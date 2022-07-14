Use a Baller, a zipline, and a Geyser in a single match is one of the Week 6 challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

To complete the challenge, you'll need to locate and use a Baller, a zipline, and Geyser before you're eliminated - but you can find and use them in any order.

Completing this Fortnite task will reward you with 15k XP, which will then help you towards unlocking the new Battle Pass skins.

How to use a Baller, a zipline, and a Geyser in a single match in Fortnite

To quickly use a Baller, a zipline, and a Geyser in a single match for this Fortnite Week 6 challenge, go to Rave Cave first. Rave Cave is located to the northwest of the Fortnite map, below Logjam Lotus.

You'll find multiple Baller locations at Rave Cave, but the quickest place to find a Baller will be inside the structure at the very top or inside the southern ground floor entrance. Make sure you get inside the Baller for it to count as using the vehicle.

The next step to completing this challenge in a single match is to go to Reality Falls, located south of Rave Cave. You can travel in the Baller, or use the launch pads in the area to get there quicker.

Both a zipline and Geysers are located to the northwest of the pink Reality Tree found in the middle of Reality Falls. Jump on either end of the zipline to use it. To use the Geyser, just stand on top of it and wait for the water to shoot you up into the air.

Go to the northwest of Reality Falls to find a zipline near Geysers.

Alternatively, you can start at Reality Falls to use the zipline and Geyser, then head to Rave Cave to get in the Baller instead. We recommend landing at Rave Cave first to ensure you get a Baller before other players - but the decision is up to you!

If you’d like to learn more about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, check out our pages on Vibin quests the Indiana Jones skin, character locations, how to ride animals, how to open the secret door past the main chamber, and how to get XP fast.