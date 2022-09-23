How to slide kick in Fortnite, including how to dislodge a runaway boulder with a slide kick

How to slide kick in Fortnite, including how to dislodge a runaway boulder with a slide kickHow to easily complete challenges by slide kicking.
Dislodge a runaway boulder with a slide kick is a weekly challenge from Week One of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.
It's actually a little tricky to complete, so we've detailed everything you need to know about this challenge below, including how to slide kick, some runaway boulder locations, and exactly how to dislodge a runaway boulder with a slide kick in Fortnite.
Completing this challenge will reward you with 20k XP, which will help you unlock the skins on the new Battle Pass.
On this page:
How to slide kick in Fortnite
You may know how to slide in Fortnite, but what about slide kicking? Well, turns out it's basically the same thing, but to slide kick in Fortnite, you have to hit something with your body while sliding.
So, you're first going to have to have a full sprint metre - or enough to take you the distance you need - then you should sprint, press the crouch button to slide, then hit something while you're sliding to slide kick it.
The only issue with slide kicking is that it doesn't do a lot of damage, which can make certain challenges tricky to complete.
How to dislodge a runaway boulder with a slide kick in Fortnite
Seeing as slide kicking doesn't cause a lot of damage, what you need to do to dislodge a runaway boulder with a slide kick in Fortnite is to damage the boulder first.
However, just be wary that the boulder doesn't have a lot of health, so only hit it with your Pickaxe twice. If you hit it any more, you risk dislodging it without slide kicking it first.
Once you've lowered the boulders health with two Pickaxe hits, backup until you've put a little distance between you and the boulder. All you have to do now to dislodge the runaway bolder is sprint, slide, then hit the boulder to slide kick it.
As slide kicking doesn't cause a lot of damage, you'll probably have to slide kick the boulder a few times before it dislodges.
Fortnite runaway boulder locations
Runaway boulders are usually found atop steep hills or near tall structures. It can be a pain to search for one, especially if somebody else has already dislodged one, so we've noted where you can find some runaway boulders at a glance:
Specifically, marked in blue, here is the exact areas of the runaway boulder locations marked above:
1 - Rave Cave, atop the western hill
2 - On a snowy hill east of a patch of grass, northwest of Logjam Junction
3 - East of Rave Cave, atop the largest hill
4 - South of Tilted Towers, on a hill near a zipline
