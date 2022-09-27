If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

FIFA 23 fastest players with the best pace stat

Speed run.
Matthew Reynolds avatar
Matthew Reynolds
Published on

The fastest players in FIFA 23 can help you literally outpace the competition.

If your current line-up is on the sluggish side, then adding a few players with a strong pace stat and help them evade opposing players that much easier.

Though - spoilers - Mbappé is the fastest player in FIFA 23, there are plenty of others to consider across a range of positions.

Combining some of the below players with the best pace stat in FIFA 23 with some skill move practice can help you burst through those defensive lines that much easier.

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

FIFA 23 fastest players with the best pace stat

Not content with being the third highest in our overall player ratings and taking the top spot in wonderkids, but Kylian Mbappé is also the fastest player in FIFA 23.

If Mbappé is out of reach, then there are plenty of other speedy players to consider. Here's the fastest players by pace in FIFA 23, as well as their Overall stat and position to help you with your decision making.

RankPlayerClubPositionOverallPace stat
1Kylian MbappéParis Saint-GermainST9197
2Adama TraoréWolverhampton WanderersRW7996
3Vinicius Jr.Real MadridLW8695
4JamesLeeds UnitedRM7795
5Sheraldo Becker1. FC Union BerlinST7695
6Gerrit HoldmannVfL BockhumLW7494
7Iñaki WilliamsAthletic Club de BilbaoST8194
8Sebastián VillaBoca JuniorsLW7794
9Ismaïla SarrWatfordRM7794
10Kevin SchadeSC FreiburgRM7094
11Alex BanguraSC CambuurLB6994
12Alphonso DaviesBayern MünchenLB8494
13Jeremie FrimpongBayer 04 LeverkusenRB8094
14Jeremiah St. JusteSporting CPCB7693
15Theo HernándezMilanLB8593
16Frank AcheampongShenzhen FCST7693
17RuanOrlando City SCRB6793
18Ousmane DembéléFC BarcelonaRW8393
19Hirving LozanoNapoliRW8193
20Noah OkaforRB SalzburgST7593

Enjoy putting these players through their paces!

