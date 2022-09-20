How to do the Reboot Rally quests, rewards and how to rally your friends in Fortnite

Reboot Rally is a limited-time event in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 where you need to complete challenges with eligible teammates in order to earn points towards exclusive rewards.

There's a few different steps you need to complete in order to start earning points in Fortnite, so we've detailed how to do Fortnite Reboot Rally quests, including how to rally your friends.

When you do reach the required amount of points, you'll then be able to claim all rewards, which include a new glider and pickaxe.

How to do Fortnite Reboot Rally quests

You'll be able to work towards the Reboot Rally rewards in Fortnite until the event ends on 3rd October at 2pm (BST), 3pm (CEST) 9am (EST) and 6am (PST). Until it ends, you can check out all of Reboot Rally's challenges from the regular quest menu.

To earn the cosmetic rewards on offer, you'll need to earn enough points. It's important to note that you can't complete Reboot Rally challenges on your own (expect for rallying a friend), as you can usually only earn points while playing with eligible friends.

What makes someone an eligible friend? They must be new to Chapter 3 Season 4, or haven't played more than two hours of Fortnite in the 30 day period before 18th September. You can easily identify an eligible friend by the light blue 'Reboot' symbol next to their name in your friends list.

If you meet these requirements yourself, then you can play with any Fortnite player to earn points towards the Reboot Rally rewards.

Additionally, you only need one eligible player in your squad in order to earn points in Reboot Rally. So you can have three regular Fortnite players, and only one returning or new player on your squad, and you'll all still get to earn points towards the four cosmetics.

There are two permanent Reboot Rally challenges that will stay until you complete them or the event ends. These set Reboot Rally challenges are:

Rally your friends from their profile or the Reboot Rally event panel - 50 points (Stage 1)

(Stage 1) Complete a Battle Royale match with a friend - 10 Points (Stage 2)

(Stage 2) Earn experience with a friend in Battle Royal, Zero Build, Team Rumble, and creator-made experiences (80,000) - 50 points (Stage 1)

(Stage 1) Earn experience with a friend in Battle Royal, Zero Build, Team Rumble, and creator-made experiences (160,000) - 5 points (Stage 2)

(Stage 2) Earn experience with a friend in Battle Royal, Zero Build, Team Rumble, and creator-made experiences (250,000) - 5 points (Stage 3)

(Stage 3) Earn experience with a friend in Battle Royal, Zero Build, Team Rumble, and creator-made experiences (300,000) - 5 points (Stage 4)

(Stage 4) Earn experience with a friend in Battle Royal, Zero Build, Team Rumble, and creator-made experiences (400,000) - 5 points (Stage 5)

Then there are daily quests that refresh every 24 hours. They are the same challenges, but your progress will be reset once the countdown above them reaches zero.

These Reboot Rally Daily Quests are:

Complete one daily quest with a friend - 10 points

Complete three daily quests with a friend - 20 points

Complete six daily quests with a friend - 30 points

Remember, to earn points from completing the challenges listed above, you must play with at least one eligible friend who is new to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4, or hasn't played more than two hours of Fortnite in the 30 day period before 18th September.

How to rally your friends in Fortnite for Reboot Rally

One of the quests in this event is to rally your friends from their profile or the Reboot Rally event panel. This will reward 50 points, and is one of the easiest challenges you can complete to earn a large number of points quickly during the event.

To rally a friend from their profile during Reboot Rally, you just have to select their profile from the friends tab at the main menu screen, then select 'Rally 'Em Back'. You'll then be shown a QR code which you can scan to bring you to a link you can share with your selected friend. They don't actually need to click the link, as you'll get the 50 points automatically after pressing the 'Rally 'Em Back' prompt.

You can apparently rally a friend back from the Reboot Rally event panel instead, but this wouldn't work for us. All we got was the QR code and no way to press a prompt to rally a friend, so we recommend just doing it from the friends tab on the main menu.

All Reboot Rally rewards in Fortnite

There are four cosmetic rewards you can get from the Reboot Rally event in Fortnite.

Here's all the Reboot Rally rewards, and how many points you need to earn to unlock them:

Reboot Rally reward Unlocked at Barb-B-Q Emoticon 50 points Freshly Forged Wrap 100 points Red Hot Revenge Pickaxe 150 points Fiery Descent Glider 200 points

As a reminder, you have until the the event ends on 3rd October at 2pm (BST), 3pm (CEST) 9am (EST) and 6am (PST) to earn these Reboot Rally rewards.

If you’d like to learn more about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, check out our pages on the current Battle Pass, Chrome Splash locations, EvoChrome weapon locations, and how to get XP fast.