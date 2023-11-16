Modern Warfare 3 FR 5.56 loadout, best class build and how to unlock FR 5.56

The FR 5.56 is a new assault rifle added to Modern Warfare 3.

This AR is quite good in long-range, particularly with its pinpoint accuracy. Though it does lack a bit compared to others in its class, yet, with a few attachments and perks, it can be a standout among them.

In this guide, we’ll take a look at how to unlock the FR 5.56 in Modern Warfare 3, the best loadout and attachments for this AR, along with the best class build, including the perks, gears and equipment that complement it.

How to unlock the FR 5.56 in Modern Warfare 3 Like most of the new weapons in Modern Warfare 3,the FR 5.56 can be unlocked via the Armory in the game. The Armory itself is unlocked at level 25. It won’t take a long time to reach that level, provided you play a handful of multiplayer matches or deploy into the Zombies mode for some time. The unlock requirement for the FR 5.56. | Image credit: Activision After unlocking the Armory, you’ll have to complete a set of daily challenges to unlock the FR 5.56, and then you can equip it into your custom loadouts.

Modern Warfare 3 FR 5.56 Best Loadout and Attachments We’re focusing on the recoil control and damage of the FR 5.56 as it lacks in these compared to some of the others in the Assault Rifle class. Improving these will help make it a viable choice in multiplayer matches. Here are the best attachments we’ve picked out for the FR 5.56 in Modern Warfare 3: Ammunition: 5.56 Armor Piercing

5.56 Armor Piercing Muzzle: T51R Billeted Brake

T51R Billeted Brake Optic: Slimline Pro or any dot sight optic

Slimline Pro or any dot sight optic Rear Grip: RMT Grip

RMT Grip Underbarrel: VX Pineapple The attachments on the FR 5.56 on the Gunsmith screen. | Image credit: Activision The 5.56 Armor Piercing Rounds were an obvious choice for us as they do some serious damage to enemies and also vehicle damage. The T51 Billeted Brake muzzle gives a noticeable increase to the recoil control, particularly the vertical recoil. It also adds to the firing aim stability and gun-kick control of the FR 5.56. The T51R Billeted greatly improves the vertical recoil of the FR 5.56. | Image credit: Activision With this AR, you’ll need to be swift in aiming and movement, which is why we picked the RMT Grip. This increases the sprint-to-fire speed significantly along with the ADS speed. Recoil control is a bit affected, but the T51 Billeted Brake takes care of that. With the underbarrel, we went with the VX Pineapple as it is pretty effective in a few different areas, including the aim walking steadiness, hipfire and tac stance spread, gun kick control and recoil control. It’s a great attachment that was very useful in MW2 and continues to do so in MW3. The optic we opted to go for was the Slimline Pro, as ARs tend to be much easier to use with dot sights. But truthfully, any dot sight can be used for this, like Slate Reflector and Cronen Mini Pro. What you’ll have is a beast of an AR with high recoil control that will let you three-shot enemies easily.