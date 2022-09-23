How to slide kick in Fortnite, including how to dislodge a runaway boulder with a slide kick

Dislodge a runaway boulder with a slide kick is a weekly challenge from Week One of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

It's actually a little tricky to complete, so we've detailed everything you need to know about this challenge below, including how to slide kick, some runaway boulder locations, and exactly how to dislodge a runaway boulder with a slide kick in Fortnite.

Completing this challenge will reward you with 20k XP, which will help you unlock the skins on the new Battle Pass.

