Fortnite Birthday Cake locations: how to consume Birthday Cake in Chapter 3 Season 4

Birthday Cake locations are part of a bonus set of challenges released to celebrate the game's fifth birthday.

Available between September 23rd and September 27th, this year's Fortnite Birthday Cake challenge involves finding and consuming five pieces of Birthday Cake in separate matches.

Birthday Cake is found all over the map, but can be easy to miss in the heat of battle. Here's where to find them, and how to complete this year's Birthday Cake challenge.

Fortnite birthday cake locations at a glance

There are a total of 16 Birthday Cake locations to find in Fortnite:

Shifty Shafts

Coney Crossroads

Logjam Junction

Sleepy Sound

Lustrous Lagoon

Herald's Sanctum

Tilted Towers

Reality Tree

Greasy Grove

Synapse Station

Rocky Reels

Chonker's Speedway

Cloudy Condos

Fort Jonesy

Shimmering Shrines

Rave Cave

As you can see, there is a Birthday Cake to find at every named location. Now, let's go into a bit more detail on where you'll find them at each POI.

Fortnite Birthday Cake Locations in detail

You can find the Fortnite Birthday Cake locations in the following positions:

Shifty Shafts - You'll find the Birthday Cake at Shifty Shafts by heading to the white marker on the map below:

Coney Crossroads - look for an ice cream shop at Coney Crossroads. The cake is outside the front entrance.

Logjam Junction - find this Birthday Cake by heading to the location marked on the map below.

Sleepy Sound - head to the area marked in blue, on the map below:

Lustrous Lagoon - this Birthday Cake is found on the deck of the ship. Use the ziplines to get up there.

Herald's Sanctum - the Herald's Sanctum area has a Birthday Cake on a yellow platform at its centre. As shown on the map below:

Tilted Towers - the Birthday Cake at Tilted is located next to the large yellow tree.

Reality Tree - there's a small building on the outskirts of the Reality Tree area. Check it out in the screenshot below:

Greasy Grove - head to the location shown below to grab the Birthday Cake at Greasy Grove.

Synapse Station - head to the North of Synapse Station. You can see the Birthday Cake in the screenshot below:

Rocky Reels - found outside of the main building at Rocky Reels. Shown on the map below (white marker).

Chonker's Speedway - there's a load of cars at the start of the racetrack. The cake is right next to them.

Cloudy Condos - this one is easy to find. Right up on the highest floating platform area. Use the zipwires here to get up there.

Fort Jonesy - check out the images below for info on finding the Birthday Cake.

Shimmering Shrines - the cake at Shimmering Shrines is pretty easy to spot against all of the chrome covering everything in sight.

Rave Cave - finally, the cake in Rave Cave is found on the dancefloor inside.

How to consume Birthday Cake in different matches

To complete the 'consume Birthday Cake in different matches' challenge, just track down one of the cakes described earlier in this article. If you get there early enough, there will be a ring of cake slices around the main cake. Eat these in five different matches to complete the challenge.

