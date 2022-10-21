Digging up and collecting Terrifying Tablature in Fortnite is a new quest released as part of the Fortnitemares Halloween event.

To complete it, you'll need to visit a seriously spooky area in Fortnite, one that's home to zombies, ghosts and even a miniboss called the Inkquisitor.

There's four Terrifying Tablatures that need digging up, and you'll have to get them all in a single match to earn the rewards. Here's how to do so.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Cinematic Trailer

How to dig up and collect terrifying tablature in Fortnite

The best way to dig up and collect Terrifying Tablature in Fortnite is to head into your Quest menu and track the quest. This will mark the locations of the four spots you'll need to dig at. Terrifying Tablature will then appear, and all you'll need to do is collect them. Collect four in a single match to complete the quest.

Fortnite Terrifying Tablature locations

To dig up and collect four Terrifying Tablatures in a single Fortnite match, first head to Grim Gables. It's marked on the map below. Land in the cornfield if you can, it's just outside the large mansion.

Your first spot to dig at is in the cornfield, right next to a scarecrow. Just equip your Harvesting Tool and dig. A Terrifying Tablature will spawn, hold interact to collect it.

Next up is on the other side of the cornfield, right next to the reboot van. Dig up and then collect the next Terrifiying Tablature item.

The third Terrifying Tablature is located to the southeast of the house, near a garage.

Finally, it's over to the pumpkin patch found to the southwest of the house. Dig here to find the last Terrifying Tablature item.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is here and with it comes a new Battle Pass! This season has introduced EvoChrome weapons, Chrome Splash locations and the ability to phase through walls. There are also new vault locations and map changes. The Paradise quests are this season's storyline challenges, including destorying Chrome objects to collect Chrome anomalies. Make sure to check out the upcoming The Herald skin too! Meanwhile, learn how to get XP fast, earn the Victory Umbrella and Victory Crowns.

Rewards for collecting Terrifying Tablature in Fortnite

For digging up and collecting four Terrifying Tablature items in a single Fortnite match you will ear the Ink-Stained music record. You can equip this in your Locker to have it play spooky music while you're in the main menu.

In addition to the music, you will also make progress towards the Fortnitemares quest line, which grants Halloween-themed rewards.

If you’d like to learn more about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, check out our pages on the current Battle Pass, EvoChrome weapon locations and how to get XP fast.