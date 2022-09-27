FIFA 23 Skill Moves list, including how to do 5 Star Skill Moves

Skill Moves in FIFA 23 add another level of control while you have possession of the ball. You can feign fake shots, perform stepovers, and do specific tricks like the Sombrero Flick with 5 Star Skill Moves.

With FIFA 23 adding FUT Moments, you'll also have to perform specific Skill Moves in order to complete challenges and earn Stars, which can then be used to purchase FUT packs, and other items.

Whatever you plan on using them for, you can check out the tables below to see a list of all Skill Moves in FIFA 23, including new Skill Moves, and every 4 Star and 5 Star Skill Moves available to players who can perform them.

New Skill Moves in FIFA 23

There are four new Skill Moves in FIFA 23: First Time Feint Turn (1 Star), Stutter Feint (3 Stars), Heel to Ball Roll (4 Stars), and Heel Fake (5 Stars). For players who can perform 4 Star Skill Moves, there are also three new Fake Shots to use in this year's entry: Jog Open Up, Stand Open Up, and the Explosive Fake Shot.

With RS meaning right stick, and LS meaning left stick, here's how to do all the new Skill Moves and Fake Shots in FIFA 23:

Skill Move How to do on PlayStation How to do on Xbox First Time Feint Turn (1 Star - first touch only) Hold L1 + R1 + flick LS down Hold LB + RB + flick LS down Stutter Feint (3 Stars) Hold L2 + flick RS left then right (or right then left) Hold LT + flick RS left then right (or right then left) Heel to Ball Roll (4 Stars) Hold L1 + flick RS up then down (direction determined by LS input) Hold LB + flick RS up then down (direction determined by LS input) Heel Fake (5 Stars - standing position only) Hold L2 + flick RS left, then right (or right then left) Hold LT + flick RS left, then right (or right then left) Jog Open Up (Fake Shot) L1 + Fake Shot + flick LS right or left (direction determined by LS input) LB + Fake Shot + flick LS right or left (direction determined by LS input) Stand Open Up (Fake Shot) L1 + Fake Shot + flick LS in required direction (except down) LB + Fake Shot + flick LS in required direction (except down) Explosive (Fake Shot) Fake Shot + flick LS while running (player must have Acceleration and Sprint Speed Attributes at 85 or over) Fake Shot + flick LS while running (player must have Acceleration and Sprint Speed Attributes at 85 or over)

Additionally, there are left footed Skill Moves in FIFA 23, which means when controlling a left footed player, they will now use their strong foot for these Skill Moves:

Elastico, Reverse Elastico, and Triple Elastico

Drag Back (jog and sprint)

Simple Rainbow and Advanced Rainbow

Hocus Pocus

Flick Over (jog only), Sombrero Flick, and Flick Up to Self

Running Fake Drag

List of 1 Star Skill Moves in FIFA 23

There are seven 1 Star Skill Moves in FIFA 23, and any player of any position can perform them.

With RS meaning right stick, and LS meaning left stick, here's every 1 Star Skill Move in FIFA 23:

1 Star Skill Move How to do on PlayStation How to do on Xbox First Time Feint Turn (first touch only) Hold L1 + R1 + flick LS down Hold LB + RB + flick LS down Bridge Skill Double tap R1 Double tap RB Directional Nutmeg Hold L1 + R1 + RS in any direction Hold LB + RB + RS in any direction Ball Juggle (while standing) L2 + tap R1 LT + tap RB Open Up Fake Shot Left Hold L1 + Square or Circle then tap X + LS top left diagonally Hold LB + X or B then tap A + LS top left diagonally Open Up Fake Shot Right Hold L1 + Square or Circle then X + LS top right diagonally Hold LB + X or B then A + LS top right diagonally Flick Up For Volley Hold R1 + click RS Hold RB + click RS

Here is a picture with instructions on how to do each 1 Star Skill Move in FIFA 23 if you prefer to see it that way:

List of 2 Star Skill Moves in FIFA 23

There are ten 2 Star Skill Moves in FIFA 23, which can be performed by most players, but some can't, such as lower ranked goalkeepers.

