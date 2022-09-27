FIFA 23 best wingers, including the best LW, best RW and best LM and RMs in FIFA 23

FIFA 23 best wingers, including the best LW, best RW and best LM and RMs in FIFA 23The top wing players in FIFA 23.
The best FIFA wingers are as important as ever, with these skilful players being an essential part of any team.
Below you'll find our lists of FIFA 23's best wingers - which includes the best FIFA LW, the best FIFA RW and the best LM and RMs all ranked in order of their overall rating.
Remember to explore the specific attributes rather than just looking at the overall ratings. The main ones to check are obviously Dribbling , Acceleration and Sprint Speed, but, depending on your preferred tactics, you may want to take in Crossing, Long Passing, Week Foot and Long Shots too.
On this page:
FIFA 23 best LW - the best Left Wingers in FIFA
While Neymar may still be the best left winger in the wild, Heung Min Son is hot on his heels. Vinicius, meanwhile, has climbed from the lower end of the table to spot number three and displaced Raheem Sterling in the process.
To ensure you've got a good number of options, we've listed the top 15 players for this year below.
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Rating
|1
|Neymar Jr
|Paris Saint-German
|89
|2
|Heung Min Son
|Spurs
|89
|3
|Vinicius Jr.
|Real Madrid
|86
|4
|Raheem Sterling
|Chelsea
|86
|5
|Phil Foden
|Manchester City
|85
|6
|Jack Grealish
|Manchester City
|84
|7
|Oyarzabal
|Real Sociedad
|84
|8
|Federico Chiesa
|Juventus
|84
|9
|Luis Diaz
|Liverpool
|84
|10
|Dusan Tadic
|Ajax
|84
|11
|Eden Hazard
|Real Madrid
|84
|12
|Rafael Leao
|Milan
|84
|13
|Jadon Sancho
|Manchester United
|84
|14
|Lorenzo Insigne
|Toronto FC
|84
|15
|Cody Gakpo
|PSV
|83
FIFA 23 best RW - the best Right Wingers in FIFA
While the top two right wingers in FIFA 23 remain the stay as last year - Messi is first and Salah is second - Riyad Mahrez has overtaken Angel Di Maria to take the third spot. There have also been a number of newcomers, including Raphinha and Gareth Bale.
Again, we've covered the top 15 RW players for this year to ensure you've got a selection of options.
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Rating
|1
|Lionel Messi
|Paris Saint-German
|91
|2
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|90
|3
|Riyad Mahrez
|Manchester City
|86
|4
|Angel Di Maria
|Juventus
|84
|5
|Raphinha
|FC Barcelona
|83
|6
|Hakim Ziyech
|Chelsea
|83
|7
|Marco Asensio
|Real Madrid
|83
|8
|Ousmane Dembele
|FC Barcelona
|83
|9
|Antony
|Manchester United
|82
|10
|Rafa
|SL Benfica
|82
|11
|Benjamin Bourigeaud
|Stade Rennais FC
|81
|12
|Jesus Corona
|Sevilla FC
|81
|13
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Spurs
|81
|14
|Gareth Bale
|LAFC
|81
|15
|Pedro Goncalves
|Sporting CP
|81
FIFA 23 best LM - the best Left Mids in FIFA
While Kingsley Coman remains the second best Left Midfielder in FIFA 24, Sadio Mané now sits in the top spot, while Filip Kostic can now be found in the third position. This change has moved Yannick Carrasco into the fourth position, while Thorgan Hazard has slipped down to number 12.
Below you'll find the top LW players in FIFA 23.
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Rating
|1
|Sadio Mané
|FC Bayern München
|89
|2
|Kingsley Coman
|FC Bayern München
|86
|3
|Filip Kostic
|Juventus
|85
|4
|Yannick Carrasco
|Atlético de Madrid
|85
|5
|Ivan Perisic
|Spurs
|84
|6
|Muniain
|Athletic Club
|84
|7
|Leroy Sane
|FC Bayern München
|84
|8
|Arnaut Danjuma
|Villarreal CF
|82
|9
|Allan Saint-Maximin
|Newcastle United
|81
|10
|Vincenzo Grifo
|SC Freiburg
|81
|11
|Morales
|Villarreal CF
|80
|12
|Thorgan Hazard
|Borussia Dortmund
|80
|13
|Harvey Barnes
|Leicester City
|80
|14
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Arsenal
|80
|15
|Alexandr Golovin
|AS Monaco
|79
FIFA 23 best RM - the best Right Mids in FIFA
Serge Gnabry has taken the first position in the top Right Midfielders list for FIFA 24. He is followed by Canales in the second spot and Domenico Berardi in third. This list also sees a number of newcomers, including Otavio at the sixth spot and Moussa Diaby at number four.
As with the other Midfielder positions, we've listed the top 15 RMs to ensure you've got a good selection to choose from.
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Rating
|1
|Serge Gnabry
|FC Bayern München
|85
|2
|Canales
|Real Betis
|84
|3
|Domenico Berardi
|Sassuolo
|84
|4
|Moussa Diaby
|Leverkusen
|84
|5
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|82
|6
|Otavio
|FC Porto
|82
|7
|Edin Visca
|Trabzonspor
|81
|8
|Ridle Baku
|VfL Wolfsburg
|80
|9
|Emiliano Buendia
|Aston Villa
|80
|10
|Alex Berenguer
|Athletic Club
|80
|11
|Antonio Candreva
|Salernitana
|80
|12
|Viktor Tsygankov
|Dynamo Kyiv
|80
|13
|Leon Bailey
|Aston Villa
|80
|14
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|80
|15
|Federico Bernardeschi
|Toronto FC
|79
Other things to know about picking the best FIFA Wingers
There are a few additional things to bear in mind when choosing your wide players in FIFA 23, with the specific factors in question being different depending on which mode and formation you're playing.
- For Career Mode, potential is important too - Some players have higher built-in potential for growth than others, and if you're planning on playing at least two seasons of Career Mode then it's going to have a major impact on your squad. It's also a great way to pick up a bargain, too, so if you're keen on finding some youngsters take the time to go over our detailed list of the best FIFA 23 potential wonderkids and young players, which includes some of the finest young wide players in the game.
- For Ultimate Team, remember you can use Chemistry Styles - Chemistry Styles, if you didn't know, add up to a whopping 90 points to your player's attributes, spread according to the Style you choose.
- Think about your style of play when looking at stats - We mentioned this briefly above, but certain wingers will work better in certain formations and styles. Pace in general is obviously extra-useful if you play a more direct, counter-attacking style, whilst you might want to focus more on Crossing, Short Passing, and even Tackling if you're using more central or reserved LMs and RMs.
Good luck in FIFA 23!