Modern Warfare 3 'MP5' loadout, best class build and how to unlock the Lachmann Sub

The Lachmann Sub in Modern Warfare 3 is an SMG returning from the previous game and one commonly known by players as the MP5.

The Lachmann Sub - or MP5 - is available to acquire, use, and customise in Modern Warfare 3 as part of the new Carry Forward system introduced with the release of the game.

With this system in play, it means that all your existing Gunsmith builds and favourite attachments can all be used in MW3, and with a wider pool of attachments and offerings available, you'll have a lot more choice as to what attachments to equip and playstyles to embrace.

In this guide, we'll be running through how to unlock the MP5 in Modern Warfare 3, what are the best attachments to use, as well as the best class build when it comes to vest, perks, gear, and equipment.

How to unlock the 'MP5' Lachmann Sub in Modern Warfare 3

To unlock the MP5 in Modern Warfare 3, you have to reach weapon level 12 with the Lachmann-556 assault rifle.

There's a bit of a lengthier process to get to this point however, as the Lachmann-556 is only unlocked when you reach weapon level 13 with the Lachmann-762 Battle Rifle, and that in itself is only unlocked once you beat a challenge that unlocks after you hit player level 55.

Left: The Lachmann-762's weapon level progression track showing the unlock requirement of weapon level 13 at which point the Lachmann-556 is unlocked. | Right: The Lachmann-556 weapon level progression track showing the unlock requirement of weapon level 12 at which point the Lachmann Sub (MP5) is unlocked.

This extended levelling process - primarily the level 55 requirement to kick off the unlock chain - is only this way due to MW3 having its own player level unlocks.

You could reduce the time required by going back to Modern Warfare 2 and reaching player level 16, then returning to MW3 and levelling the gun that way, though that's only really an option if you own MW2.

The Lachmann-762 will show a message similar to this before you've reached level 55. Once you do, a challenge will become available for you to complete and unlock the weapon for use.

Whichever method you choose to use, once you've levelled the Lachmann-556 to level 12, you'll have access to the Lachmann Sub and can then use it across any of your custom classes.

Modern Warfare 3 'MP5' best loadout and attachments

The attachments we're recommending are all about adding mobility and making it an effective run-and-gun build. As a bit of trivia and almost an easter egg, we've taken a few cues from the MP5K, another iconic weapon that - with a few attachment tweaks - you can turn the MP5 into as well.

Before we dive into all the statistical information, here's an overview of the attachments we're picking for the best Modern Warfare 3 'MP5' build:

Optic: Cronen Mini Dot

Cronen Mini Dot Barrel: L38 Falcon 226MM

L38 Falcon 226MM Underbarrel: Kimura Seraphic Vertical Grip

Kimura Seraphic Vertical Grip Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Lachmann TCG-10 Stock: LM Stockless Mod

For the first attachment, we're picking the Cronen Mini Dot optic sight, but admittedly it's ultimately one you might feel you don't need since the base iron sights on the MP5 are fairly easy to get used to. If that's the case, feel free to swap the optic out for another attachment, like a larger magazine or ammunition that boost bullet velocity and range.

Moving onto the next attachment we're picking, this is where we're beginning to lean into boosting mobility with the L38 Falcon 226MM barrel that boosts both ADS and movement speed.

The Lachmann Sub in the Gunsmith screen with our recommended attachments equipped.

Whilst it does have some hits to recoil, both our underbarrel and rear grip will help with this.

With the underbarrel Kimura Seraphic Vertical Grip, you're going to not only get boosts to aim-walking and movement speed, but also additional recoil and gun kick control, perfect for this gun when it does have a bit of a kick to it when firing.

Furthermore, with the Lachmann TCG-10 rear grip, there'll be even greater buffs to gun kick and recoul control, offsetting some of the negatives from the barrel attachment and overall making the gun more stable whilst retaining a fair amount of the movement and mobility buffs.

To round it off, probably the most significant attachment to this build statistically is the LM Stockless Mod that removes the stock for much greater movement speed and mobility, albeit at the cost of recoil control and accuracy.

Left: How the LM Stockless Mod looks in the Gunsmith screen, along with a general overview of its pros and cons. | Right: A much more detailed look at how the LM Stockless Mod affects the Lachmann Sub's stats overall.

This does mean that the gun falls below its baseline levels with these attachments, but for close-quarters engagements you're going to be much snappier and quick in reactions thanks to boosted mobility and handling.

Modern Warfare 3 'MP5' best class build, vest, perks, gear, and equipment

Adding onto what we already have with the core attachment setup of the Lachmann Sub, the goal with this build is to help keep you mobile, with perks that are going to boost movement and general handling of the weapon.

First let's take a look at the overall setup we're recommending for us with the 'MP5' Lachmann Sub in Modern Warfare 3:

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Perk 1 - Gloves: Scavenger Gloves

Scavenger Gloves Perk 2 - Boots: Lightweight Boots or Stalker Boots

Lightweight Boots or Stalker Boots Perk 3 - Gear: Mission Control Comlink or Mag Holster

Mission Control Comlink or Mag Holster Secondary: .50 GS

.50 GS Tactical: Stun or Flash Grenade

Stun or Flash Grenade Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Field Upgrade: Munitions Box or A.C.S.

Since mobility is a core focus of this class, there are a couple of obvious picks we've gone for.

The loadout screen showcasing the class build we're recommending in this guide.

The first is the Infantry Vest, an option that'll provide extended Tactical Sprint duration as well as a reduced refresh time - in short, you can sprint faster for longer, and more often.

The next choice can go either way but both relate to mobility, so it's up to you as to which one you feel will suit your playstyle best.

You can either pick Lightweight Boots to have increased movement and swim speed, or you could instead opt for the Stalker Boots which provide you with increased strafe and ADS movement speed which would be really helpful in keeping you mobile during gunfights.

Alternatively, you could try the Covert Sneakers which eliminate your footstep sounds keeping you stealthy, though that might be better suited if you're running a suppressor on your gun too.

The Covert Sneakers, a more stealthy option for the Gear slot's perk, one that would work well when paired with a suppressor.

As for your other perks, we're picking Scavenger Gloves which are a great choice for ensuring you stay stocked up on ammo, particularly since the Lachmann Sub has a high fire rate, and so you might find yourself needing ammo more than usual.

In the third 'Gear' perk slot, there are many options that could be good here, but we're looking at either Mission Control Comlink if you want to earn your killstreaks slightly faster, or Mag Holster which will give you quicker reloads, a handy perk to have to get yourself back in the fight faster.

As for a backup weapon, there isn't a ton of choice in terms of range coverage that would be better than the Lachmann Sub itself, so we've gone for the .50 GS, a handgun that deals high damage and can eliminate enemies in one or two shots, even at some distance away.

A custom build of the .50 GS handgun we put together for this guide - feel free to follow the same path or tweak it to your liking if it's the handgun you choose to equip with this class too.

Equipment-wise, we're sticking with a very familiar but effective setup, with a Flash or Stun Grenade in the Tactical slot, and a Frag Grenade in the Lethal slot.

Rounding off the loadout, our Field Upgrade would either be the A.C.S., which is great for objective game modes since you're able to capture objectives slowly over time without even being on it yourself, or the Munitions Box for nice and quick ammo stockup periodically through matches.

As always, the way you build the gun and loadout depends entirely on your preferred playstyle and you're always free to rework various elements to your liking.

