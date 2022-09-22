Fortnite Panther, Mancake and The Underwriter locations, including how to purchase an item explained

Purchase an item from Panther, Mancake or The Underwriter is a weekly challenge from Week One of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

This challenge sees you visiting one of three characters across the Fortnite map and purchasing an item from them. Who knows, maybe it will be what you need to turn the match in your favour?

Completing this challenge will reward you with 20k XP, which will help you unlock the skins on the new Battle Pass.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Cinematic Trailer

Fortnite Panther location Panther can be found within the petrol station which sits in the central point between Shimmering Shrine, Rocky Reels and Herald’s Sanctum. To find her, you will need to head into the petrol station’s little shop - though she has been known to wander outside on occasion. While this petrol station looks quiet at a distance, it is a popular location to find a vehicle so make sure you approach with caution. Yet, if you do encounter another player, hopefully there will be a car nearby so you can make a quick get-away.

Fortnite Mancake location Mancake can be found in Rocky Reels - usually wandering about the east side of the main area and going into one of the buildings on occasion. Since Rocky Reels can be quite the popular landing spot amongst players, we recommend waiting a few minutes for any fights to end before purchasing an item from Mancake.

Fortnite the Underwriter location The Underwriter is the hardest character to find for this Fortnite challenge, because he’s hiding atop a tower block in Tilted Towers. The easiest way to reach him is by landing atop the tower at the beginning of a match - just keep an eye out for other players, Titled Towers is a popular location after all! Land on this tower. Once you’re on the roof, drop down through the northern skylight to find yourself very close to The Underwriter. Drop through this skylight to find The Underwriter.