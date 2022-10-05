How to tune the TV in Fortnite while wearing the Bytes outfit

Tune the TV while wearing the Bytes outfit is the first step of Bytes' Quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

For completing all of Bytes' Quests in Fortnite, you'll get seven new styles for his signature pickaxe, The Nothing's Gift. However, not everyone can take part in these quests, as you need to have access to the premium Battle Pass this season.

We'll go over how to unlock the Bytes outfit below, so you can wear it and tune the TV to start working towards those seven new styles for The Nothing's Gift.

How to unlock the Bytes outfit in Fortnite

To unlock the Bytes outfit in Fortnite, you need to purchase the Battle Pass for Chapter 3 Season 4, then earn enough Battle Stars to unlock Bytes and his The Nothing's Gift pickaxe on page 2 of the Battle Pass.

You'll have to unlock everything else on the page in order to get Bytes and his pickaxe, so if you need help on how to get XP to earn these stars, we've got a page on how to get XP fast in Fortnite. If you only need a few Battle Stars, however, completing the dislodge a runaway boulder with a slide kick and purchase an item from Panther, Mancake or The Underwriter challenges are two quick ways to earn some XP fast, if you haven't already done them yet.

Once you have Bytes and The Nothing's Gift, Bytes' Quests will be added to your 'Quests' tab. You can now go to your locker and equip your new Bytes outfit to get started on his first quest to tune the TV.

How to tune the TV while wearing the Bytes outfit in Fortnite

As noted above, go to your locker and equip the Bytes outfit after unlocking it from this season's Battle Pass before starting a match. The challenge won't count as completed unless you're wearing this outfit.

Once you have the Bytes outfit equipped, you can tune the TV in two locations:

A small building to the northeast of Lustrous Lagoon

The house between Tilted Towers and Herald's Sanctum

The TV inside the small building at Lustrous Lagoon is easily accessed by going up the northeastern cliffs surrounding the area.

The TV in the house between Tilted Towers and Herald's Sanctum is easier to access, as its on the ground floor in the house's garage.

Just get close to either of the TVs and press the button shown to 'tune' it and you'll get a voice line from The Nothing and gain access to the next part of Bytes' Quest.

It's up to you which TV to tune, as both will progress the quest. Lustrous Lagoon does have more loot, but you can always travel to Tilted Towers or Herald's Sanctum after tuning the TV in the house between them if you'd prefer to go there instead.

