Fortnite EvoChrome weapon locations and how to upgrade

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is all about chrome. As such, there are two new weapons called EvoChrome weapons, and they work a little differently to regular guns.

EvoChrome weapons can be found all over the new Fortnite map, and have an interesting quirk that allows you to upgrade their rarity as you play.

Here's where to find EvoChrome weapons, and how to upgrade their rarities. Note that at present there are two different EvoChrome weapons to play around with.

On this page:

Fortnite EvoChrome locations

EvoChrome weapons can be found in special chests called Chrome Chests. These look exactly how you'd expect, regular old chests with a fresh coat of shiny chrome paint. These are found all over the map, but particularly in the new chrome-covered locations like the Herald's Sanctum. You can spot the EvoChrome weapons by the coating of chrome they have on their barrels.

How to upgrade EvoChrome weapons

Now, what makes EvoChrome weapons so special is that they will upgrade their rarity as you do damage to enemies. Just land your shots and you will see these weapons go from uncommon to mythic rarity in no time.

Don't worry about having to keep an eye on the rarity of these weapons. Generally, the rarity will increase as you get kills and do damage. There's no busy work involved.

EvoChrome weapons list

At present, there are two EvoChrome weapons to find in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. We've listed them below, and will add any new ones that are released.

EvoChrome Shotgun

EvoChrome Battle Rifle

If you’d like to learn more about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, check out our pages on the Battle Pass, how to get XP fast, and the new Victory Umbrella called Chromebrella.