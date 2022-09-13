If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

FIFA 23 player ratings, including the best players ranked by Overall

All of the top FIFA 23 player ratings listed.
Jessica Orr avatar
Guide by Jessica Orr Guides Writer
Published on

FIFA 23 player ratings are finally here, giving us a chance to check out the game's top players across its many leagues, clubs and positions.

The best FIFA players are usually announced gradually in the build up to the latest FIFA's launch every year - usually with around ten players at a time, but last year the top 22 were released, and this year its the top 23 players. We're sensing a theme here.

With the top 23 FIFA players announced, we handily know the very best players in the game right now. Below, we've gathered all FIFA 23 player ratings confirmed so far, but remember that this is just the top 23 - more will be revealed in the lead up to FIFA 23!

Watch on YouTube
FIFA 23 Ultimate Team | Official Deep Dive Trailer | FUT 23.

FIFA 23 player ratings and the best players in FIFA 23

The best way to use this guide, if you have something specific in mind, would be to Ctrl+F to find players of a certain position, rating, club or name.

FIFA 23 Jack Grealish

Working off what information we have so far, here's all player ratings in FIFA 23:

Rank Player Club Position Rating
1 Karim Benzema Real Madrid ST 91
2 Robert Lewandowski FC Barcelona ST 91
3 Kylian Mbappe PSG ST 91
4 Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City CM 91
5 Lionel Messi PSG RW 91
6 Mohamed Salah Liverpool RW 90
7 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool CB 90
8 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United ST 90
9 Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid GK 90
10 Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich GK 90
11 Neymar Jr PSG LW 89
12 Heung-Min Son Tottenham Hotspur LW 89
13 Sadio Mane Bayern Munich LM 89
14 Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich CDM 89
15 Casemiro Manchester United CDM 89
16 Alisson Becker Liverpool GK 89
17 Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur ST 89
18 Ederson Manchester City GK 89
19 N'Golo Kante Chelsea CDM 89
20 Jan Oblak Atletico Madrid GK 89
21 Erling Haaland Manchester City ST 88
22 Toni Kroos Real Madrid CM 88
23 Marquinhos PSG CB 88

We'll add more FIFA 23 player ratings as they're released, so make sure to keep checking back to see how all your favourite (and least favourite) players rank in this year's FIFA entry.

Keep in mind that overall player ratings are generally most important for Career Mode in FIFA, it's FUT Chemistry and Chemistry Styles that decides how well your Ultimate Team performs.

Tagged With

About the Author

Jessica Orr avatar

Jessica Orr

Guides Writer

Jessica is a guides writer from Northern Ireland who likes screaming at her TV. Often at horror movies, occasionally at a Fortnite win. When not damaging her vocal cords, Jessica likes stressing over her inventory in RPGs, and getting lost in open worlds.

Comments

More On FIFA 23

Latest Articles

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch