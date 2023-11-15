Whether you're after an extreme close-range one-shot weapon, or something with a little more range, it's good to know the best Shotguns in Modern Warfare 3 for your personal playstyle.

We've went over the three best Shotguns you can use in Modern Warfare 3 below, including how to unlock them and what their ideal attachments are.

For more help, check out our pages on the best assault rifles, best sniper rifles, and best SMGs.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Best Shotguns in Modern Warfare 3

Going off their base stats, potential with attachments, and community observations and place in the current meta of best weapons, there are three Shotguns we recommend using in Modern Warfare 3: the Lockwood 680, Lockwood 300, and Riveter, with the Lockwoods generally being the best of the three.

Keep in mind that although we've based this page off raw stats and community observations, our best Shotgun picks are subjective. They may not necessarily be ones you agree with or find the best to use.

Image credit: Activision

With that in mind, here's more detailed information on the three best Shotguns in Modern Warfare 3:

Lockwood 680

How to unlock: Reach player Level 4.

Base Damage: 83 Headshot, 82 Upper Torso, 81 Lower Torso.

Base Range: 2.5m for effective damage range and 16.5 for minimum damage range, with 2.7 spread.

Base Rate of Fire: 150 rpm.

Base ADS Speed: 391 ms.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

New to Modern Warfare 3, the Lockwood 680 might seem underwhelming at first glance, but kitted with the ideal attachments it's a great one-shot weapon to use at close-range. You won't get a great deal of range with it, even with the ideal attachments equipped, so make sure you're only using it for those close quarters engagements.

You need the right build to make use of this powerful one-shot Shotgun, so here's our recommended attachments for the Lockwood 680 in Modern Warfare 3:

Bolt : Express Light Bolt

: Express Light Bolt Stock : Sawed Off Mod

: Sawed Off Mod Barrel : Bryson Hammerforged Long Barrel

: Bryson Hammerforged Long Barrel Underbarrel : XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Guard: Matuzek Lightbearer Ergo Guard II

For more details on how to play the Lockwood 680, check out our dedicated Lockwood 680 loadout page.

Lockwood 300

How to unlock: Reach player Level 55 to activate unlock challenge.

Base Damage: 60 Headshot, 54 Upper Torso, 50 Lower Torso.

Base Range: 1.8m for effective damage range and 27.2 for minimum damage range, with 2.7 spread.

Base Rate of Fire: 174.4 rpm.

Base ADS Speed: 391 ms.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

As a returning Modern Warfare 2 weapon, the Lockwood 300 can take a while to unlock if you don't have it as part of the Carry Over feature. However, it can be worth it if you're after one of the best one-shot ranged shotguns in Modern Warfare 3. You won't be picking off opponents from across the map, but the Lockwood 300's increased range means you can shoot earlier in close-range encounters.

To get the most out of its potential without losing too much range, here's our recommended attachments for the Lockwood 300 in Modern Warfare 3:

Trigger Action : Maelstrom Dual Trigger

: Maelstrom Dual Trigger Stock : Heist Stock Mod

: Heist Stock Mod Laser : VLK LZR 7MW

: VLK LZR 7MW Guard : Demo Carbon Guard

: Demo Carbon Guard Muzzle: Sakin DB 107

Riveter

How to unlock: Reach player Level 4.

Base Damage: 35 Headshot, 28 Upper Torso, 27 Lower Torso.

Base Range: 3.6m for effective damage range and 31.8 for minimum damage range, with 2.2 spread.

Base Rate of Fire: 400 rpm.

Base ADS Speed: 290 ms.

Image credit: Activision

The Riveter is new to Modern Warfare 3, and it has the best range of all shotguns currently available. To capitalise on its potential, we recommend increasing the Riveter's range even more. As an automatic shotgun, the Riveter isn't really designed for one-shotting enemies, but it's more forgiving if you miss a shot because of this.

To get the most out of its potential, here's our recommended attachments for the Riveter in Modern Warfare 3:

Ammunition : .410 Gauge Slug Shells

: .410 Gauge Slug Shells Barrel : JCX-L Suppressed Barrel

: JCX-L Suppressed Barrel Optic : Slate Reflector or Cronen Mini Red Dot, or Cronen Mini Pro

: Slate Reflector or Cronen Mini Red Dot, or Cronen Mini Pro Rear Grip : Phantom Grip

: Phantom Grip Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

For more details on how to play the Riveter, check out our dedicated Riveter loadout page.

Good luck racking up those Shotgun kills in Modern Warfare 3!