With RS meaning right stick, and LS meaning left stick, the table below lists how to perform all 2 Star Skill Moves in FIFA 23:

2 Star Skill Move How to do on PlayStation How to do on Xbox Feint Forward and Turn Flick RS down twice Flick RS down twice Body Feint Right Flick RS right Flick RS right Body feint Left Flick RS left Flick RS left Stepover Right Roll RS from top of stick to the right Roll RS from top of stick to the right Stepover Left Roll RS from top of stick to the left Roll RS from top of stick to the left Reverse Stepover Right Roll RS from the right to the the top of the stick Roll RS from the right to the the top of the stick Reverse Stepover Left Roll RS from the left to the the top of the stick Roll RS from the left to the the top of the stick Ball Roll Left Hold RS left Hold RS left Ball Roll Right Hold RS right Hold RS right Drag Back L1 + R1 + flick LS down LB + RB + flick LS down

Here are pictures with instructions on how to do each 2 Star Skill Move in FIFA 23 if you prefer to see it that way:

List of 3 Star Skill Moves in FIFA 23

There are eight 3 Star Skill Moves in FIFA 23, but these can only be performed by certain players. You'll need to check a player's individual stats and look for the number beside 'Skill Moves' to see what level of moves you can do while controlling them.

With RS meaning right stick, and LS meaning left stick, here's how to do all 3 Star Skill Moves in FIFA 23:

3 Star Skill Move How to do on PlayStation How to do on Xbox Stutter Feint Hold L2 + flick RS left then right (or right then left) Hold LT + flick RS left then right (or right then left) Heel Flick Flick RS up then down Flick RS up then down Roulette Right Roll RS from the bottom and clockwise to the right Roll RS from the bottom and clockwise to the right Roulette Left Roll RS from the bottom and anti-clockwise to the left Roll RS from the bottom and anti-clockwise to the left Fake Left and Go Right Roll RS from the left anti-clockwise to the right Roll RS from the left anti-clockwise to the right Fake Right and Go Left Roll RS from the right and clockwise to the left Roll RS from the right and clockwise to the left Heel Chop Left (while running) Hold L2 + Square or Circle then X + hold LS left Hold LT + X or B then A + hold LS left Heel Chop Right (while running) Hold L2 + Square or Circle then X + hold LS right Hold LT + X or B then A + hold LS right

Here is a picture with instructions on how to do each 3 Star Skill Move in FIFA 23 if you prefer to see it that way:

List of 4 Star Skill Moves in FIFA 23

There are 21 of the 4 Star Skill Moves in FIFA 23, and these can only be performed by a select pool of players. You'll need to check their individual stats and look for the number beside 'Skill Moves' to see what level of moves you can do while controlling them.

With RS meaning right stick, and LS meaning left stick, here's how to do all 4 Star Skill Moves in FIFA 23:

4 Star Skill Move How to do on PlayStation How to do on Xbox Heel to Ball Roll Hold L1 + flick RS up then down (direction determined by LS input) Hold LB + flick RS up then down (direction determined by LS input) Ball Hop (While Standing) Hold L1 + click RS Hold LB + click RS Heel To Heel Flick Flick RS up then down Flick RS up then down Simple Rainbow Flick RS down, up, up Flick RS down, up, up Spin Left Hold R1 + roll RS from bottom anti-clockwise to left Hold RB + roll RS from bottom anti-clockwise to left Spin Right Hold R1 + roll RS from bottom clockwise to right Hold RB + roll RS from bottom clockwise to right Stop and Turn Left (while running) Flick RS up then left Flick RS up then left Stop and Turn Right (while running) Flick RS up then right Flick RS up then right Ball Roll Cut Right Hold RS left then hold L right Hold RS left then hold L right Ball Roll Cut Left Hold RS right then hold L left Hold RS right then hold L left Fake Pass (while standing) Hold R2 + Square or Circle then X Hold RT + X or B then A Fake Pass Exit Left (while standing) Hold R2 + Square or Circle then X + flick LS top left diagonally Hold RT + X or B then A + flick LS top left diagonally Fake Pass Exit Right (while standing) Hold R2 + Square or Circle then X + flick LS top right diagonally Hold RT + X or B then A + flick LS top right diagonally Quick Ball Rolls Hold RS down Hold RS down Drag To Heel Hold L1 + flick RS down, then left or right Hold LB + flick RS down, then left or right Lane Change Left Hold L1 + hold RS left Hold LB + hold RS left Lane Change Right Hold L1 + hold RS right Hold LB + hold RS right Three Touch Roulette Left Hold L1 + flick RS down then left Hold LB + flick RS down then left Three Touch Roulette Right Hold L1 + flick RS down then right Hold LB + flick RS down then right Drag Back Spin Left Flick RS down then left Flick RS down then left Drag Back Spin Right Flick RS down then right Flick RS down then right

