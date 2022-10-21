Now that Fortnitemares is in full swing in Fortnite, you have the opportunity to defeat the Inkquisitor at Grim Gables.

The first step is heading to Grim Gables in Fortnite, easy enough. Things get trickier from there, as you'll first have to locate the Inkquisitor before defeating them.

Completing this challenge will get you closer to unlocking some exclusive Halloween-themed goodies. The fight is pretty difficult however, so here's the best way to get through it.

On this page:

How to help defeat the Inkquisitor at Grim Gables in Fortnite

In order to defeat the Inkquisitor in Fortnite you will first need to find them at Grim Gables. Once you're there, all you need to do is damage the Inkquisitor before they is killed. Given that this is a popular challenge at the moment, expect there to be a lot of other players.

Just take care, damage the boss and then either finish them yourself or let someone else on your team do it.

Here's who you'll be battling.

Fortnite Inkquisitor location

The Inkquisitor is found at Grim Gables, in the northern section of the map. You can see it marked below:

Inkquisitor location in Fortnite.

Once you're there, enter the large mansion with a hedge maze outside. Now, the Inkquisitor is found in the mines below. Break through the ground floor, and again to find the summoning circle shown below. Run through it and it will activate, spawning the Inkquisitor.

Look for this summoning circle and run through it.

Tips on defeating the Inkquisitor

The Inkquisitor is a relatively tough fight, so bring a team with you if you can. They will attack you with Fireflies and the new Pumpkin Launcher. This means fire, basically, so take care not to get trapped in any of the wooden structures that line the area.

Your best bet is to get in close with a shotgun or SMG, or to use the new Goo Gun if you have one to hand. The Inkquisitor doesn't have much health, but does have the support of any zombies in the area. Clear these as you go, so that you don't get backed into any corners.

Inkquisitor rewards in Fortnite

The Inkquisitor will drop loot when killed. They always drop a Pumpkin Launcher, as well as a Legendary weapon. In addition, you will get 15k XP for damaging and killing them. This will count towards the Fortnitemares quests currently running as well.

