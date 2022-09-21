Destroy Chrome objects, then Collect Chrome Anomalies is one of the final stages of the Part 1 Paradise Story Quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

It's a bit of a tricky challenge, as the task doesn't tell you exactly where Chrome objects are or how to collect Chrome Anomalies in Fortnite, so we've detailed exactly how to do this below.

Completing this challenge will reward you with 32k XP, which will help you unlock more skins for the Battle Pass.

Chrome object locations in Fortnite

For the first part of the 'Destroy Chrome objects, then collect Chrome Anomalies' Paradise challenge, you'll need locate either objects already turned into Chrome, or use Chrome Splash. This consumable item lets you traverse the map as a Chrome Blob and phase through walls in the current season - but that's not what you're going to use it for. You can instead use it to coat objects to turn them into Chrome objects.

Anything covered in a silver substance is considered a Chrome object.

You can find Chrome Splash as floor loot and in chests, but we recommend going to the Lustrous Lagoon, Herald's Sanctum, or Shimmering Shrine landmarks on the eastern side of the map, as they're great locations for finding and destroying Chrome objects, or finding Chrome Splash.

Chrome object locations.

How to destroy Chrome objects then collect Chrome Anomalies in Fortnite

To collect Chrome Anomalies in Fortnite, you simply need to destroy Chrome objects. These can be Chrome objects you find in the locations mentioned above, or Chrome objects you make by using Chrome Splash. We found that we got one Chrome Anomaly per Chrome object we destroyed with our Pickaxe.

It's easiest to complete this challenge by dropping at a location already filled with Chrome objects, like Lustrous Lagoon or Shimmering Shrine, but you can also use Chrome Splash in other areas of the map to turn things into Chrome objects to destroy them.

If you are using the Chrome Splash method, then you need to throw it at objects not consumed by Chrome, then destroy the new Chrome object it turns into to get Chrome Anomalies. Our recommendation is to throw Chrome Splash at trees, as they tend to be clustered together, letting you complete this challenge quickly.

You can use it to turn most objects into Chrome objects, however, so depending on where you are, you can just start throwing the Chrome Splash and then destroy the objects you transform for Chrome Anomalies.

