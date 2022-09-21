Fortnite The Herald skin release date and time, including The Herald cosmetic items explained

The Herald is the special skin for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 - just like how Indiana Jones and Prowler were for past seasons.

The mysterious Herald was hinted at during the trailer for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 - where they were seen spying on the island - but now they’ve arrived and are already causing trouble. The question, however, is what or who are they heralding?

Below you’ll find the release date and time for The Herald skin in Fortnite, along with a list of all currently revealed The Herald cosmetic items.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Cinematic Trailer

The Herald skin release date and time in Fortnite According to the in-game countdown, The Herald skin will be released on Thursday 3rd November. At the time of writing, we don’t know the exact release time for The Herald, but it feels safe to assume it will become available when the daily challenges reset. This is often when new features or changes are implemented in Fortnite and the time is as follows: UK - 2pm (GMT)

Europe - 3pm (CET)

East Coast US - 9am (EST)

West Coast US - 6pm (PST) It’s important to note that Fortnite has a history of releasing these special skins a little earlier than stated in-game. The Cube Queen skin, for example, was released during the correct week, but on a Tuesday instead of a Thursday. For this reason, we highly recommend keeping an eye on The Heralds dedicated page as its release date draws closer. The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is almost here! Before then, make sure you get any remaining Battle Pass rewards you want, unlock the Indiana Jones skin (give yourself plenty of time to solve the secret door past the main chamber in Shuffled Shrines puzzle!) and be sure to spend those gold bars. Meanwhile, learn how to flesh out your character collection and learn how to earn the Victory Umbrella and Victory Crowns.

The Herald cosmetic items in Fortnite explained While we can’t unlock The Herald skin in Fortnite yet, we can take a look at four of their cosmetic items. There are another five - one of which might be an alternative style for The Herald - but those are still underwraps. Here are the four Herald cosmetic items which have been revealed so far: Epitaph Edge - Harvesting Tool

Fading Ember Cloak - Back Bling

The Herald - Banner Icon

The Herald’s Leer - Spray