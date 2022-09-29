How to play as Ted Lasso's AFC Richmond in FIFA 23, player ratings and Ultimate Team rewards

Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond have made their way to FIFA 23, bringing some Ultimate Team rewards with them.

As well as Ted Lasso himself, AFC Richmond players like Roy Kent and Jamie Tartt are available in the game, as well as Coach Beard and a few cosmetic items.

To help you find them, we've detailed all the Ted Lasso rewards in FIFA 23 below, including who and what is available in Ultimate Team, Career, and other modes, along with all the AFC Richmond player ratings.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube FIFA 23 | Official Ted Lasso Trailer.

Who is Ted Lasso?

If you haven't got Apple TV + and don't know your Jason Sudeikis' from your Jason Bateman's, you might be wondering why this American bloke with an impeccable moustache is in this year's FIFA entry.

Ted Lasso is the name of a comedy TV show currently streaming on Apple TV + that follows Ted Lasso himself (played by former SNL regular Jason Sudeikis), an American football coach who makes his way to England to manage the fictional Premier League team AFC Richmond.

Ted and his moustache (Image credit: tv.apple.com).

Despite not knowing a thing about football tactics of the non-American variety, Ted instead tries to turn AFC Richmond's middling performance around by trying to inspire the players.

While a corny concept on paper, the first season of the show was nominated for 20 Primetime Emmy Awards, becoming the most nominated first season comedy in Emmy Award history. It's also the most watched TV series on Apple TV +, and the most watched premiere on the platform.

Roy Kent, the captian of AFC Richmond (Image credit: tv.apple.com).

Although more focused on the comedy than the sports aspect of football, Ted Lasso has also had Thierry Henry, Gary Lineker, Jeff Stelling, Chris Kamara, Arlo White, and Chris Powell guest star as themselves, offering a little something for football fans as well.

Ted Lasso in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

While Ted Lasso and Coach Beard are available to get in Ultimate Team to manage your squad, there are no AFC Richmond players available in FUT. It might be a little disappointing to some, but you can still earn cosmetic rewards related to Richmond by taking part in other parts of the Ultimate Team mode.

Here are all the Ted Lasso Ultimate Team rewards you can currently get in FIFA 23:

Ted Lasso card

Coach Beard card

AFC Richmond badge

AFC Richmond Stadium Theme

While not available yet, the official EA blog post noted that 'authentic kits and TIFOs' would be amongst the Ted Lasso rewards in FUT, so the Richmond kit should be released sometime this event season.

How to get Ted Lasso and Coach Beard

Ted Lasso and Coach Beard cost four Stars each, and to earn the Stars, you're going to have to complete some of FIFA 23's new 'Moments' in Ultimate Team. Check out each of the cards available in each Moment to complete some easy ones that only requiring you to pass the ball, or similar easy tasks.

Or, if you want to progress with other time-limited challenges while earning Stars, you can check out our guides on how to Stepover right and how to Power Shot, which you need to do for certain challenges in Mbappé's Moments.

Once you have enough Stars, go to the Seasonal tab of the 'Star Gallery' in FUT Moments. Here you can cash in four Stars to add Ted Lasso or Coach Beard to your collection, or eight Stars to get both of them.

Go to the Star Gallery in FUT moments to buy Ted Lasso and Coach Beard.

'Ted Lasso’s Story' challenges and rewards

To get the AFC Richmond cosmetic rewards listed above, you need to complete the 'Ted Lasso's Story' objective in FUT Moments, located in the 'Objectives' menu from the 'Home' tab. You'll also be able to earn some normal rewards for completing the challenges too.

Here's every reward for the 'Ted Lasso's Story' objective and how to get them:

'Ted Lasso's Story' challenge Reward We are Richmond (Score a goal in any match type) AFC Richmond badge The Greyhounds (Play three Squad Battles matches with the AFC Richmond Crest equipped) Premium Bronze Pack Earning Stars (Purchase three items from the Transfer Market) Jumbo Bronze Pack Match Day (Play one Rivals match with the AFC Richmond Crest equipped) Jumbo Premium Bronze Pack t Complete all challenges AFC Richmond Stadium Theme

It's worth noting that Moments don't seem to count for the 'Score a goal in any match type' challenge, as it didn't tick this one off for us when we tried doing it. Squad Battles, however, did count for us.

How to play as AFC Richmond and Ted Lasso in FIFA 23

Seeing as you can't manage AFC Richmond players in Ultimate Team, you'll have to play other game modes if you want the authentic Ted Lasso experience.

You can play as the AFC Richmond Team in these modes:

Career Mode

Kick-Off

Online Friendlies

Online Seasons

The list above also lets you play as Richmond in their home stadium, Nelson Road.

Nelson Road.

For Career Mode, you can find AFC Richmond in the 'Rest of the World' category while scrolling countries, but you'll have to swap an existing team from whatever league you wish to manage in order to free up a space for AFC Richmond.

Sorry Brentford.

If playing as a Manager in Career Mode, you can also find Ted Lasso in the 'Rest of the World' category when picking an existing manager to play as. The same applies to if you want to play as a specific AFC Richmond player.

To get the full Greyhounds experience, you can even manage AFC Richmond while playing Manager Mode as Ted Lasso.

If you’re just getting started in FIFA 23, check out our Ultimate Team best starter teams page. You can improve your team by trading and spending FUT Coins - some of which can be earned by completing Milestone Objectives. It’s also a good idea to learn how Squad Battles and Champions work in FIFA 23. Chemistry has been completely changed in FIFA 23 too and don’t forget about the wide variety of Skill Moves, and make sure to claim your Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond rewards in FUT while you can! Finally, if you need help building the perfect team, we have pages on the best players overall, best Premier League players and fastest players. Along with FIFA 23’s wonderkids, best strikers, best wingers, best midfielders and best defenders.

AFC Richmond player ratings in FIFA 23

These AFC Richmond player ratings only apply to Career, Kick-Off, Friendlies, and Season modes, as none of the players are currently available to get in Ultimate Team.

Here's every AFC Richmond player rating in FIFA 23:

AFC Richmond player Position Rating Jamie Tartt ST 84 Roy Kent CDM 83 Dani Rojas ST 82 Sam Obisanya RM 81 Isaac McAdoo CB 80 Moe Bumbercatch CM 79 Jeff Goodman LB 79 Colin Hughes LM 78 Arlo Dixon RB 78 Robbie Roberts ST 78 Jan Maas CB 77 Richard Montlaur CDM 77 Thierry Zoreaux GK 76 Paul Reynolds CB 76 Tommy Winchester CB 76 Declan Cockburn ST 75 Kukoč RM 75 Babatunde CB 75 Tom O'Brien GK 75

Hope you're enjoying all the Ted Lasso content in FIFA 23!