FIFA 23 fastest players with the best pace statSpeed run.
The fastest players in FIFA 23 can help you literally outpace the competition.
If your current line-up is on the sluggish side, then adding a few players with a strong pace stat and help them evade opposing players that much easier.
Though - spoilers - Mbappé is the fastest player in FIFA 23, there are plenty of others to consider across a range of positions.
Combining some of the below players with the best pace stat in FIFA 23 with some skill move practice can help you burst through those defensive lines that much easier.
FIFA 23 fastest players with the best pace stat
Not content with being the third highest in our overall player ratings and taking the top spot in wonderkids, but Kylian Mbappé is also the fastest player in FIFA 23.
If Mbappé is out of reach, then there are plenty of other speedy players to consider. Here's the fastest players by pace in FIFA 23, as well as their Overall stat and position to help you with your decision making.
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Position
|Overall
|Pace stat
|1
|Kylian Mbappé
|Paris Saint-Germain
|ST
|91
|97
|2
|Adama Traoré
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|RW
|79
|96
|3
|Vinicius Jr.
|Real Madrid
|LW
|86
|95
|4
|James
|Leeds United
|RM
|77
|95
|5
|Sheraldo Becker
|1. FC Union Berlin
|ST
|76
|95
|6
|Gerrit Holdmann
|VfL Bockhum
|LW
|74
|94
|7
|Iñaki Williams
|Athletic Club de Bilbao
|ST
|81
|94
|8
|Sebastián Villa
|Boca Juniors
|LW
|77
|94
|9
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Watford
|RM
|77
|94
|10
|Kevin Schade
|SC Freiburg
|RM
|70
|94
|11
|Alex Bangura
|SC Cambuur
|LB
|69
|94
|12
|Alphonso Davies
|Bayern München
|LB
|84
|94
|13
|Jeremie Frimpong
|Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|RB
|80
|94
|14
|Jeremiah St. Juste
|Sporting CP
|CB
|76
|93
|15
|Theo Hernández
|Milan
|LB
|85
|93
|16
|Frank Acheampong
|Shenzhen FC
|ST
|76
|93
|17
|Ruan
|Orlando City SC
|RB
|67
|93
|18
|Ousmane Dembélé
|FC Barcelona
|RW
|83
|93
|19
|Hirving Lozano
|Napoli
|RW
|81
|93
|20
|Noah Okafor
|RB Salzburg
|ST
|75
|93
Enjoy putting these players through their paces!