Here are pictures with instructions on how to do each 4 Star Skill Move in FIFA 23 if you prefer to see it that way:

List of 5 Star Skill Moves in FIFA 23

There are 33 of the 5 Star Skill Moves in FIFA 23, and these can only be performed by a very select pool of players. You'll need to check their individual stats and look for the number beside 'Skill Moves' to see what level of moves you can do while controlling them.

With RS meaning right stick, and LS meaning left stick, below, you'll see how to do all 5 Star Skill Moves in FIFA 23:

5 Star Skill Move How to do on PlayStation How to do on Xbox Heel Fake (standing position only) Hold L2 + flick RS left, then right (or right then left) Hold LT + flick RS left, then right (or right then left) Elastico Roll RS from right clockwise to left Roll RS from right clockwise to left Reverse Elastico Roll RS from left anti-clockwise to right Roll RS from left anti-clockwise to right Advanced Rainbow Flick RS down, hold up, then flick up Flick RS down, hold up, then flick up Hocus Pocus Roll RS from bottom clockwise to left, then roll anti-clockwise to right Roll RS from bottom clockwise to left, then roll anti-clockwise to right Triple Elastico Roll RS from bottom anti-clockwise to right, then roll clockwise to left Roll RS from bottom anti-clockwise to right, then roll clockwise to left Ball Roll and Flick Left (while running) Hold RS right then flick up Hold RS right then flick up Ball Roll and Flick Right (while running) Hold RS left then flick up Hold RS left then flick up Heel Flick Turn Hold R1 + flick RS up then down Hold RB + flick RS up then down Sombrero Flick (while standing) Flick RS up, up, down Flick RS up, up, down Turn and Spin Left Flick RS up then left Flick RS up then left Turn and Spin Right Flick RS up then right Flick RS up then right Ball Roll Fake Left (while standing) Hold RS left then flick RS right Hold RS left then flick RS right Ball Roll Fake Right (while standing) Hold RS right then flick RS left Hold RS right then flick RS left Ball Roll Fake Turn Hold LT + flick RS up then flick RS either left or right Hold LT + flick RS up then flick RS either left or right Elastico Chop Left Hold R1 + roll RS from right clockwise to left Hold RB + roll RS from right clockwise to left Elastico Chop Right Hold R1 + roll RS from left ant-clockwise to right Hold RB + roll RS from left ant-clockwise to right Spin Flick Left Hold R1 +flick RS up then left Hold RB +flick RS up then left Spin Flick Right Hold RB +flick RS up then right Hold RB +flick RS up then right Flick Over Hold L1 + hold RS up Hold LB + hold RS up Tornado Spin Left Hold L1 + flick RS up then left Hold LB + flick RS up then left Tornado Spin Right Hold L1 + flick RS up then right Hold LB + flick RS up then right Rabona Fake (while jogging) Hold L1 + Square or Circle then X + LS down Hold LT + X or B then A + LS down Laces Flick Up L2 + hold R1 LT + hold RB Sombrero Flick Backwards (while juggling) Hold LS down Hold LS down Sombrero Flick Left (while juggling) Hold LS left Hold LS left Sombrero Flick Right (while juggling) Hold LS right Hold LS right Around the World (while juggling) Roll RS all the way clockwise or anti-clockwise Roll RS all the way clockwise or anti-clockwise In Air Elastico (while juggling) Flick RS right then left Flick RS right then left Reverse In Air Elastico (while juggling) Flick RS left then right Flick RS left then right Flick Up For Volley (while juggling) Hold LS up Hold LS up Chest Flick (while juggling) Hold L2 + click RS twice Hold LT + click RS twice T. Around the World (while juggling) Roll RS all the way clockwise from top then flick RS up Roll RS all the way clockwise from top then flick RS up

Here are pictures with instructions on how to do each 5 Star Skill Move in FIFA 23 if you prefer to see it that way:

And here are all the 5 Star juggling Skill Moves:

Have fun in FIFA 23!