If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

FIFA 23 best wingers, including the best LW, best RW and best LM and RMs in FIFA 23

The top wing players in FIFA 23.
Lottie Lynn avatar
Guide by Lottie Lynn Guides Editor
Published on

The best FIFA wingers are as important as ever, with these skilful players being an essential part of any team.

Below you'll find our lists of FIFA 23's best wingers - which includes the best FIFA LW, the best FIFA RW and the best LM and RMs all ranked in order of their overall rating.

Remember to explore the specific attributes rather than just looking at the overall ratings. The main ones to check are obviously Dribbling , Acceleration and Sprint Speed, but, depending on your preferred tactics, you may want to take in Crossing, Long Passing, Week Foot and Long Shots too.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube
FIFA 23 Reveal Trailer | The World’s Game

Need helping picking players? Check out our pages on best players overall, best Premier League players, fastest players, wonderkids, best strikers, best midfielders and best defenders. Don’t forget - Chemistry has been reworked for FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 best LW - the best Left Wingers in FIFA

While Neymar may still be the best left winger in the wild, Heung Min Son is hot on his heels. Vinicius, meanwhile, has climbed from the lower end of the table to spot number three and displaced Raheem Sterling in the process.

To ensure you've got a good number of options, we've listed the top 15 players for this year below.

Image credit: EA Sports
RankPlayerClubRating
1Neymar JrParis Saint-German89
2Heung Min SonSpurs89
3Vinicius Jr.Real Madrid86
4Raheem SterlingChelsea86
5Phil FodenManchester City85
6Jack GrealishManchester City84
7OyarzabalReal Sociedad84
8Federico ChiesaJuventus84
9Luis DiazLiverpool84
10Dusan TadicAjax84
11Eden HazardReal Madrid84
12Rafael LeaoMilan84
13Jadon SanchoManchester United84
14Lorenzo InsigneToronto FC84
15Cody GakpoPSV83

FIFA 23 best RW - the best Right Wingers in FIFA

While the top two right wingers in FIFA 23 remain the stay as last year - Messi is first and Salah is second - Riyad Mahrez has overtaken Angel Di Maria to take the third spot. There have also been a number of newcomers, including Raphinha and Gareth Bale.

Again, we've covered the top 15 RW players for this year to ensure you've got a selection of options.

Image credit: EA Sports
RankPlayerClubRating
1Lionel MessiParis Saint-German91
2Mohamed SalahLiverpool90
3Riyad MahrezManchester City86
4Angel Di MariaJuventus84
5RaphinhaFC Barcelona83
6Hakim ZiyechChelsea83
7Marco AsensioReal Madrid83
8Ousmane DembeleFC Barcelona83
9AntonyManchester United82
10RafaSL Benfica82
11Benjamin BourigeaudStade Rennais FC81
12Jesus CoronaSevilla FC81
13Dejan KulusevskiSpurs81
14Gareth BaleLAFC81
15Pedro GoncalvesSporting CP81

FIFA 23 best LM - the best Left Mids in FIFA

While Kingsley Coman remains the second best Left Midfielder in FIFA 24, Sadio Mané now sits in the top spot, while Filip Kostic can now be found in the third position. This change has moved Yannick Carrasco into the fourth position, while Thorgan Hazard has slipped down to number 12.

Below you'll find the top LW players in FIFA 23.

Image credit: EA Sports
RankPlayerClubRating
1Sadio ManéFC Bayern München89
2Kingsley ComanFC Bayern München86
3Filip KosticJuventus85
4Yannick CarrascoAtlético de Madrid85
5Ivan PerisicSpurs84
6MuniainAthletic Club84
7Leroy Sane FC Bayern München84
8Arnaut DanjumaVillarreal CF82
9Allan Saint-MaximinNewcastle United81
10Vincenzo GrifoSC Freiburg81
11MoralesVillarreal CF80
12Thorgan HazardBorussia Dortmund80
13Harvey BarnesLeicester City80
14Emile Smith RoweArsenal80
15Alexandr GolovinAS Monaco79

FIFA 23 best RM - the best Right Mids in FIFA

Serge Gnabry has taken the first position in the top Right Midfielders list for FIFA 24. He is followed by Canales in the second spot and Domenico Berardi in third. This list also sees a number of newcomers, including Otavio at the sixth spot and Moussa Diaby at number four.

As with the other Midfielder positions, we've listed the top 15 RMs to ensure you've got a good selection to choose from.

Serge Gnabry's stats. (Image credit: EA Sports)
RankPlayerClubRating
1Serge GnabryFC Bayern München85
2CanalesReal Betis84
3Domenico BerardiSassuolo84
4Moussa DiabyLeverkusen84
5Bukayo SakaArsenal82
6OtavioFC Porto82
7Edin ViscaTrabzonspor81
8Ridle BakuVfL Wolfsburg80
9Emiliano BuendiaAston Villa80
10Alex BerenguerAthletic Club80
11Antonio Candreva Salernitana80
12Viktor TsygankovDynamo Kyiv80
13Leon BaileyAston Villa80
14Jarrod BowenWest Ham80
15Federico BernardeschiToronto FC79

If you’re just getting started in FIFA 23, check out our Ultimate Team best starter teams page. You can improve your team by trading and spending FUT Coins - some of which can be earned by completing Milestone Objectives. It’s also a good idea to learn how Squad Battles and Champions work in FIFA 23. Chemistry has been completely changed in FIFA 23 too and don’t forget about the wide variety of Skill Moves. Finally, if you need help building the perfect team, we have pages on the best players overall, best Premier League players and fastest players. Along with FIFA 23’s wonderkids, best strikers, best wingers, best midfielders and best defenders.

Other things to know about picking the best FIFA Wingers

There are a few additional things to bear in mind when choosing your wide players in FIFA 23, with the specific factors in question being different depending on which mode and formation you're playing.

  • For Career Mode, potential is important too - Some players have higher built-in potential for growth than others, and if you're planning on playing at least two seasons of Career Mode then it's going to have a major impact on your squad. It's also a great way to pick up a bargain, too, so if you're keen on finding some youngsters take the time to go over our detailed list of the best FIFA 23 potential wonderkids and young players, which includes some of the finest young wide players in the game.
  • For Ultimate Team, remember you can use Chemistry Styles - Chemistry Styles, if you didn't know, add up to a whopping 90 points to your player's attributes, spread according to the Style you choose.
  • Think about your style of play when looking at stats - We mentioned this briefly above, but certain wingers will work better in certain formations and styles. Pace in general is obviously extra-useful if you play a more direct, counter-attacking style, whilst you might want to focus more on Crossing, Short Passing, and even Tackling if you're using more central or reserved LMs and RMs.

Good luck in FIFA 23!

Tagged With

About the Author

Lottie Lynn avatar

Lottie Lynn

Guides Editor

Lottie Lynn is Eurogamer's Guides Editor. She likes exploring new games and still has nightmares about the moon from Majora's Mask.

Comments

More On FIFA 22

Latest Articles

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch