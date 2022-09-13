FIFA 23 player ratings, including the best players ranked by Overall

FIFA 23 player ratings are finally here, giving us a chance to check out the game's top players across its many leagues, clubs and positions.

The best FIFA players are usually announced gradually in the build up to the latest FIFA's launch every year - usually with around ten players at a time, but last year the top 22 were released, and this year its the top 23 players. We're sensing a theme here.

With the top 23 FIFA players announced, we handily know the very best players in the game right now. Below, we've gathered all FIFA 23 player ratings confirmed so far, but remember that this is just the top 23 - more will be revealed in the lead up to FIFA 23!