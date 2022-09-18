Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass skins, including Spider-Gwen, Paradigm, and Twyn

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is here. It's called Fortnite Paradise, and features a chrome theme.

With the new Fortnite season there is also a new Battle Pass to work through. As usual, there are big name characters like Spider-Gwen, as well as a bunch of original Fortnite characters.

Now that servers are live and stable, you'll find a detailed breakdown of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass in this guide. There's info on new characters like Spider-Gwen and Meow Skulls, as well as a list of what items can be earned this season.

Remember to check out the new Fortnite Victory Umbrella!

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass skins, including Spider-Gwen, Paradigm, Meow Skulls, Bytes, and Twyn

The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass allows you to add Spider-Gwen, Grriz, Lennox Rose and Paradigm to your collection, among others.

Following the new tradition started in the past three seasons, these skins are divided across a selection of Battle Pass pages and unlocked by either claiming a certain number of rewards or reaching a specific Battle Pass level. Upon unlocking a page, the skin or variant is collected by earning Battle Stars from increasing your Battle Pass level and using them to unlock all of the other rewards on the page first.

For Twyn, for example, you need to either reach Level 70 or unlock 60 rewards from the Battle Pass to unlock his page. Next, you need to earn all of the rewards on Page 8 to unlock the ability to earn Twyn.

Below you can find all of the skins included in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass:

Paradigm - unlocked after purchasing Battle Pass.

With variants:

Paradigm (Reality-659) - Unlocked after purchasing Battle Pass.

Paradigm (Sparring Suit) - Complete page 3, spend 8 stars.

Paradigm (Moonbase Battlesuit) - page 7, spend 8 stars. Variants included here. Variations on helmet.

Paradigm (Oceanic Camoflague) - page 9, spend 8 stars. Requires base. Helmet off version also included here.

Bytes - unlocked on page 2 and spend 9 stars.

With variants:

Bytes - 9 stars, page 2.

Bytes (Wanderer) - page 3, spend 8 stars. Requires base.

Bytes (Pony Tails) - page 3, spend 4 stars. Requires base.

Bytes (Lone Traveller) - page 4, spend 8 stars. Requires base.

Grriz - complete page 4, spend 9 stars.

Meow Skulls - complete page 5. Spend 9 stars.

With two variants:

Meow Skulls - complete page 5. Spend 9 stars.

Meow Skulls (Cloud Nine) - page 8. Spend 8 stars. Requires base.

Lennox Rose - complete page 6. Spend 9 stars.

With two variants:

Lennox Rose - complete page 6. Spend 9 stars.

Lennox Rose (Fresh Vandal) - complete page 7. Spend 8 stars. Requires base.

Twyn - unlocked on page 8. Complete page 8 and spend 9 stars.

Twyn (Digitized) - complete page 9. Spend 8 stars. This is an emote that changes the skin.

The final character to unlock as part of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass is Spider-Gwen. You'll need to have claimed every reward, and spend 9 stars.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass cost and Battle Pass rewards list

Just like past Fortnite seasons, the majority of the Chapter 3 Season 4 rewards require Battle Pass ownership to be unlocked. If you want to collect everything, then you must either purchase the Battle Pass or a monthly subscription to Fortnite Crew.

The Battle Pass is a premium item and costs 950 V-Bucks. You can buy a bundle of 1,000 V-Bucks for around £6.47 / $8.57 or earn V-Bucks in-game from completing various stages in the Battle Pass.

Meanwhile, Fortnite Crew includes the Battle Pass as part of the cost, but, if you cancel your subscription, you will lose access when your time runs out.

Below you can find the exact number of skins, emotes and other rewards you can earn from the Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass:

Skins - 7

Skin Variants - 9

Back Bling - 7

Banner Icon - 7

Contrail - 5

Emote - 6

Emoticon - 6

Glider - 6

Harvesting Tool - 7

Loading Screen - 10

Music Track - 3

Spray - 7

V-Bucks - 1,500

Weapon Wrap - 6

Chapter 3 Season 4 follows the Battle Pass format started in the final two seasons of Chapter 2, which sees the rewards divided across a number of pages and Battle Stars used to unlock the rewards in any order from each page. The individual pages are unlocked by either reaching a specific Battle Pass level or by unlocking a certain number of rewards.

When it comes to skins, you need to unlock all of the rewards on the skin's associated page to unlock the ability to purchase said skin. You may find yourself having to budget Battle Stars or planning a path through the Battle Pass to ensure you unlock a specific skin.

Battle Stars are earned by levelling up the Battle Pass by playing Fortnite or by purchasing them from the Fortnite in-game store. Every reward requires a specific amount of Battle Stars, so they need to be spent wisely to get all of the rewards which catch your eye.

The Battle Pass challenges and rewards can be completed or earned at your pleasure during Season 4. Don't forget though - your progress will be reset at the beginning of the next season as a new selection of rewards will be introduced.

Good luck in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4!