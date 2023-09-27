EA has removed FIFA back catalogue from digital storefronts, days ahead of FC24 release

If you were looking to get your hands on FIFA games from years past, you will have to look for a second hand physical copy, as EA has delisted its FIFA back catalogue from digital storefronts.

The games' removal was first noticed by X (formerly Twitter) user MauroNL3, who noted "every FIFA title from 14 up to 23 can't be purchased anymore".

EA SPORTS FC 24 | Official Gameplay Trailer.

I went and had a quick look for myself, and can verify this to be true.

When I searched for FIFA on the PlayStation store, I was given the option to purchase EA's new-look football game, EA Sports FC 24. A few other football-related games were also available to purchase, but none of FIFA's back catalogue popped up (although a variety of add ons could be found - see images below).

Image credit: Eurogamer

On Microsoft's Game Pass, the games did show (for now), but the 'play' button would not load.

Image credit: Eurogamer

Meanwhile, when I searched on the Epic storefront, FIFA 23 was simply listed as unavailable. I then had a look on Steam and, as expected, no FIFA games showed up, with the top option again being FC24.

With a bit of know-how, I managed to get onto Steam's store page for FIFA 23, where I came across a notice which read: "At the request of the publisher, EA SPORTS FIFA 23 is unlisted on the Steam store and will not appear in search."

Image credit: Eurogamer

However, the latest games are still listed on EA Play - for now anyway.

Image credit: Eurogamer

While it isn't clear exactly when EA made the decision to delist its previous FIFA games, it does all coincide with the imminent release of EA Sports FC24. This is, of course, the first game in EA's series since the company ditched the FIFA brand last year, after almost 30 years of partnership.

Eurogamer has asked EA for further comment.

Today, Eurogamer awarded EA Sports FC24 three out of five stars, ahead of the game's release this Friday (29th September).

"There are improvements, and there are problems - business as usual," Josh Wise wrote in his review, adding while "the era of EA Sports' FIFA may be over" ultimately, "the game goes on".