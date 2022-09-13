FIFA 23 player ratings, including the best players ranked by Overall

FIFA 23 player ratings, including the best players ranked by OverallAll of the top FIFA 23 player ratings listed.
FIFA 23 player ratings are finally here, giving us a chance to check out the game's top players across its many leagues, clubs and positions.
The best FIFA players are usually announced gradually in the build up to the latest FIFA's launch every year - usually with around ten players at a time, but last year the top 22 were released, and this year its the top 23 players. We're sensing a theme here.
With the top 23 FIFA players announced, we handily know the very best players in the game right now. Below, we've gathered all FIFA 23 player ratings confirmed so far, but remember that this is just the top 23 - more will be revealed in the lead up to FIFA 23!
FIFA 23 player ratings and the best players in FIFA 23
The best way to use this guide, if you have something specific in mind, would be to Ctrl+F to find players of a certain position, rating, club or name.
Working off what information we have so far, here's all player ratings in FIFA 23:
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Position
|Rating
|1
|Karim Benzema
|Real Madrid
|ST
|91
|2
|Robert Lewandowski
|FC Barcelona
|ST
|91
|3
|Kylian Mbappe
|PSG
|ST
|91
|4
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Manchester City
|CM
|91
|5
|Lionel Messi
|PSG
|RW
|91
|6
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|RW
|90
|7
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|CB
|90
|8
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Manchester United
|ST
|90
|9
|Thibaut Courtois
|Real Madrid
|GK
|90
|10
|Manuel Neuer
|Bayern Munich
|GK
|90
|11
|Neymar Jr
|PSG
|LW
|89
|12
|Heung-Min Son
|Tottenham Hotspur
|LW
|89
|13
|Sadio Mane
|Bayern Munich
|LM
|89
|14
|Joshua Kimmich
|Bayern Munich
|CDM
|89
|15
|Casemiro
|Manchester United
|CDM
|89
|16
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|GK
|89
|17
|Harry Kane
|Tottenham Hotspur
|ST
|89
|18
|Ederson
|Manchester City
|GK
|89
|19
|N'Golo Kante
|Chelsea
|CDM
|89
|20
|Jan Oblak
|Atletico Madrid
|GK
|89
|21
|Erling Haaland
|Manchester City
|ST
|88
|22
|Toni Kroos
|Real Madrid
|CM
|88
|23
|Marquinhos
|PSG
|CB
|88
We'll add more FIFA 23 player ratings as they're released, so make sure to keep checking back to see how all your favourite (and least favourite) players rank in this year's FIFA entry.
Keep in mind that overall player ratings are generally most important for Career Mode in FIFA, it's FUT Chemistry and Chemistry Styles that decides how well your Ultimate Team performs.