Modern Warfare 3 TAQ 56 loadout, best class build and how to unlock TAQ 56

The TAQ 56 in Modern Warfare 3 is one of the assault rifles that has been carried across from the previous game.

Thanks to the Carry Forward feature, many weapons from Modern Warfare 2 have been brought forward into Modern Warfare 3, and are entirely unlockable and usable by all, regardless of whether or not you owned the previous game.

If you've not yet unlocked it, do not fret for in this guide we'll be running through how to unlock the TAQ 56 in Modern Warfare 3, as well as giving recommendations on the best attachments and class build, perks, equipment and more.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to unlock the TAQ 56 in Modern Warfare 3

The TAQ 56 in Modern Warfare 3 can be unlocked in a couple of different ways.

If you're an owner of Modern Warfare 2 and reached player level 19, you'll have access to this gun as soon as you reach level 4 in MW3 and unlock custom loadouts. Your weapon level and compatible attachments will also all carry over too.

However, if you're not an owner of the game or just didn't reach that level, you'll instead have to reach player level 55 within Modern Warfare 3, which will then reveal an unlock challenge that when completed, will let you use this gun in your own custom loadouts.

The type of message you'll see for the unlock requirement of the TAQ 56 if you didn't earn it in MW2. Once at level 55, this will then reveal an unlock challenge which, when completed, will open up access to the gun for you.

Once that's done, you'll be able to use, level and customise the TAQ 56 to your liking.

Modern Warfare 3 TAQ 56 best loadout and attachments

Our goal with the TAQ 56 in Modern Warfare 3 is to have a run-and-gun-style approach while taking advantage of its extended range capabilities whereby it can reach enemies at further-away distances compared to your usual kind of SMG that would typically be used with this kind of playstyle.

Before diving into the specifics of each, let's take a look at the five attachments we're recommending for use with the TAQ 56:

Barrel: 12" Tacshort Barrel

12" Tacshort Barrel Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: TV LPX-434

TV LPX-434 Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip

FSS Combat Grip Underbarrel: FTac Ripper 56 or XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop

For the first attachment, we're recommending you take the 12" Tacshort Barrel which boosts Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed – handy for lining up more accurate shots quicker – and hip recoil control that'll improve your accuracy in those spray-and-pray moments.

The Gunsmith view of our attachment recommendations for the TAQ 56.

As for the next attachment, we're running with the FSS OLE-V Laser sight which, much like our barrel choice, will increase your ADS speed, on top of sprint-to-fire speed and aiming stability boosts too. The laser will be visible when ADS-ing though, so it's a less stealthy option admittedly, but might help provide a little bit more accuracy on top of those speed and accuracy buffs.

To increase the weapon's accuracy stat, the TV LPX-434 stock is a good option for your third attachment.

Synergising with the increased accuracy provided by the equipped stock, the FSS Combat Grip as the TAQ 56's fourth attachment will improve the weapon's recoil and gun kick control, making it easier to stay on target when opening fire.

As for the fifth and final attachment, we're going with the underbarrel FTac Ripper 56, a great choice to further bolster the weapon's accuracy with various buffs to aim-idle sway, hip fire accuracy, and recoil control. There's some reduction to ADS, walking, and aim-walking speed, but some of that would've been offset by the laser sight we have equipped.

On the other hand, the XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop is a good alternative if you want some further boosts to handling and recoil control, with only some reductions to the gun's accuracy stats in terms of hipfire and Tac Stance.

The detailed stats screen of the XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop underbarrel grip, an alternative to the FTac Ripper 56.

As per usual, the overall build of the gun and how you want to build it will depend on how you play and what kind of role you want to take on. With so many attachments to choose from and stats to adjust, there are plenty of ways you can tweak each gun to boost their different aspects.

Modern Warfare 3 TAQ 56 best class build, vest, perks, gear, and equipment

This build is centered around the concept of consistently moving around and racking up kills, so we're looking at perks focused on mobility and ammo stock.

Before discussing them individually, here's a high-level view of our recommended picks for the best TAQ 56 class build in Modern Warfare 3:

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Perk 1 - Gloves: Scavenger Gloves

Scavenger Gloves Perk 2 - Boots: Lightweight Boots

Lightweight Boots Perk 3 - Gear: Mag Holster or Mission Control Comlink

Mag Holster or Mission Control Comlink Secondary: Renetti

Renetti Tactical: Flash Grenade or Battle Rage

Flash Grenade or Battle Rage Lethal: Frag Grenade or Thermobaric Grenade

Frag Grenade or Thermobaric Grenade Field Upgrade: Munitions Box or Player Preference

First up, since we're focusing a lot on mobility, the Infantry Vest is going to be the primary driving force of this class.

Not only does it give us all the bells and whistles you'd typically expect from a Call of Duty loadout, but it also comes with built-in abilities such as an increased Tac Sprint duration and reduced refresh time. All this means is that you'll be allowed to run faster for longer, and more often.

The loadout screen for our recommended class build for the TAQ 56 assault rifle.

Thanks to the Infantry Vest, you'll have three perk slots, and as mentioned we're picking choices that'll help in terms of both mobility and staying stocked up on ammo.

With Scavenger Gloves, you'll be able to replenish ammo from defeated targets, providing you with ammunition pickup for every kill you net, whereas Lightweight Boots are going to be core to mobility, bringing with it a boost to your base movement speed.

As for the third perk, it's a bit of a mixed bag with so many options, so you're free to pick whichever you like, though we're recommending either Mag Holster, if you want quicker reloads, or Mission Control Comlink if you'd rather net your kill/scorestreaks 1 kill/125 score earlier.

When it comes to a secondary weapon, there's again a lot to choose from so your preference is encouraged, though the Renetti has proved itself to be a solid backup option and fast Time-To-Kill, especially with the Jak Ferocity Carbine Conversion Kit, though even without that, it's still a decent pick.

Left: A customised Renetti that we built for the Holger 556 loadout guide that would be a good fit for the TAQ 56 too. | Right: The Renetti with the Jak Ferocity Carbine Conversion Kit which we built for the weapon's own loadout guide.

On the equipment side, this gets into heavy player preference side, even moreso than what we've mentioned since it depends what you're comfortable with.

For Field Upgrade, if you're looking for extra ammo and potentially a lethal/tactical equipment refill in the heat of combat, the Munitions Box is a good pick, but generally you should pick whatever you like most here.

Same goes for the lethal and tactical slots really - stick to the usual Frag and Flash/Stun Grenades, or get experimental with the Themobaric Grenade in the lethal slot for some good offensive power, and Battle Rage for a adrenaline boost in combat to regenerate your health faster, have a longer Tactical Sprint timer, tactical equipment resistance, and more.

If you want to see what other rifles are up for grabs in Modern Warfare 3, be sure to check out our best assault rifles guide, as well as our other loadout guides for guns such as the Holger 556, Rival-9, and more. For what's dominating the meta right now, be sure to have a read of our best guns guide too.