FIFA 23 best wingers, including the best LW, best RW and best LM and RMs in FIFA 23

The best FIFA wingers are as important as ever, with these skilful players being an essential part of any team.

Below you'll find our lists of FIFA 23's best wingers - which includes the best FIFA LW, the best FIFA RW and the best LM and RMs all ranked in order of their overall rating.

Remember to explore the specific attributes rather than just looking at the overall ratings. The main ones to check are obviously Dribbling , Acceleration and Sprint Speed, but, depending on your preferred tactics, you may want to take in Crossing, Long Passing, Week Foot and Long Shots too.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube FIFA 23 Reveal Trailer | The World’s Game

Need helping picking players? Check out our pages on best players overall, best Premier League players, fastest players, wonderkids, best strikers, best midfielders and best defenders. Don’t forget - Chemistry has been reworked for FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 best LW - the best Left Wingers in FIFA While Neymar may still be the best left winger in the wild, Heung Min Son is hot on his heels. Vinicius, meanwhile, has climbed from the lower end of the table to spot number three and displaced Raheem Sterling in the process. To ensure you've got a good number of options, we've listed the top 15 players for this year below. Image credit: EA Sports Rank Player Club Rating 1 Neymar Jr Paris Saint-German 89 2 Heung Min Son Spurs 89 3 Vinicius Jr. Real Madrid 86 4 Raheem Sterling Chelsea 86 5 Phil Foden Manchester City 85 6 Jack Grealish Manchester City 84 7 Oyarzabal Real Sociedad 84 8 Federico Chiesa Juventus 84 9 Luis Diaz Liverpool 84 10 Dusan Tadic Ajax 84 11 Eden Hazard Real Madrid 84 12 Rafael Leao Milan 84 13 Jadon Sancho Manchester United 84 14 Lorenzo Insigne Toronto FC 84 15 Cody Gakpo PSV 83

FIFA 23 best RW - the best Right Wingers in FIFA While the top two right wingers in FIFA 23 remain the stay as last year - Messi is first and Salah is second - Riyad Mahrez has overtaken Angel Di Maria to take the third spot. There have also been a number of newcomers, including Raphinha and Gareth Bale. Again, we've covered the top 15 RW players for this year to ensure you've got a selection of options. Image credit: EA Sports Rank Player Club Rating 1 Lionel Messi Paris Saint-German 91 2 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 90 3 Riyad Mahrez Manchester City 86 4 Angel Di Maria Juventus 84 5 Raphinha FC Barcelona 83 6 Hakim Ziyech Chelsea 83 7 Marco Asensio Real Madrid 83 8 Ousmane Dembele FC Barcelona 83 9 Antony Manchester United 82 10 Rafa SL Benfica 82 11 Benjamin Bourigeaud Stade Rennais FC 81 12 Jesus Corona Sevilla FC 81 13 Dejan Kulusevski Spurs 81 14 Gareth Bale LAFC 81 15 Pedro Goncalves Sporting CP 81

FIFA 23 best LM - the best Left Mids in FIFA While Kingsley Coman remains the second best Left Midfielder in FIFA 24, Sadio Mané now sits in the top spot, while Filip Kostic can now be found in the third position. This change has moved Yannick Carrasco into the fourth position, while Thorgan Hazard has slipped down to number 12. Below you'll find the top LW players in FIFA 23. Image credit: EA Sports Rank Player Club Rating 1 Sadio Mané FC Bayern München 89 2 Kingsley Coman FC Bayern München 86 3 Filip Kostic Juventus 85 4 Yannick Carrasco Atlético de Madrid 85 5 Ivan Perisic Spurs 84 6 Muniain Athletic Club 84 7 Leroy Sane FC Bayern München 84 8 Arnaut Danjuma Villarreal CF 82 9 Allan Saint-Maximin Newcastle United 81 10 Vincenzo Grifo SC Freiburg 81 11 Morales Villarreal CF 80 12 Thorgan Hazard Borussia Dortmund 80 13 Harvey Barnes Leicester City 80 14 Emile Smith Rowe Arsenal 80 15 Alexandr Golovin AS Monaco 79