ready up for the next fight quicker, you could pick Mag Holster for an increased reload speed - and a nice pairing with the aforementioned Commando Gloves so you can double up on reload-related benefits.

As for a secondary, ultimately it'll just be best to pick what you're most comfortable with.

The 3-burst Renetti handgun is a solid pick and could be a nice backup when you don't have time to reload, or you could pick one of the more heavy-hitting handguns like the Tyr or .50 GS, both of which have the potential to one-shot enemies if you're accurate enough.

Left: A custom build of the Tyr we put together for this guide - this was leading to one shot kills from quite a distance away when testing it out in the Firing Range, so whilst it may have a slower rate of fire than other handguns, with good accuracy, this is a powerful gun. | Right: A custom build of the .50 GS we put together for our 'MP5' Lachmann Sub guide.

For your Tactical and Lethal equipment, we'd recommend you pick whatever you're most comfortable with, or what you feel like using. We're going with Flash Grenades and Semtex for this class, but there are several others that are great alternatives.

To wrap up this class, for your Field Upgrade, we would say you should pick one that complements the rest of the build, but much like Lethals and Tactical equipment, your preference can dictate this.

For example, Munitions Box might be a good option if you don't use the Scavenger Gloves, but at the same time, the Portable Radar might be handy to have along with Data Jacker for even greater awareness to ping enemy locations.

The Portable Radar Field Upgrade.

Whatever you end up choosing for your class is up to you though, and you may find certain aspects work well whereas others don't, so be sure to mix and match to find the sweet spot to land on a more personalised build that suits your exact playstyle.

