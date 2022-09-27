The fastest players in FIFA 23 can help you literally outpace the competition.

If your current line-up is on the sluggish side, then adding a few players with a strong pace stat and help them evade opposing players that much easier.

Though - spoilers - Mbappé is the fastest player in FIFA 23, there are plenty of others to consider across a range of positions.

Combining some of the below players with the best pace stat in FIFA 23 with some skill move practice can help you burst through those defensive lines that much easier.

FIFA 23 fastest players with the best pace stat

Not content with being the third highest in our overall player ratings and taking the top spot in wonderkids, but Kylian Mbappé is also the fastest player in FIFA 23.

If Mbappé is out of reach, then there are plenty of other speedy players to consider. Here's the fastest players by pace in FIFA 23, as well as their Overall stat and position to help you with your decision making.

Rank Player Club Position Overall Pace stat 1 Kylian Mbappé Paris Saint-Germain ST 91 97 2 Adama Traoré Wolverhampton Wanderers RW 79 96 3 Vinicius Jr. Real Madrid LW 86 95 4 James Leeds United RM 77 95 5 Sheraldo Becker 1. FC Union Berlin ST 76 95 6 Gerrit Holdmann VfL Bockhum LW 74 94 7 Iñaki Williams Athletic Club de Bilbao ST 81 94 8 Sebastián Villa Boca Juniors LW 77 94 9 Ismaïla Sarr Watford RM 77 94 10 Kevin Schade SC Freiburg RM 70 94 11 Alex Bangura SC Cambuur LB 69 94 12 Alphonso Davies Bayern München LB 84 94 13 Jeremie Frimpong Bayer 04 Leverkusen RB 80 94 14 Jeremiah St. Juste Sporting CP CB 76 93 15 Theo Hernández Milan LB 85 93 16 Frank Acheampong Shenzhen FC ST 76 93 17 Ruan Orlando City SC RB 67 93 18 Ousmane Dembélé FC Barcelona RW 83 93 19 Hirving Lozano Napoli RW 81 93 20 Noah Okafor RB Salzburg ST 75 93

Enjoy putting these players through their paces!