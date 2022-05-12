Call in an Air Strike on a tank is one of the seasonal challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

You need to find a particular item and a tank location during a single match in order to clear this Week 8 challenge.

Completing this challenge will reward you with 20k XP, which will help you unlock skins from the new battle pass.

For even more ways to get fast XP in Fortnite, make sure to visit our May the 4th challenge guide.

Fortnite tank locations

Tanks are located all across the map. Specifically, you can find tanks in Fortnite at:

Command Cavern: on the eastern road beside a campfire, and at the end of the the western river near the entrance into Command Cavern

on the eastern road beside a campfire, and at the end of the the western river near the entrance into Command Cavern The Fortress: inside the IO ship

inside the IO ship The Daily Bugle: at the eastern entrance

at the eastern entrance Coney Crossroads: to the northeast, beside a pink building

to the northeast, beside a pink building Tilted Towers: underneath the north side of the IO blimp, beside a crater

underneath the north side of the IO blimp, beside a crater Rocky Reels: in the centre, underneath the flag

Tank locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

You need to acquire a particular item first in order to call in an Air Strike on a tank when you locate one.

How to call in an Air Strike on a tank in Fortnite

Once you have found a tank, you then need to use the legendary Air Strike item to complete this seasonal challenge.

Unfortunately, there are no guaranteed spawn locations for the powerful item, but you can find an Air Strike in chests, supply drops, and as floor loot. As it's legendary, the Air Strike will have a yellow glow, just like Lightsabers. Head to an area with a lot of loot like Command Cavern, The Daily Bugle, or Tilted Towers to increase your chances of finding an Air Strike.

Look out for a yellow glow to locate an Air Strike.

Each Air Strike you pick up will contain two missile launches, unless you got the item as loot from an enemy player who already used one launch. This means you usually have two tries at using an Air Strike on a tank.

You must call an Air Strike on a tank with no structures above it, as the missiles won't reach and destroy the vehicle if it has obstacles in the way.

This means if you are trying to call in an Air Strike on the tanks located at Tilted Towers, or The Fortress, you must drive them to a clear area first, as Tilted Towers has an IO blimp above it, and The Fortress tank is inside an IO ship.

Once you have an Air Strike item and have found a tank in a clear area, switch to the Air Strike and throw it at the tank, just like a grenade. Red smoke will appear around the vehicle, then missiles will rain down on it. Make sure you stand back from the red mist to avoid taking any damage from the missles. After the tank is hit with an Air Strike, you will receive 20k XP for completing the challenge.

