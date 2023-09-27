If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

EA has removed FIFA back catalogue from digital storefronts, days ahead of FC24 release

Moves like Agger.

FIFA23
Image credit: EA
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

If you were looking to get your hands on FIFA games from years past, you will have to look for a second hand physical copy, as EA has delisted its FIFA back catalogue from digital storefronts.

The games' removal was first noticed by X (formerly Twitter) user MauroNL3, who noted "every FIFA title from 14 up to 23 can't be purchased anymore".

EA SPORTS FC 24 | Official Gameplay Trailer.

I went and had a quick look for myself, and can verify this to be true.

When I searched for FIFA on the PlayStation store, I was given the option to purchase EA's new-look football game, EA Sports FC 24. A few other football-related games were also available to purchase, but none of FIFA's back catalogue popped up (although a variety of add ons could be found - see images below).

FIFA search on PlayStation 5
FIFA search on PlayStation 5
Image credit: Eurogamer

On Microsoft's Game Pass, the games did show (for now), but the 'play' button would not load.

FIFA Game Pass
FIFA Game Pass
Image credit: Eurogamer

Meanwhile, when I searched on the Epic storefront, FIFA 23 was simply listed as unavailable. I then had a look on Steam and, as expected, no FIFA games showed up, with the top option again being FC24.

With a bit of know-how, I managed to get onto Steam's store page for FIFA 23, where I came across a notice which read: "At the request of the publisher, EA SPORTS FIFA 23 is unlisted on the Steam store and will not appear in search."

Steam FIFA search
Epic FIFA search
Image credit: Eurogamer

However, the latest games are still listed on EA Play - for now anyway.

FIFA EA Play
Image credit: Eurogamer

While it isn't clear exactly when EA made the decision to delist its previous FIFA games, it does all coincide with the imminent release of EA Sports FC24. This is, of course, the first game in EA's series since the company ditched the FIFA brand last year, after almost 30 years of partnership.

Eurogamer has asked EA for further comment.

Today, Eurogamer awarded EA Sports FC24 three out of five stars, ahead of the game's release this Friday (29th September).

"There are improvements, and there are problems - business as usual," Josh Wise wrote in his review, adding while "the era of EA Sports' FIFA may be over" ultimately, "the game goes on".

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch